Brandon Berg: What sports means to me and I want to know what it means to you

As the sports world is paused to deal with bigger issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have plenty of time for reflection.
This week the National Football League Draft will go on, giving us some rare live sports content after we’ve spent the last month-plus largely reliving past great games and events. It has gotten me thinking about sports in general and what I’m thankful for. April is arguably my favorite sports month of the year as it comes the beginning of the Major League Baseball season with the NFL Draft, Final Four and The Masters.
Besides the draft, all of those things are off the table and we’re not sure when they’ll be back.
But this time to think has allowed me to reflect on what I love about sports and the answer is as simple as it is complicated.
Everything.
For me, sports has provided an outlet to make a living as I enjoy my position as the sports editor for the Chippewa Herald. I enjoy the fact I can be covering a cross country meet on a Thursday, football game on a Friday night and volleyball tournament on a Saturday in consecutive days. I enjoy getting to work and interact with the area coaches, fans and players as they lead, cheer on and play for their respective favorite programs. And I enjoy the way communities support and rally around their respective programs.
I was recently reminded of this when seeing the support shown for the Chi-Hi boys hockey and basketball teams as they made deep playoff pushes and have seen it countless times in my nearly 10 years at The Herald with all of our schools and teams.
But sports isn’t just a job for me. Once you get beyond the prep level it’s a fandom. A unique fan blend of Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Vikings, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Bucks and Pittsburgh Penguins, sports is a year-round interest of mine.
It’s provided joy — from making an six-hour jaunt in the early morning hours on a whim with friends to Chicago to watch the Brewers win the National League Central Division championship in a winner-take-all contest against the Chicago Cubs in 2018 to venturing to California for the first time to cheer on the Wisconsin Badgers against the Oregon Ducks in this year’s Rose Bowl.
It’s provided joy — seriously, just from the Vikings alone it’s more than enough to turn my already starting to grey hair platinum.
But even through the roller coaster than only sports can provide, I’ve always done my best to keep the proper perspective. It’s fun and it’s enjoyable but at the end of the day it’s only a game.
Sports has provided unique bonding opportunities for my family and friends. We can be united for most of the year, but in the fall my dad and I will be outnumbered by the overwhelming amount of cheeseheads that inhabit this great state. But that comes with the territory and I learned at a young age that living as a Vikings fan in Wisconsin you never win the war, just some battles along the way.
But more important than what I think, I want to hear from you.
Why do you follow sports? Why are they an important part of life for you and your family?
If you want to reach out to me (brandon.berg@lee.net or sports@chippewa.com) with what sports means to you, I want to give you the opportunity to let your voice be heard just I have with mine.
The world is going through bigger issues right now than who wins or loses a game. But this time away from the field, diamond, court and course has certainly given us time to pause and reflect on why those things matter.
And I want to know why they do to you.
Brandon Berg is the sports editor for the Chippewa Herald
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!