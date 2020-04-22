Brandon Berg: What sports means to me and I want to know what it means to you

I was recently reminded of this when seeing the support shown for the Chi-Hi boys hockey and basketball teams as they made deep playoff pushes and have seen it countless times in my nearly 10 years at The Herald with all of our schools and teams.

But sports isn’t just a job for me. Once you get beyond the prep level it’s a fandom. A unique fan blend of Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Vikings, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Bucks and Pittsburgh Penguins, sports is a year-round interest of mine.

It’s provided joy — from making an six-hour jaunt in the early morning hours on a whim with friends to Chicago to watch the Brewers win the National League Central Division championship in a winner-take-all contest against the Chicago Cubs in 2018 to venturing to California for the first time to cheer on the Wisconsin Badgers against the Oregon Ducks in this year’s Rose Bowl.

It’s provided joy — seriously, just from the Vikings alone it’s more than enough to turn my already starting to grey hair platinum.

But even through the roller coaster than only sports can provide, I’ve always done my best to keep the proper perspective. It’s fun and it’s enjoyable but at the end of the day it’s only a game.