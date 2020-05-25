Catching Up: Chippewa Falls native, former NFL linebacker Cascadden makes transition into financial world

After his retirement in 2000, Cascadden admits he struggled with what to do next.

Football had been a big part of his life since he was a youngster, as had the support that came with it.

“You work so hard to get there and you go through so much to attain that level that it’s hard to let go,” Cascadden said. “It’s really hard to let go but you have to and you have to move on and you have to find a way to cope without that locker room or without those coaches. You never really replace it. There’s no real replacement for it and you appreciate that as you get older.

“So what it does is it reminds you that when you do find those good people in your life and you find those situations you hold onto it and you don’t let it go and you work as hard as you can to maintain that.”

Cascadden had tried a few different things and is currently a member of the team at ParkWest Advisors in New York City, an organization that provides a variety of financial services. Cascadden’s role with ParkWest focuses on fundraising efforts with high net worth individuals both domestically and abroad while also focusing on fundraising from domestic family offices and small institutions.