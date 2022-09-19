 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Cross Country

Check out the first Chippewa County cross country honor roll of the fall

Cross Country

The Chippewa County honor roll highlights the top-15 times (one top time per runner) for county runners during the fall season.

Dates are listed in parenthesis. Email any missing meet results to sports@chippewa.com.

BOYS

Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (9-13)....16:37.17

Benjamin Cihasky, Chippewa Falls (9-13)....16:45.24

Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (9-13)....16:52.11

Seth Rogge, Bloomer (9-13)....17:25.52

Paul Pfeifer, McDonell (9-3)....17:39.1

Peter Weir, Cadott (9-8)....17:51.8

Jake Mason, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....17:54.2

Kansas Smith, Chippewa Falls (9-13)....18:03.05

Chase Kline, Chippewa Falls (9-13)....18:06.46

Jaden Ryan, Bloomer (9-13)....18:20.76

Ian Simetkosky, Chippewa Falls (9-13)....18:29.72

Mason Fredrickson, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....18:30.4

Zeke Anderson, Bloomer (9-13)....18:30.13

Zach Haas, Stanley-Boyd (9-13)....18:49.4

Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell (9-13)....18:50.33

GIRLS

Jordan Chen, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....21:36.5

Alena Otto, Bloomer (9-13)....22:09.26

Iszy Sonnentag, Cadott (9-13)....22:47.7

Abby Merconti, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....22:48.9

Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (8-30)....22:53.9

Ireland McQuillan, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....22:54.1

Noelle Simetkosky, Chippewa Falls (9-13)....23:33.12

Mckenzie Simonson, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....23:36.0

Adyson Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd (9-13)....23:48.9

Liona Rufledt, Bloomer (8-30)....23:39.5

Lizzy Dallas, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....23:55.1

Jaycee Stephens, Cadott (9-13)....24:05.4

Brooklynn Sarauer, Bloomer (9-13)....24:21.42

Josie Roth, Cadott (9-13)....24:24.9

Zoey Eckwright, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....24:29.9

