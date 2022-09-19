Check out the first Chippewa County cross country honor roll of the fall

Cross Country
The Chippewa County honor roll highlights the top-15 times (one top time per runner) for county runners during the fall season.
Dates are listed in parenthesis. Email any missing meet results to
sports@chippewa.com.
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (9-13)....16:37.17
Benjamin Cihasky, Chippewa Falls (9-13)....16:45.24
Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (9-13)....16:52.11
Seth Rogge, Bloomer (9-13)....17:25.52
Paul Pfeifer, McDonell (9-3)....17:39.1
Peter Weir, Cadott (9-8)....17:51.8
Jake Mason, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....17:54.2
Kansas Smith, Chippewa Falls (9-13)....18:03.05
Chase Kline, Chippewa Falls (9-13)....18:06.46
Jaden Ryan, Bloomer (9-13)....18:20.76
Ian Simetkosky, Chippewa Falls (9-13)....18:29.72
Mason Fredrickson, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....18:30.4
Zeke Anderson, Bloomer (9-13)....18:30.13
Zach Haas, Stanley-Boyd (9-13)....18:49.4
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell (9-13)....18:50.33
Jordan Chen, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....21:36.5
Alena Otto, Bloomer (9-13)....22:09.26
Iszy Sonnentag, Cadott (9-13)....22:47.7
Abby Merconti, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....22:48.9
Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (8-30)....22:53.9
Ireland McQuillan, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....22:54.1
Noelle Simetkosky, Chippewa Falls (9-13)....23:33.12
Mckenzie Simonson, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....23:36.0
Adyson Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd (9-13)....23:48.9
Liona Rufledt, Bloomer (8-30)....23:39.5
Lizzy Dallas, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....23:55.1
Jaycee Stephens, Cadott (9-13)....24:05.4
Brooklynn Sarauer, Bloomer (9-13)....24:21.42
Josie Roth, Cadott (9-13)....24:24.9
Zoey Eckwright, Chippewa Falls (9-10)....24:29.9
Photos: Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner leads the pack at the Big Rivers Conference cross country championships on Saturday morning in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Menomonie's Jude Ogden runs on Saturday in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Ryan Beranek
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Ryan Beranek
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Menomonie's Jude Ogden
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Menomonie's Dylan Norby
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Benjamin Cihasky
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Kansas Smith, Menomonie's Logan McCoy
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Menomonie's Logan McCoy
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Chase Kline
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Menomonie's Peter Cimino
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Menomonie's Carter Davis
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Menomonie's Joel Anderson
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Jake Mason
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Ian Simetosky
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Mason Fredrickson
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Haley Mason
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Menomonie's Helen Chen and Madeline Palmer run at the Big Rivers Conference cross country championships on Saturday morning in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Valley Newspapers
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen heads for the finish.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Valley Newspapers
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Haley Mason runs to the finish on Saturday in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Menomonie's Madeline Palmer
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Menomonie's Helen Chen
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Menomonie's Ali Ruch
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Menomonie's Julia Skorczewski
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Ireland McQuillan
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Jordan Chen
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Lizzy Dallas
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Lakken McEathron
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Gabrielle Sweitzer
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Chi-Hi's Hannah Golden
BRANDON BERG
