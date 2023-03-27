Track and Field
TRACK AND FIELD HONOR ROLL
The Chippewa Herald track and field honor roll recognizes the top-five performers in each event throughout the spring with dates and times or distances listed. For missing results, please email sports@chippewa.com. Posted results are for events contested both indoors and outdoors. Strictly indoor events are not kept.
Boys
200
Trent Nitek, C/LH (3-25);24.06
Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi (3-16);24.32
Simon Polman, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);24.88
Carter Bowe, Chi-Hi (3-24);25.03
Dylan Drehmel, Cadott (3-21);25.35
400
Colton Petska, Chi-Hi (3-24);58.40
Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);58.40
Blake Anders, C/LH (3-25);58.81
Landen Hoel, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);59.64
Hunter Anders, C/LH (3-25);59.89
800
Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (3-21);2:09.91
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi (3-24);2:10.04
Mason Fredrickson, Chi-Hi (3-24);2:16.13
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (3-17);2:19.38
Zechariah Anderson, Bloomer (3-21);2:22.07
1,600
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (3-21);4:46.07
Paul Pfeifer, McDonell (3-21);4:46.07
Lucus Walker, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);4:52.67
Seth Rogge, Bloomer (3-21);4:56.90
Jake Mason, Chi-Hi (3-24);4:57.68
3,200
Paul Pfeifer, McDonell (3-21);10:31.63
Peter Weir, Cadott (3-21);10:56.25
Dominick Meisner, Bloomer (3-21);11:46.23
Austin Kruger, Chi-Hi (3-24);12:11.12
Micah Uttecht, Chi-Hi (3-16);12:47.92
800 Relay
Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Owen King, Samuel Hebert, Drake Daken)(3-16);1:41.59
1,600 Relay
Stanley-Boyd (N/A)(3-24);4:03.25
Chi-Hi (Simon Fish, Collin Clary, Aaron Haas, Noah Potter)(3-16);4:07.70
Chi-Hi (Mason Fredrickson, Grant Von Haden, Carter Johnson, Mason Howard)(3-24);4:07.83
McDonell (N/A)(3-21);4:12.87
Cadott (Nick Fasbender, Easton Goodman, Cole Pfeiffer, Gryphen Lindeman)(3-21);4:13.78
3,200 Relay
Chi-Hi (Owen Hediger, Carter Johnson, Brik Shaurette, Brody Kline)(3-16);11:36.26
High Jump
Cameron Kohls, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);5-6
Zack Boes, Stanley-Boyd (3-2);5-6
Dylan Halom, Bloomer (3-21);5-3
Luke Goodman, Bloomer (3-21);5-3
Carter Bowe, Chi-Hi (3-24);5-3
Pole Vault
Zack Boes, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);11-6
Collin Clary, Chi-Hi (3-24);10-6
Kody Steivang, Chi-Hi (3-16);8-6
Long Jump
Benjamin Miller, Bloomer (3-17);18-8.5
Calvin Rineck, McDonell (3-21);17-8
Connor Fossom, Bloomer (3-17);17-11.5
Jake LaGrander, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);17-9.5
Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);17-7
Triple Jump
Simon Fish, Chi-Hi (3-16);36-3
Cameron Kohls, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);35-7
Benjamin Miller, Bloomer (3-21);35-6.75
Connor Fossom, Bloomer (3-21);34-10.25
Blake Anders, C/LH (3-25);34-9
Shot Put
Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (3-24);49-7
Zach Ciszak, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);39-1
Karim Bah, Bloomer (3-17);37-3
Henry Koch, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);37-1
Jonathan Mullenberg, Bloomer (3-21);35-2
Girls
200
Olivia Sedlacek, Chi-Hi (3-24);27.35
Emma-lyn Stephenson, Chi-Hi (3-24);28.65
Emma Lechleitner, C/LH (3-25);28.91
Leah Martin, Chi-Hi (3-24);29.07
Adyson Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);29.81
400
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (3-24);57.52
Olivia Sedlacek, Chi-Hi (3-16);1:05.88
Susan Bergeman, Chi-Hi (3-16);1:08.19
Bethany Pilgrim, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);1:09.14
Lydia Martin, Chi-Hi (3-24);1:09.83
800
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (3-16);2:44.90
Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);2:45.41
Josie Roth, Cadott (3-21);3:01.40
Addison Seaholm, Chi-Hi (3-16);3:02.26
Joelle McManus, Bloomer (3-21);3:04.76
1,600
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (3-24);6:06.81
Alena Otto, Bloomer (3-21);6:27.27
Christie Abbe, McDonell (3-21);6:29.80
Noelle Simetkosky, Chi-Hi (3-16);6:31.93
Liona Rufledt, Bloomer (3-17);6:33.56
3,200
Jordan Chen, Chi-Hi (3-24);12:49.57
Liona Rufledt, Bloomer (3-21);13:30.75
Ireland McQuillan, Chi-Hi (3-24);14:06.83
Christine Abbe, McDonell (3-21);14:34.17
800 Relay
Chi-Hi (Allison Widiker, Abby Tomczak, Lydia Martin, Wynell Butler)(3-16);2:08.59
1,600 Relay
Chi-Hi (Abby Merconti, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Jada Wood)(3-24);4:35.41
Cadott (Jaycee Stephens, Josie Roth, Lilly Spaeth, Iszy Sonnentag)(3-25);4:38.16
Cadott (Jaycee Stephens, Iszy Sonnentag, Emma Kowalczyk, Lilly Spaeth)(3-21);4:40.32
Cornell/Lake Holcombe (Marcella Boehm, Haily Duffy, Emma Lechleitner, Lauren Samardzich)(3-25);4:41.83
Stanley-Boyd (N/A)(3-24);4:45.46
High Jump
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (3-24);5-2
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd (3-24);4-10
Anna Ebner, Chi-Hi (3-16);4-8
Leah Martin, Chi-Hi (3-16);4-8
Haley Mathison, Cadott (3-25);4-3
Pole Vault
Natalie Schueller, Chi-Hi (3-24);8-0
Grace Gugel, Chi-Hi (3-24);8-0
Isabelle Keck, McDonell (3-21);J8-0
Grace Gugel, Chi-Hi (3-16);7-6
Katelyn Harris, Chi-Hi (3-16);6-6
Long Jump
Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (3-16);16-3
Iszy Sonnentag, Cadott (3-21);16-0.5
Marcella Boehm, C/LH (3-25);14-8
Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (3-17);14-5.75
Emma Lechleitner, C/LH (3-25);14-2.5
Triple Jump
Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (3-16);36-3
Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (3-21);32-6
Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott (3-21);29-8.5
Abby Tomczak, Chi-Hi (3-16);28-9
Lauren Samardzich, C/LH (3-25);27-2
Shot Put
Haley Mathison, Cadott (3-25);29-9.5
Lucy Lindeman, Cadott (3-25);29-3
Faith Bowe, Bloomer (3-21);29-2
Haley Mathison, Cadott (3-21);26-0
Eva Van Den Heuvel, McDonell (3-21);25-7