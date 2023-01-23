Check out the latest Chippewa County prep basketball and hockey stats and standings

Boys Basketball
*Stats and standings entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|6-0
|10-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|7-1
|12-3
|River Falls
|5-3
|11-4
|Chippewa Falls
|4-3
|6-6
|Rice Lake
|4-4
|11-5
|Menomonie
|2-6
|5-8
|New Richmond
|1-6
|2-9
|Eau Claire North
|1-7
|1-13
Tuesday's Games
Marshfield at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at New Richmond
Eau Claire Memorial at Superior
Medford at Menomonie
Thursday's Games
Hudson at Chippewa Falls
Somerset at New Richmond
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Hudson
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls
Eau Claire North at New Richmond
Menomonie at Rice Lake
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|7-1
|11-2
|McDonell
|7-1
|15-1
|Bloomer
|6-2
|9-3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|6-2
|8-5
|Thorp
|3-5
|6-10
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-6
|3-13
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-7
|2-13
|Cadott
|0-8
|4-11
Tuesday's Games
Whitehall at McDonell
Bloomer at Elk Mound
Cornell at Thorp
Osseo-Fairchild at Spring Valley
Thursday's Games
Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell
Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis
Thorp at Cadott
Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Bruce
|8-1
|11-2
|Prairie Farm
|8-1
|10-5
|Clayton
|6-3
|7-5
|Flambeau
|5-4
|7-7
|Lake Holcombe
|3-5
|4-8
|New Auburn
|3-6
|4-7
|Winter
|3-6
|5-8
|Birchwood
|3-6
|4-9
|Cornell
|1-8
|4-11
Tuesday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Winter
New Auburn at Birchwood
Cornell at Thorp
Prairie Farm at Flambeau
Boyceville at Clayton
Friday's Games
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe
Bruce at New Auburn
Clayton at Cornell
Birchwood at Prairie Farm
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|12
|300
|25
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|16
|350
|21.9
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|12
|241
|20.1
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|16
|318
|19.9
|Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|16
|309
|19.3
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|15
|259
|17.3
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|12
|190
|15.8
|Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls
|11
|166
|15.1
|Tegan Ritter, Cadott
|14
|199
|14.2
Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe
Justin Melland, New Auburn
12
11
162
149
13.5
13.5
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|68
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|34
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|33
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|31
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|31
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|31
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|28
|Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|26
|Taye Yeager, Lake Holcombe
|26
|Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell
|25
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|74.3
|52.4
|21.9
|.677
|9.9
|Bloomer
|56.5
|47.1
|9.4
|.665
|4.9
|Chippewa Falls
|65.4
|65.9
|-0.5
|.698
|8.1
|New Auburn
|48.4
|50.8
|-2.4
|.419
|3.1
|Cornell
|51.7
|59.8
|-8.1
|.576
|5.8
|Cadott
|47.7
|57.6
|-9.9
|.513
|5.4
|Lake Holcombe
|57.1
|67.5
|-10.4
|.519
|6.6
|Stanley-Boyd
|54.1
|66.4
|-12.3
|.596
|4.6
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|8-0
|14-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|6-1
|10-4
|Eau Claire North
|4-3
|7-6
|Menomonie
|4-4
|10-6
|New Richmond
|3-4
|7-9
|Rice Lake
|3-5
|6-8
|River Falls
|2-5
|5-8
|Chippewa Falls
|0-8
|1-14
Tuesday's Games
La Crosse Central at River Falls
Medford at Rice Lake
Thursday's Game
Rice Lake at Menomonie
Friday's Games
Hudson at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire North at New Richmond
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Saturday's Game
Superior at Eau Claire North
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|8-0
|12-3
|Cadott
|7-1
|13-2
|Fall Creek
|5-3
|9-4
|Osseo-Fairchild
|5-3
|8-6
|Bloomer
|4-4
|6-7
|Eau Claire Regis
|2-6
|6-8
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-7
|3-10
|Thorp
|0-8
|2-13
Tuesday's Games
McDonell at Fall Creek
Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis
Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott
Thorp at Stanley-Boyd
Thursday's Game
Black River Falls at Osseo-Fairchild
Friday's Games
Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell
Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer
Thorp at Cadott
Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek
Saturday's Game
Bloomer vs Amery at Somerset
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|9-0
|15-0
|New Auburn
|7-1
|12-2
|Clayton
|6-3
|9-6
|Lake Holcombe
|5-3
|7-5
|Cornell
|4-5
|6-10
|Winter
|4-5
|5-9
|Flambeau
|2-6
|3-8
|Birchwood
|0-6
|0-10
|Bruce
|0-8
|0-10
Tuesday's Games
Cornell at Bruce
New Auburn at Birchwood
Lake Holcombe at Winter
Prairie Farm at Flambeau
Thursday's Game
Birchwood at New Auburn
Friday's Games
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe
Clayton at Cornell
Bruce at New Auburn
Birchwood at Prairie Farm
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|15
|331
|22.1
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|12
|209
|17.4
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|15
|257
|17.1
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|10
|158
|15.8
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|14
|217
|15.5
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|12
|164
|13.7
|Kelsea Popp, Cornell
|15
|103
|13.5
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|13
|173
|13.3
|Aubrey Dorn, McDonell
|11
|145
|13.2
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|14
|181
|12.9
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|34
|Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls
|33
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|31
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|26
|Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott
|26
|Lauren Samardzich, Cornell
|23
|Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer
|22
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|20
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|18
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|18
|Grace Harycki, Cornell
|18
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|68.7
|41.1
|27.6
|.459
|7.1
|McDonell
|59.5
|37.5
|22
|.05
|5.8
|New Auburn
|43.7
|39.9
|3.8
|.513
|0.9
|Lake Holcombe
|49.3
|47.3
|2
|.528
|2.4
|Bloomer
|49.6
|51.5
|-1.9
|.557
|5.9
|Cornell
|44.4
|46.2
|-2.2
|.400
|3.3
|Stanley-Boyd
|40.1
|55.2
|-15.1
|.502
|4.4
|Chippewa Falls
|44.5
|62.1
|-17.6
|.580
|4.7
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|New Richmond
|7-0-0
|13-3-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|6-1-0
|11-5-1
|Hudson
|6-2-0
|9-6-0
|Chippewa Falls
|5-2-0
|12-4-0
|Eau Claire North
|4-5-0
|9-9-0
|Rice Lake
|1-6-0
|3-11-0
|Menomonie
|1-7-0
|5-11-0
|River Falls
|0-7-0
|4-11-0
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake
Menomonie at Eau Claire North
New Richmond at River Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson
Thursday's Games
Hudson at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond
Rice Lake at River Falls
Menomonie at Northwest Icemen
Friday's Game
River Falls at Regis/Altoona/McDonell
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Stevens Point
New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial
Viroqua at Menomonie
Wausau West at Hudson
Middle Border
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Baldwin-Woodville
|6-0-0
|10-5-0
|Amery
|4-1-0
|13-2-0
|Regis/Altoona/McDonell
|4-2-0
|9-7-0
|Somerset
|3-3-0
|7-9-0
|Northwest Icemen
|0-5-0
|2-11-0
|Hayward
|0-6-0
|5-10-0
Tuesday's Games
Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Baldwin-Woodville
Somerset at Amery
Hayward at Northwest Icemen
Thursday's Game
Menomonie at Northwest Icemen
Friday's Games
River Falls at Regis/Altoona/McDonell
Hayward at Northwest Icemen
Somerset at Black River Falls
Baldwin-Woodville at West Salem
Amery at Tomah/Sparta
Saturday's Games
Amery at West Salem
Baldwin-Woodville at Tomah/Sparta
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|St. Croix Valley
|4-1-0
|9-7-0
|Hudson
|4-2-0
|6-7-0
|Eau Claire Area
|2-2-1
|6-11-1
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|2-3-0
|9-6-0
|Western Wisconsin
|0-4-1
|3-11-2
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Eau Claire Area
St. Croix Valley at Hudson
Western Wisconsin at Hayward
Thursday's Game
Hayward at St. Croix Valley
Friday's Games
Fox Cities Stars at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Superior at Western Wisconsin
University School of Milwaukee at Hudson
Saturday's Games
Bay Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
University School of Milwaukee at St. Croix Valley
Coulee Region at Hudson
Fox Cities Stars at Eau Claire Area
Western Wisconsin at North St. Paul/Tartan