Check out the latest Chippewa County prep basketball and hockey stats and standings

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys Basketball

*Stats and standings entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Hudson6-010-3
Eau Claire Memorial    7-112-3
River Falls5-311-4
Chippewa Falls4-36-6
Rice Lake4-411-5
Menomonie2-65-8
New Richmond1-62-9
Eau Claire North1-71-13

Tuesday's Games

Marshfield at Chippewa Falls

Hudson at New Richmond

Eau Claire Memorial at Superior

Medford at Menomonie

Thursday's Games

Hudson at Chippewa Falls

Somerset at New Richmond

Saturday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Hudson

Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls

Eau Claire North at New Richmond

Menomonie at Rice Lake

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Fall Creek7-111-2
McDonell7-115-1
Bloomer6-29-3
Osseo-Fairchild   6-28-5
Thorp3-56-10
Stanley-Boyd2-63-13
Eau Claire Regis    1-72-13
Cadott0-84-11

Tuesday's Games

Whitehall at McDonell

Bloomer at Elk Mound

Cornell at Thorp

Osseo-Fairchild at Spring Valley

Thursday's Games

Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell

Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis

Thorp at Cadott

Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Bruce8-111-2
Prairie Farm8-110-5
Clayton6-37-5
Flambeau5-47-7
Lake Holcombe   3-54-8
New Auburn3-64-7
Winter  3-65-8
Birchwood3-64-9
Cornell1-84-11

Tuesday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Winter

New Auburn at Birchwood

Cornell at Thorp

Prairie Farm at Flambeau

Boyceville at Clayton

Friday's Games

Flambeau at Lake Holcombe

Bruce at New Auburn

Clayton at Cornell

Birchwood at Prairie Farm

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer    1230025
Canan Huss, McDonell1635021.9
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls1224120.1
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell1631819.9
Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd1630919.3
Dylan Bowe, Cornell1525917.3
Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe1219015.8
Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls1116615.1
Tegan Ritter, Cadott1419914.2

Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe

Justin Melland, New Auburn

12

11

162

149

13.5

13.5

3-Pointers

NameMade
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell68
Warren Bowe, Cadott34
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls33
Dylan Bowe, Cornell31
Canan Huss, McDonell31
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer   31
Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe28
Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd26
Taye Yeager, Lake Holcombe26
Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell25
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%
3s
McDonell74.352.421.9.6779.9
Bloomer56.547.19.4.6654.9
Chippewa Falls65.465.9-0.5.6988.1
New Auburn48.450.8-2.4.4193.1
Cornell51.759.8-8.1.5765.8
Cadott47.757.6-9.9.5135.4
Lake Holcombe   57.167.5-10.4.5196.6
Stanley-Boyd    54.1 66.4 -12.3.5964.6

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Hudson8-014-3
Eau Claire Memorial   6-110-4
Eau Claire North   4-37-6
Menomonie4-410-6
New Richmond3-47-9
Rice Lake3-56-8
River Falls2-55-8
Chippewa Falls0-81-14

Tuesday's Games

La Crosse Central at River Falls

Medford at Rice Lake

Thursday's Game

Rice Lake at Menomonie

Friday's Games

Hudson at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire North at New Richmond

River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

Saturday's Game

Superior at Eau Claire North

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
McDonell8-012-3
Cadott7-113-2
Fall Creek5-39-4
Osseo-Fairchild5-38-6
Bloomer4-46-7
Eau Claire Regis    2-66-8
Stanley-Boyd   1-73-10
Thorp0-82-13

Tuesday's Games

McDonell at Fall Creek

Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis

Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott

Thorp at Stanley-Boyd

Thursday's Game

Black River Falls at Osseo-Fairchild

Friday's Games

Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell

Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer

Thorp at Cadott

Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek

Saturday's Game

Bloomer vs Amery at Somerset

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Prairie Farm9-015-0
New Auburn7-112-2
Clayton6-39-6
Lake Holcombe   5-37-5
Cornell4-56-10
Winter4-55-9
Flambeau2-63-8
Birchwood0-60-10
Bruce0-80-10

Tuesday's Games

Cornell at Bruce

New Auburn at Birchwood

Lake Holcombe at Winter

Prairie Farm at Flambeau

Thursday's Game

Birchwood at New Auburn

Friday's Games

Flambeau at Lake Holcombe

Clayton at Cornell

Bruce at New Auburn

Birchwood at Prairie Farm

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott1533122.1
Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe    1220917.4
Elly Eiler, Cadott1525717.1
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls1015815.8
Emily Cooper, McDonell1421715.5
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe1216413.7
Kelsea Popp, Cornell1510313.5
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd1317313.3
Aubrey Dorn, McDonell1114513.2
Morgan Berg, New Auburn1418112.9

3-Pointers

NameMade
Emily Cooper, McDonell34
Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls  33
Laken Ryan, Cadott   31
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd26
Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott 26
Lauren Samardzich, Cornell23
Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer22
Marley Hughes, McDonell20
Elly Eiler, Cadott18
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott18
Grace Harycki, Cornell18
  
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott68.741.127.6.4597.1
McDonell59.537.522.055.8
New Auburn43.739.93.8.5130.9
Lake Holcombe  49.347.32.5282.4
Bloomer49.651.5-1.9.5575.9
Cornell44.446.2-2.2.4003.3
Stanley-Boyd40.155.2-15.1.5024.4
Chippewa Falls  44.5 62.1 -17.6.5804.7

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
New Richmond7-0-013-3-0
Eau Claire Memorial   6-1-011-5-1
Hudson  6-2-09-6-0
Chippewa Falls5-2-012-4-0
Eau Claire North4-5-09-9-0
Rice Lake1-6-03-11-0
Menomonie1-7-05-11-0
River Falls0-7-04-11-0

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake

Menomonie at Eau Claire North

New Richmond at River Falls

Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson

Thursday's Games

Hudson at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond

Rice Lake at River Falls

Menomonie at Northwest Icemen

Friday's Game

River Falls at Regis/Altoona/McDonell

Saturday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Stevens Point

New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial

Viroqua at Menomonie

Wausau West at Hudson

Middle Border

 W-L-T 
W-L-T
Baldwin-Woodville6-0-010-5-0
Amery4-1-013-2-0
Regis/Altoona/McDonell    4-2-09-7-0
Somerset   3-3-07-9-0
Northwest Icemen0-5-02-11-0
Hayward0-6-05-10-0

Tuesday's Games

Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Baldwin-Woodville

Somerset at Amery

Hayward at Northwest Icemen

Thursday's Game

Menomonie at Northwest Icemen

Friday's Games

River Falls at Regis/Altoona/McDonell

Hayward at Northwest Icemen

Somerset at Black River Falls

Baldwin-Woodville at West Salem

Amery at Tomah/Sparta

Saturday's Games

Amery at West Salem

Baldwin-Woodville at Tomah/Sparta

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
St. Croix Valley4-1-09-7-0
Hudson4-2-06-7-0
Eau Claire Area2-2-16-11-1
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie   2-3-09-6-0
Western Wisconsin   0-4-13-11-2

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Eau Claire Area

St. Croix Valley at Hudson

Western Wisconsin at Hayward

Thursday's Game

Hayward at St. Croix Valley

Friday's Games

Fox Cities Stars at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Superior at Western Wisconsin

University School of Milwaukee at Hudson

Saturday's Games

Bay Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

University School of Milwaukee at St. Croix Valley

Coulee Region at Hudson

Fox Cities Stars at Eau Claire Area

Western Wisconsin at North St. Paul/Tartan

