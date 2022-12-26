Check out the latest Chippewa County prep basketball and hockey stats and standings

Boys Basketball
*Stats and standings entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Chippewa Falls
|3-0
|4-2
|Hudson
|3-0
|6-1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3-1
|5-3
|Rice Lake
|2-2
|5-2
|Menomonie
|2-2
|3-2
|Eau Claire North
|1-3
|1-6
|River Falls
|1-3
|3-4
|New Richmond
|0-4
|0-5
Tuesday's Games
Tomah vs River Falls at Menomonie
Wausau West at Menomonie
Wednesday's Games
Wausau West vs River Falls at Menomonie
Tomah at Menomonie
Chisago Lakes (Minn.) at Hudson
Thursday's Games
Eau Claire North vs Wisconsin Rapids at Stevens Point
Sussex Hamitlon at Eau Claire Memorial
Altoona at Rice Lake
New Richmond vs Byron (Minn.) at Rochester, Minn.
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Merrill
New Richmond vs Rochester John Marshall (Minn.) at Rochester, Minn.
Eau Claire Regis at Rice Lake
Eau Claire North at Stevens Point
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Bloomer
|2-0
|4-1
|Fall Creek
|2-0
|5-1
|McDonell
|2-0
|8-0
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1-1
|3-4
|Thorp
|1-1
|2-5
|Cadott
|0-2
|4-3
|Eau Claire Regis
|0-2
|0-4
|Stanley-Boyd
|0-2
|1-8
Tuesday's Game
Thorp at Athens
Wednesday's Games
Bayfield at McDonell
Cadott vs Ellsworth at Elmwood/Plum City (Elmwood)
Stanley-Boyd at Arcadia
Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek
Thursday's Games
TBD at McDonell
Cadott vs TBD at Elmwood/Plum City (Elmwood)
Alma Center Lincoln at Thorp
Eau Claire Regis vs Cumberland at Rice Lake
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Regis at Rice Lake
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|3-0
|5-2
|Clayton
|3-1
|3-2
|Bruce
|3-1
|4-1
|Flambeau
|2-1
|3-3
|New Auburn
|2-2
|3-3
|Lake Holcombe
|1-2
|1-5
|Winter
|1-2
|2-3
|Cornell
|1-3
|3-5
|Birchwood
|0-2
|0-4
Tuesday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Gilman
Solon Springs at Prairie Farm
Turtle Lake at Clayton
Wednesday's Games
Flambeau vs Lakeland at Elcho
Mellen at Clayton
Bruce at Gilmanton
Thursday's Games
Gilmanton at Cornell
Birchwood at Mellen
Winter at Butternut
Friday's Game
Webster at Bruce
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|5
|129
|25.8
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|8
|168
|21
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|6
|125
|20.8
|Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|9
|176
|19.6
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|8
|156
|19.5
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|8
|154
|19.3
|Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe
|6
|93
|15.5
|Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls
|6
|87
|14.5
|Harley Schroeder, Lake Holcombe
|6
|79
|13.2
Braden Johnson, New Auburn
6
78
13
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|30
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|22
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|18
|Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|17
|Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell
|16
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|14
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|12
|Brayden Lotts, New Auburn
|11
|Tegan Ritter, Cadott
|11
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|10
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|71.5
|55.1
|16
|.672
|9.5
|Bloomer
|52.6
|44.6
|8
|.658
|4.6
|Cadott
|47.2
|44.7
|2.5
|.507
|5.8
|Chippewa Falls
|68.3
|66.8
|1.5
|.694
|9.3
|New Auburn
|50.8
|50.2
|0.6
|.419
|3.5
|Cornell
|53.8
|54.3
|-0.5
|.609
|6.4
|Stanley-Boyd
|53.2
|68
|-14.2
|.595
|4
|Lake Holcombe
|32.2
|74
|-20.8
|.515
|5.2
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|5-0
|8-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3-1
|6-1
|Eau Claire North
|3-1
|4-4
|Menomonie
|3-2
|6-4
|Rice Lake
|2-3
|3-3
|New Richmond
|1-3
|2-7
|River Falls
|1-3
|3-5
|Chippewa Falls
|0-5
|1-6
Wednesday's Game
Hudson at Marshfield
Thursday's Games
Onalaska at Chippewa Falls
Wausau West vs Hudson at Marshield
Rice Lake at Hayward
New Richmond vs Bloomington Kennedy (Minn.) at Rochester, Minn.
Friday's Games
New Richmond vs Stewartville (Minn.) at Rochester, Minn.
Holmen at Rice Lake
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Cadott
|5-0
|9-0
|McDonell
|5-0
|6-2
|Bloomer
|2-2
|2-5
|Fall Creek
|2-2
|4-3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|2-3
|5-4
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-3
|3-5
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-3
|2-4
|Thorp
|0-5
|2-8
Tuesday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Loyal
Thorp at Athens
Arcadia at Fall Creek
Wednesday's Games
Hillsboro at McDonell
Elk Mound at Osseo-Fairchild
Eau Claire Regis vs Gale-Ettrick Trempealeau at McDonell
Thursday's Games
Luck at McDonell
Flambeau at Stanley-Boyd
Alma Center Lincoln at Thorp
Cameron at Fall Creek
Friday's Games
Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|New Auburn
|4-0
|6-1
|Prairie Farm
|4-0
|8-0
|Lake Holcombe
|3-0
|4-2
|Clayton
|2-2
|3-4
|Cornell
|2-2
|3-7
|Winter
|1-2
|1-5
|Birchwood
|0-3
|0-5
|Flambeau
|0-3
|0-3
|Bruce
|0-4
|0-4
Tuesday's Games
Unity at Clayton
Thursday's Games
Gimanton at Cornell
Flambeau at Stanley-Boyd
Winter at Butternut
Friday's Games
New Auburn at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Solon Springs at Prairie Farm
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|9
|199
|22.1
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|6
|127
|21.2
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|7
|120
|17.1
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|9
|153
|17
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|6
|94
|15.7
|Kelsea Popp, Cornell
|10
|149
|14.9
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|8
|108
|13.5
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|7
|93
|13.3
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|7
|88
|12.6
|Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott
|9
|104
|11.6
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|17
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|16
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|15
|Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott
|15
|Grace Harycki, Cornell
|13
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|12
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|12
|Lauryn Samardzich, Cornell
|12
|Nora Jensen, Bloomer
|11
|Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls
|10
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|10
|Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer
|10
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|71.2
|33.2
|38
|.430
|6.8
|McDonell
|55.3
|38.8
|16.5
|.593
|5.1
|New Auburn
|41.1
|32.9
|8.2
|.398
|0.4
|Lake Holcombe
|50.8
|46.3
|4.5
|.571
|2.2
|Bloomer
|47
|51.7
|-4.7
|.512
|6.3
|Stanley-Boyd
|41.8
|48.8
|-7
|.490
|3.8
|Cornell
|41.4
|48.9
|-7.5
|.333
|3.1
|Chippewa Falls
|49.4
|60.3
|-10.9
|.560
|5.4
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3-0-0
|6-1-0
|New Richmond
|2-0-0
|4-1-0
|Chippewa Falls
|2-1-0
|6-1-0
|Hudson
|2-1-0
|4-4-0
|Eau Claire North
|2-2-0
|5-3-0
|Rice Lake
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|River Falls
|0-2-0
|2-3-0
|Menomonie
|0-3-0
|2-5-0
Tuesday's Games
Black River Falls at Menomonie
River Falls at West Fargo Sheyenne (N.D.)
Ashwaubenon vs Eau Claire North at Appleton
Wednesday's Games
Chippewa Falls vs Madison Edgewood at Ashwaubenon
Rice Lake vs TBD at Wisconsin Dells
Stevens Point Pacelli at Menomonie
Eau Claire North vs TBD at Neenah
New Richmond at Rochester Mayo
Rice Lake vs Tomah/Sparta at Lake Delton
River Falls at West Fargo (N.D.)
Eau Claire Memorial vs Middleotn at Ashwaubenon
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls vs Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs at Ashwaubenon
Eau Claire North vs TBD at Neenah
Eau Claire Memorial vs Verona at Ashwaubenon
New Richmond vs Rochester John Marshall at Rochester, Minn.
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls vs Green Bay Notre Dame at Ashwaubenon
Eagan (Minn.) at Hudson
Madison Edgewood vs Eau Claire Memorial at Ashwaubenon
New Richmond vs Rochester Century at Rochester, Minn.
Middle Border
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Amery
|2-0-0
|6-1-0
|Baldwin-Woodville
|1-0-0
|3-2-0
|Regis/Altoona/McDonell
|1-1-0
|3-4-0
|Somerset
|1-1-0
|5-1-0
|Northwest Icemen
|0-1-0
|2-3-0
|Hayward
|0-2-0
|1-5-0
Tuesday's Games
Stevens Point Pacelli vs Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Menomonie
Red Lake Falls (Minn.) vs Somerset at Duluth, Minn.
Hayward vs Muskego at Menomonie
D.C. Everest vs Amery at Antigo
Wednesday's Games
Regis/Altoona/McDonell vs Muskego at Menomonie
Black River Falls vs Hayward at Menomonie
TBD vs Amery at Antigo
Fairmont (Minn.) vs Baldwin-Woodville at Red Wing, Minn.
Somerset vs Proctor (Minn.) at Duluth, Minn.
Thursday's Games
Somerset vs Duluth Marshall (Minn.) at Duluth, Minn.
Northwest Icemen at WSFLG
TBD vs Baldwin-Woodville at Red Wing, Minn.
Friday's Game
Baldwin-Woodville at Regis/McDonell/Altoona
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|3-0-0
|4-2-0
|St. Croix Valley
|2-1-0
|5-4-0
|Eau Claire Area
|1-1-0
|4-6-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0-2-0
|4-3-0
|Western Wisconsin
|0-2-0
|0-6-0
Tuesday's Games
Western Wisconsin vs TBD at Blaine, Minn.
Wednesday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie vs Fox Cities Stars at Fond du Lac
Western Wisconsin vs TBD at Blaine, Minn.
Eau Claire Area at Fond du Lac Warbirds
St. Croix Valley vs Wisconsin Valley Union at Madison
Winona (Minn.) at Hudson
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie vs TBD at Fond du Lac
St. Croix Valley vs TBD at Madison
Friday's Game
St. Croix Valley vs TBD at Madison