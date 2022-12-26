 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the latest Chippewa County prep basketball and hockey stats and standings

Boys Basketball

*Stats and standings entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Chippewa Falls3-04-2
Hudson3-06-1
Eau Claire Memorial    3-15-3
Rice Lake2-25-2
Menomonie2-23-2
Eau Claire North1-31-6
River Falls1-33-4
New Richmond0-40-5

Tuesday's Games

Tomah vs River Falls at Menomonie

Wausau West at Menomonie

Wednesday's Games

Wausau West vs River Falls at Menomonie

Tomah at Menomonie

Chisago Lakes (Minn.) at Hudson

Thursday's Games

Eau Claire North vs Wisconsin Rapids at Stevens Point

Sussex Hamitlon at Eau Claire Memorial

Altoona at Rice Lake

New Richmond vs Byron (Minn.) at Rochester, Minn.

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Merrill

New Richmond vs Rochester John Marshall (Minn.) at Rochester, Minn.

Eau Claire Regis at Rice Lake

Eau Claire North at Stevens Point

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Bloomer2-04-1
Fall Creek2-05-1
McDonell  2-08-0
Osseo-Fairchild   1-13-4
Thorp1-12-5
Cadott   0-24-3
Eau Claire Regis    0-20-4
Stanley-Boyd0-21-8

Tuesday's Game

Thorp at Athens

Wednesday's Games

Bayfield at McDonell

Cadott vs Ellsworth at Elmwood/Plum City (Elmwood)

Stanley-Boyd at Arcadia

Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek

Thursday's Games

TBD at McDonell

Cadott vs TBD at Elmwood/Plum City (Elmwood)

Alma Center Lincoln at Thorp

Eau Claire Regis vs Cumberland at Rice Lake

Friday's Games

Eau Claire Regis at Rice Lake

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Prairie Farm3-05-2
Clayton3-13-2
Bruce3-14-1
Flambeau2-13-3
New Auburn2-23-3
Lake Holcombe    1-21-5
Winter1-22-3
Cornell1-33-5
Birchwood0-20-4

Tuesday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Gilman

Solon Springs at Prairie Farm

Turtle Lake at Clayton

Wednesday's Games

Flambeau vs Lakeland at Elcho

Mellen at Clayton

Bruce at Gilmanton

Thursday's Games

Gilmanton at Cornell

Birchwood at Mellen

Winter at Butternut

Friday's Game

Webster at Bruce

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer    512925.8
Canan Huss, McDonell816821
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls612520.8
Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd917619.6
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell815619.5
Dylan Bowe, Cornell815419.3
Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe  69315.5
Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls68714.5
Harley Schroeder, Lake Holcombe67913.2

Braden Johnson, New Auburn

6

78

13

3-Pointers

NameMade
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell30
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls22
Dylan Bowe, Cornell18
Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd17
Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell16
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer14
Warren Bowe, Cadott12
Brayden Lotts, New Auburn11
Tegan Ritter, Cadott11
Canan Huss, McDonell10
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%
3s
McDonell71.555.116.6729.5
Bloomer52.644.68.6584.6
Cadott47.244.72.5.5075.8
Chippewa Falls 68.366.81.5.6949.3
New Auburn50.850.20.6.4193.5
Cornell53.854.3-0.5.6096.4
Stanley-Boyd   53.268-14.2.5954
Lake Holcombe     32.2 74-20.8.5155.2

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Hudson5-08-0
Eau Claire Memorial   3-16-1
Eau Claire North   3-14-4
Menomonie3-26-4
Rice Lake2-33-3
New Richmond1-32-7
River Falls1-33-5
Chippewa Falls0-51-6

Wednesday's Game

Hudson at Marshfield

Thursday's Games

Onalaska at Chippewa Falls

Wausau West vs Hudson at Marshield

Rice Lake at Hayward

New Richmond vs Bloomington Kennedy (Minn.) at Rochester, Minn.

Friday's Games

New Richmond vs Stewartville (Minn.) at Rochester, Minn.

Holmen at Rice Lake

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Cadott5-09-0
McDonell5-06-2
Bloomer2-22-5
Fall Creek2-24-3
Osseo-Fairchild2-35-4
Eau Claire Regis    1-33-5
Stanley-Boyd   1-32-4
Thorp0-52-8

Tuesday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Loyal

Thorp at Athens

Arcadia at Fall Creek

Wednesday's Games

Hillsboro at McDonell

Elk Mound at Osseo-Fairchild

Eau Claire Regis vs Gale-Ettrick Trempealeau at McDonell

Thursday's Games

Luck at McDonell

Flambeau at Stanley-Boyd

Alma Center Lincoln at Thorp

Cameron at Fall Creek

Friday's Games

Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
New Auburn4-06-1
Prairie Farm4-08-0
Lake Holcombe    3-04-2
Clayton2-23-4
Cornell    2-23-7
Winter1-21-5
Birchwood0-30-5
Flambeau0-30-3
Bruce0-40-4

Tuesday's Games

Unity at Clayton

Thursday's Games

Gimanton at Cornell

Flambeau at Stanley-Boyd

Winter at Butternut

Friday's Games

New Auburn at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Solon Springs at Prairie Farm

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott919922.1
Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe   612721.2
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls712017.1
Elly Eiler, Cadott915317
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe69415.7
Kelsea Popp, Cornell1014914.9
Marley Hughes, McDonell810813.5
Morgan Berg, New Auburn79313.3
Emily Cooper, McDonell78812.6
Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott910411.6

3-Pointers

NameMade
Laken Ryan, Cadott17
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls16
Emily Cooper, McDonell15
Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott15
Grace Harycki, Cornell13
Elly Eiler, Cadott12
Marley Hughes, McDonell12
Lauryn Samardzich, Cornell 12
Nora Jensen, Bloomer11
Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls   10
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott10
Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer10
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott71.233.238.4306.8
McDonell55.338.816.5.5935.1
New Auburn41.132.98.2.3980.4
Lake Holcombe   50.846.34.5.5712.2
Bloomer4751.7-4.7.5126.3
Stanley-Boyd41.848.8-7.4903.8
Cornell41.448.9-7.5.3333.1
Chippewa Falls  49.4 60.3 -10.9.5605.4

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Eau Claire Memorial    3-0-06-1-0
New Richmond2-0-04-1-0
Chippewa Falls2-1-06-1-0
Hudson2-1-04-4-0
Eau Claire North2-2-05-3-0
Rice Lake1-3-02-4-0
River Falls0-2-02-3-0
Menomonie0-3-02-5-0

Tuesday's Games

Black River Falls at Menomonie

River Falls at West Fargo Sheyenne (N.D.)

Ashwaubenon vs Eau Claire North at Appleton

Wednesday's Games

Chippewa Falls vs Madison Edgewood at Ashwaubenon

Rice Lake vs TBD at Wisconsin Dells

Stevens Point Pacelli at Menomonie

Eau Claire North vs TBD at Neenah

New Richmond at Rochester Mayo

Rice Lake vs Tomah/Sparta at Lake Delton

River Falls at West Fargo (N.D.)

Eau Claire Memorial vs Middleotn at Ashwaubenon

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls vs Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs at Ashwaubenon

Eau Claire North vs TBD at Neenah

Eau Claire Memorial vs Verona at Ashwaubenon

New Richmond vs Rochester John Marshall at Rochester, Minn.

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls vs Green Bay Notre Dame at Ashwaubenon

Eagan (Minn.) at Hudson

Madison Edgewood vs Eau Claire Memorial at Ashwaubenon

New Richmond vs Rochester Century at Rochester, Minn.

Middle Border

 W-L-T 
W-L-T
Amery2-0-06-1-0
Baldwin-Woodville1-0-03-2-0
Regis/Altoona/McDonell  1-1-03-4-0
Somerset1-1-05-1-0
Northwest Icemen0-1-02-3-0
Hayward0-2-01-5-0

Tuesday's Games

Stevens Point Pacelli vs Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Menomonie

Red Lake Falls (Minn.) vs Somerset at Duluth, Minn.

Hayward vs Muskego at Menomonie

D.C. Everest vs Amery at Antigo

Wednesday's Games

Regis/Altoona/McDonell vs Muskego at Menomonie

Black River Falls vs Hayward at Menomonie

TBD vs Amery at Antigo

Fairmont (Minn.) vs Baldwin-Woodville at Red Wing, Minn.

Somerset vs Proctor (Minn.) at Duluth, Minn.

Thursday's Games

Somerset vs Duluth Marshall (Minn.) at Duluth, Minn.

Northwest Icemen at WSFLG

TBD vs Baldwin-Woodville at Red Wing, Minn.

Friday's Game

Baldwin-Woodville at Regis/McDonell/Altoona

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Hudson3-0-04-2-0
St. Croix Valley2-1-05-4-0
Eau Claire Area1-1-04-6-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie   0-2-04-3-0
Western Wisconsin   0-2-00-6-0

Tuesday's Games

Western Wisconsin vs TBD at Blaine, Minn.

Wednesday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie vs Fox Cities Stars at Fond du Lac

Western Wisconsin vs TBD at Blaine, Minn.

Eau Claire Area at Fond du Lac Warbirds

St. Croix Valley vs Wisconsin Valley Union at Madison

Winona (Minn.) at Hudson

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie vs TBD at Fond du Lac

St. Croix Valley vs TBD at Madison

Friday's Game

St. Croix Valley vs TBD at Madison

0
0
0
0
0

