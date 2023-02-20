Boys Basketball
*Stats and standings entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|12-1
|17-6
|Eau Claire Memorial
|11-2
|18-5
|Chippewa Falls
|8-5
|13-9
|River Falls
|7-6
|14-8
|Rice Lake
|6-7
|14-8
|Menomonie
|4-9
|9-13
|Eau Claire North
|2-11
|2-20
|New Richmond
|2-11
|7-15
Tuesday's Games
Rice Lake at Northwestern
Superior at Eau Claire North
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at Hudson
New Richmond at Rice Lake
Western Cloverbelt
|
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|13-1
|22-1
|Fall Creek
|12-2
|19-3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|10-4
|14-8
|Bloomer
|9-5
|13-7
|Eau Claire Regis
|4-10
|5-17
|Stanley-Boyd
|4-10
|5-17
|Thorp
|4-10
|8-15
|Cadott
|0-14
|6-17
Osseo-Fairchild at Black River Falls
Loyal at Eau Claire Regis
Owen-Withee at Osseo-Fairchild
McDonell vs Colby at Osseo-Fairchild
Fall Creek vs Marshfield Columbus at Fall Creek
East Lakeland
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|15-1
|17-6
|Bruce
|14-2
|18-3
|Clayton
|11-5
|12-8
|Flambeau
|8-8
|10-12
|Winter
|7-9
|12-12
|New Auburn
|6-10
|7-12
|Lake Holcombe
|5-11
|6-16
|Birchwood
|4-12
|5-17
|Cornell
|2-14
|5-18
Tuesday's Games
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|20
|477
|23.9
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|23
|499
|21.7
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|23
|488
|21.3
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|22
|455
|20.7
|Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|22
|425
|19.3
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|23
|390
|17
|Justin Melland, New Auburn
|17
|288
|16.9
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|22
|326
|14.8
|Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls
|21
|301
|14.3
Harley Schroeder, Lake Holcombe
22
289
13.1
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|100
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|60
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|50
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|49
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|47
|Taye Yeager, Lake Holcombe
|46
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|43
|Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|39
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|36
|Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell
|36
|Parker Modl, Cornell
|36
Team Statistics
|
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|72.5
|53.5
|17
|.674
|9.4
|Bloomer
|55
|49
|6
|.696
|5.2
|Chippewa Falls
|63
|63.1
|-0.2
|.704
|8.1
|New Auburn
|52
|54.5
|-2.5
|.433
|3.3
|Stanley-Boyd
|54.8
|64.2
|-9.4
|.614
|4.8
|Cornell
|54.5
|65.6
|-11.1
|.609
|5.8
|Cadott
|50.1
|61.5
|-11.4
|.529
|5
|Lake Holcombe
|55.2
|70.8
|-15.6
|.565
|6.2
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|14-0
|20-4
|Eau Claire Memorial
|11-3
|17-6
|Menomonie
|8-6
|16-8
|New Richmond
|7-7
|11-12
|Eau Claire North
|6-8
|10-12
|Rice Lake
|5-9
|9-14
|River Falls
|5-9
|9-13
|Chippewa Falls
|0-14
|2-22
Tuesday's Regional Game
Chippewa Falls at Appleton West
Eau Claire North at Hudson
Eau Claire Memorial at Appleton North
La Crosse Logan/Hayward winner at Menomonie
River Falls at La Crosse Central
Tomah/Sparta winner at New Richmond
Saturday's Regional Games
Western Cloverbelt
|
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|14-0
|19-5
|Cadott
|11-3
|19-5
|Fall Creek
|9-5
|17-7
|Osseo-Fairchild
|9-5
|16-8
|Eau Claire Regis
|6-8
|11-12
|Bloomer
|5-9
|9-14
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-12
|5-16
|Thorp
|0-14
|2-21
Glenwood City at McDonell
Colby at Eau Claire Regis
Cameron/Webster at Cadott
Abbotsford/Spencer winner at Osseo-Fairchild
Augusta/Spring Valley winner at Fall Creek
Saturday's Regional Games
East Lakeland
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|16-0
|24-0
|New Auburn
|12-2
|18-3
|Clayton
|10-4
|13-8
|Winter
|8-6
|10-8
|Lake Holcombe
|8-6
|10-11
|Cornell
|6-8
|9-13
|Flambeau
|5-9
|6-13
|Birchwood
|1-13
|1-18
|Bruce
|0-15
|0-17
Tuesday's Regional Games
Lake Holcombe/Gilman winner at Prairie Farm
Saturday's Regional games
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|24
|517
|21.5
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|16
|300
|18.8
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|24
|395
|16.5
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|22
|345
|15.7
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|21
|313
|14.9
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|21
|307
|14.6
|Aubrey Dorn, McDonell
|20
|273
|13.7
|Kelsea Popp, Cornell
|23
|312
|13.6
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|14
|173
|12.4
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|24
|295
|12.3
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|58
|Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls
|54
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|49
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|48
|Lauren Samardzich, Cornell
|44
|Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott
|41
|Grace Harycki, Cornell
|33
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|33
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|27
|Brooke Petska, Bloomer
|26
|
|
|
|
|
|
Team Statistics
|
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|59.1
|40.2
|18.9
|.637
|6
|Cadott
|65.6
|46.8
|18.8
|.496
|6.6
|New Auburn
|46
|37.1
|8.9
|.507
|4
|Cornell
|45.7
|48
|-2.3
|.405
|4
|Lake Holcombe
|47.5
|51.8
|-4.3
|.535
|2
|Bloomer
|48.6
|53.2
|-4.6
|.551
|5.4
|Stanley-Boyd
|41.6
|55.2
|-13.6
|.501
|4.5
|Chippewa Falls
|41
|63.4
|-23.3
|.595
|4.1
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|New Richmond
|13-1-0
|19-4-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|12-2-0
|17-7-1
|Hudson
|10-4-0
|17-9-0
|Chippewa Falls
|8-6-0
|16-10-0
|Eau Claire North
|7-7-0
|13-13-0
|River Falls
|3-11-0
|7-18-0
|Rice Lake
|2-12-0
|7-17-0
|Menomonie
|1-13-0
|8-17-0
Tuesday's Sectional Games
Wisconsin Rapids at Hudson
Superior at Stevens Point
Baldwin-Woodville at Menomonie
Tuesday's Division 1 winners at Chippewa Falls
Rice Lake/Amery winner vs New Richmond/Hayward winner at Amery
Saturday's Sectional Game
Black River Falls/RAM winner vs Baldwin-Woodville/Menomonie winner at Somerset
Middle Border
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Amery
|8-2-0
|20-4-0
|Baldwin-Woodville
|8-2-0
|15-10-0
|Regis/Altoona/McDonell
|6-4-0
|13-9-0
|Somerset
|5-5-0
|9-16-0
|Hayward
|3-7-0
|11-13-0
|Northwest Icemen
|0-10-0
|3-19-0
Tuesday's Sectional Games
Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Black River Falls
Rice Lake/Amery winner vs New Richmond/Hayward winner at Amery
Saturday's Sectional Game
Black River Falls/RAM winner vs Baldwin-Woodville/Menomonie winner at Somerset
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|St. Croix Valley
|6-2-0
|12-12-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|5-3-0
|14-9-1
|Hudson
|5-3-0
|11-12-0
|Eau Claire Area
|3-4-1
|8-16-1
|Western Wisconsin
|0-7-1
|3-20-2
Tuesday's Sectional Games
Hudson at St. Croix Valley
Black River Falls at Coulee Region
Saturday's Sectional Game
Tuesday's winners at Somerset
COLLECTION: View the best photos from the winter prep sports season
Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22
Wausau West at Chi-Hi girls basketball 11-17-22
Colfax at Bloomer girls basketball 11-22-22
Colby at Thorp girls basketball 11-28-22
River Falls at Chi-Hi wrestling 12-1-22
McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott girls basketball 12-6-22
Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22
NAHL: Kenai River Brown Bears at Chippewa Steel 12-15-22
Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer boys basketball 12-16-22
Santa Claus boys swimming invitational 12-17-22
Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22
New Auburn at Cornell girls basketball 12-20-22
New Auburn at Cornell girls basketball 12-20-22
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 12-20-22
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 12-20-22
Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23
Cloverbelt wrestling quad at Bloomer/Colfax 1-5-23
Cloverbelt wrestling quad at Bloomer/Colfax 1-5-23
Cloverbelt wrestling quad at Bloomer/Colfax 1-5-23
New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23
New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23
Cadott wrestling invitational 1-7-23
Cadott wrestling invitational 1-7-23
Cadott wrestling invitational 1-7-23
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott boys basketball 1-9-23
Cadott at McDonell girls basketball 1-10-23
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-13-23
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 1-13-23
Chi-Hi wrestling invitational 1-14-23
Chi-Hi wrestling invitational 1-14-23
McDonell at Bloomer boys basketball 1-14-23
Cameron at Bloomer girls basketball 1-16-23
Hudson at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 1-17-23
NAHL: Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Steel 1-20-23
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey at Eau Claire Area 1-24-23
Thorp at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-24-23
Hudson at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-26-23
Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 1-27-23
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-23
Bloomer/Colfax at Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics 1-30-23
Bloomer/Colfax at Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics 1-30-23
Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23
Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23
Bloomer at Cadott girls basketball 2-2-23
Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23
Chi-Hi boys basketball at Eau Claire North 2-4-23
McDonell at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-23
McDonell at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-23
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi boys hockey 2-9-23
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Phillips at McDonell girls basketball 2-13-23
Medford at Chi-Hi girls basketball 2-14-23
Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23
Black River Falls at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-16-23
Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23
