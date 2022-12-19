Check out the latest Chippewa County prep basketball and hockey stats and standings

Boys Basketball
*Stats and standings entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Chippewa Falls
|2-0
|3-2
|Hudson
|2-0
|5-1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2-1
|4-3
|Menomonie
|2-1
|3-1
|Eau Claire North
|1-2
|1-5
|Rice Lake
|1-2
|4-2
|River Falls
|1-2
|3-3
|New Richmond
|0-3
|0-4
Tuesday's Games
River Falls at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond
Hudson at Menomonie
Rice Lake at Eau Claire North
Thursday's Games
Hudson at Stillwater (Minn.)
Eau Claire North at La Crosse Logan
New Richmond at Altoona
Onalaska at Eau Claire Memorial
Osceola at Rice Lake
River Falls at Holmen
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Bloomer
|2-0
|3-1
|Fall Creek
|2-0
|4-1
|McDonell
|2-0
|7-0
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1-1
|3-3
|Thorp
|1-1
|2-5
|Cadott
|0-2
|4-2
|Eau Claire Regis
|0-2
|0-3
|Stanley-Boyd
|0-2
|1-8
Tuesday's Games
Bloomer at Barron
Cadott at Boyceville
Osseo-Fairchild at Whitehall
Eau Claire Regis at Owen-Withee
Thursday's Games
McDonell at Bloomer
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott
Thorp at Eau Claire Regis
Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Clayton
|3-0
|3-1
|Prairie Farm
|2-0
|4-2
|Bruce
|2-1
|3-1
|Flambeau
|2-1
|3-2
|Lake Holcombe
|1-1
|1-4
|Cornell
|1-2
|3-4
|New Auburn
|0-3
|2-3
|Birchwood
|0-3
|0-3
|Winter
|0-3
|1-3
Tuesday's Games
New Auburn at Cornell
Bruce at Lake Holcombe
Clayton at Prairie Farm
Winter at Birchwood
Thursday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Gilmanton
New Auburn at Shell Lake
Butternut at Birchwood
Siren at Bruce
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|4
|111
|27.8
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|7
|147
|21
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|7
|138
|19.7
|Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|9
|176
|19.6
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|7
|135
|19.3
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|5
|195
|19
|Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe
|5
|89
|17.8
|Harley Schroeder, Lake Holcombe
|5
|72
|14.4
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|5
|66
|13.2
Blake Anders, Cornell
Tegan Ritter, Cadott
Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls
6
6
5
77
77
64
12.8
12.8
12.8
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|25
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|17
|Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|17
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|16
|Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell
|13
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|12
|Tegan Ritter, Cadott
|11
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|11
|Brayden Lotts, New Auburn
|8
|Asher Rozowski, McDonell
|8
Canan Huss, McDonell
Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe
8
8
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|71.1
|57.3
|13.8
|.681
|9.3
|Bloomer
|52.5
|43.5
|9
|.671
|4.8
|Cadott
|47.2
|44.7
|2.5
|.507
|5.8
|Chippewa Falls
|65
|64
|1
|.695
|8.4
|Cornell
|54
|53.7
|0.3
|.631
|6.6
|New Auburn
|49.4
|49.8
|-0.4
|.333
|3.4
|Stanley-Boyd
|53.2
|68
|-14.8
|.595
|4
|Lake Holcombe
|57.6
|74.4
|-16.8
|.512
|5.6
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|4-0
|7-0
|Menomonie
|3-1
|6-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2-1
|5-1
|Eau Claire North
|2-1
|3-4
|Rice Lake
|2-2
|3-2
|New Richmond
|1-3
|2-6
|River Falls
|0-3
|2-5
|Chippewa Falls
|0-4
|1-5
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at River Falls
Eau Claire North at Rice Lake
Menomonie at Hudson
New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls at La Crosse Logan
New Richmond at Altoona
Northwestern at Rice Lake
Eau Claire Memorial at Stevens Point
Onalaska at Eau Claire North
River Falls at Red Wing (Minn.)
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Cadott
|4-0
|8-0
|McDonell
|4-0
|5-2
|Bloomer
|2-1
|2-4
|Fall Creek
|2-1
|4-2
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-2
|2-3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1-3
|4-4
|Eau Claire Regis
|0-3
|2-4
|Thorp
|0-4
|2-7
Tuesday's Games
Bloomer at McDonell
Cadott at Fall Creek
Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis
Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp
Thursday's Games
Mondovi at McDonell
Bloomer at Hayward
Cadott at Boyceville
Gilman at Thorp
Eleva-Strum at Osseo-Fairchild
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|New Auburn
|3-0
|5-1
|Prairie Farm
|3-0
|7-0
|Lake Holcombe
|2-0
|3-2
|Clayton
|2-1
|3-3
|Cornell
|2-1
|3-6
|Birchwood
|0-2
|0-3
|Winter
|0-2
|0-4
|Bruce
|0-3
|0-3
|Flambeau
|0-3
|0-3
Tuesday's Games
New Auburn at Cornell
Bruce at Lake Holcombe
Clayton at Prairie Farm
Winter at Birchwood
Thursday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Gilmanton
New Auburn at Shell Lake
Butternut at Birchwood
Flambeau at South Shore
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|8
|188
|23.5
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|5
|101
|20.2
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|6
|102
|17
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|8
|135
|16.9
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|5
|84
|16.8
|Kelsea Popp, Cornell
|9
|133
|14.8
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|7
|99
|14.1
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|6
|82
|13.7
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|6
|73
|12.2
|Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott
|8
|96
|12
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|15
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|14
|Grace Harycki, Cornell
|13
|Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott
|13
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|12
|Lauren Samardzich, Cornell
|12
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|11
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|11
|Nora Jensen, Bloomer
|11
|Lauryn Goetl, Cadott
|10
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|72.8
|30.1
|42.7
|.429
|6.9
|McDonell
|54.3
|38
|14.3
|.614
|4.9
|New Auburn
|41.3
|33.3
|8
|.388
|0.2
|Lake Holcombe
|49.6
|52
|-2.4
|.583
|2.2
|Bloomer
|47.5
|50
|-2.5
|.513
|6.2
|Stanley-Boyd
|42.8
|47.8
|-5
|.456
|3.5
|Cornell
|42.7
|49
|-6.2
|.317
|3.8
|Chippewa Falls
|50
|60.7
|-10.7
|.546
|5.7
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2-0-0
|5-1-0
|New Richmond
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|Eau Claire North
|2-1-0
|5-2-0
|Hudson
|2-1-0
|4-3-0
|Chippewa Falls
|1-1-0
|5-1-0
|Rice Lake
|1-2-0
|1-3-1
|River Falls
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|Menomonie
|0-3-0
|2-4-0
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North
Baldwin-Woodville at River Falls
Hayward at New Richmond
Hudson at Blaine (Minn.)
Amery at Menomonie
Thursday's Games
Wausau West at Chippewa Falls
Baldwin-Woodville at Menomonie
New Richmond at Mosinee
Amery at River Falls
Middle Border
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Amery
|2-0-0
|5-1-0
|Baldwin-Woodville
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|Regis/Altoona/McDonell
|1-1-0
|2-4-0
|Somerset
|1-1-0
|5-1-0
|Northwest Icemen
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|Hayward
|0-2-0
|1-3-1
Tuesday's Games
WSFLG at Regis/Altoona/McDonell
Baldwin-Woodville at River Falls
Hayward at New Richmond
Amery at Menomonie
Thursday's Games
Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Black River Falls
Baldwin-Woodville at Menomonie
Amery at River Falls
Hayward at Spooner
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|2-0-0
|3-2-0
|Eau Claire Area
|1-0-0
|4-5-0
|St. Croix Valley
|1-1-0
|4-4-0
|Western Wisconsin
|0-1-0
|0-5-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0-2-0
|2-3-0
Tuesday's Games
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
St. Croix Valley at Eau Claire Area
Hudson at Western Wisconsin
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Western Wisconsin
Central Wisconsin at Hudson
North St. Paul/Tartan (Minn.) at St. Croix Valley