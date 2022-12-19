 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Check out the latest Chippewa County prep basketball and hockey stats and standings

Boys Basketball

*Stats and standings entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Chippewa Falls2-03-2
Hudson2-05-1
Eau Claire Memorial    2-14-3
Menomonie   2-13-1
Eau Claire North1-21-5
Rice Lake1-24-2
River Falls1-23-3
New Richmond0-30-4

Tuesday's Games

River Falls at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond

People are also reading…

Hudson at Menomonie

Rice Lake at Eau Claire North

Thursday's Games

Hudson at Stillwater (Minn.)

Eau Claire North at La Crosse Logan

New Richmond at Altoona

Onalaska at Eau Claire Memorial

Osceola at Rice Lake

River Falls at Holmen

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Bloomer2-03-1
Fall Creek2-04-1
McDonell  2-07-0
Osseo-Fairchild   1-13-3
Thorp1-12-5
Cadott   0-24-2
Eau Claire Regis    0-20-3
Stanley-Boyd0-21-8

Tuesday's Games

Bloomer at Barron

Cadott at Boyceville

Osseo-Fairchild at Whitehall

Eau Claire Regis at Owen-Withee

Thursday's Games

McDonell at Bloomer

Stanley-Boyd at Cadott

Thorp at Eau Claire Regis

Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Clayton3-03-1
Prairie Farm2-04-2
Bruce2-13-1
Flambeau2-13-2
Lake Holcombe     1-11-4
Cornell1-23-4
New Auburn0-32-3
Birchwood0-30-3
Winter0-31-3

Tuesday's Games

New Auburn at Cornell

Bruce at Lake Holcombe

Clayton at Prairie Farm

Winter at Birchwood

Thursday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Gilmanton

New Auburn at Shell Lake

Butternut at Birchwood

Siren at Bruce

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer    411127.8
Canan Huss, McDonell714721
Dylan Bowe, Cornell713819.7
Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd917619.6
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell713519.3
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls519519
Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe  58917.8
Harley Schroeder, Lake Holcombe57214.4
Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe56613.2

Blake Anders, Cornell

Tegan Ritter, Cadott

Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls 

6

6

5

77

77

64

12.8

12.8

12.8

3-Pointers

NameMade
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell25
Dylan Bowe, Cornell17
Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd17
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls16
Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell13
Warren Bowe, Cadott12
Tegan Ritter, Cadott11
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer  11
Brayden Lotts, New Auburn8
Asher Rozowski, McDonell8

Canan Huss, McDonell

Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe

8

8

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%
3s
McDonell71.157.313.8.6819.3
Bloomer52.543.59.6714.8
Cadott47.244.72.5.5075.8
Chippewa Falls 65641.6958.4
Cornell 5453.70.3.6316.6
New Auburn49.449.8-0.4.3333.4
Stanley-Boyd   53.268-14.8.5954
Lake Holcombe     57.6 74.4 -16.8 .5125.6

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Hudson4-07-0
Menomonie3-16-3
Eau Claire Memorial    2-15-1
Eau Claire North2-13-4
Rice Lake2-23-2
New Richmond1-32-6
River Falls0-32-5
Chippewa Falls0-41-5

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at River Falls

Eau Claire North at Rice Lake

Menomonie at Hudson

New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls at La Crosse Logan

New Richmond at Altoona

Northwestern at Rice Lake

Eau Claire Memorial at Stevens Point

Onalaska at Eau Claire North

River Falls at Red Wing (Minn.)

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Cadott4-08-0
McDonell4-05-2
Bloomer2-12-4
Fall Creek2-14-2
Stanley-Boyd1-22-3
Osseo-Fairchild1-34-4
Eau Claire Regis    0-32-4
Thorp0-42-7

Tuesday's Games

Bloomer at McDonell

Cadott at Fall Creek

Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis

Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp

Thursday's Games

Mondovi at McDonell

Bloomer at Hayward

Cadott at Boyceville

Gilman at Thorp

Eleva-Strum at Osseo-Fairchild

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
New Auburn3-05-1
Prairie Farm3-07-0
Lake Holcombe    2-03-2
Clayton2-13-3
Cornell    2-13-6
Birchwood0-20-3
Winter0-20-4
Bruce0-30-3
Flambeau0-30-3

Tuesday's Games

New Auburn at Cornell

Bruce at Lake Holcombe

Clayton at Prairie Farm

Winter at Birchwood

Thursday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Gilmanton

New Auburn at Shell Lake

Butternut at Birchwood

Flambeau at South Shore

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott818823.5
Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe   510120.2
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls610217
Elly Eiler, Cadott813516.9
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe58416.8
Kelsea Popp, Cornell913314.8
Marley Hughes, McDonell79914.1
Morgan Berg, New Auburn68213.7
Emily Cooper, McDonell67312.2
Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott89612

3-Pointers

NameMade
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls15
Laken Ryan, Cadott14
Grace Harycki, Cornell  13
Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott13
Emily Cooper, McDonell12
Lauren Samardzich, Cornell   12
Marley Hughes, McDonell11
Elly Eiler, Cadott11
Nora Jensen, Bloomer11
Lauryn Goetl, Cadott10
  
  
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott72.830.142.7.4296.9
McDonell54.33814.3.6144.9
New Auburn41.333.38.3880.2
Lake Holcombe   49.652-2.4.5832.2
Bloomer47.550-2.5.5136.2
Stanley-Boyd42.847.8-5.4563.5
Cornell42.749-6.2.3173.8
Chippewa Falls  50    60.7 -10.7.5465.7

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Eau Claire Memorial    2-0-05-1-0
New Richmond2-0-03-1-0
Eau Claire North2-1-05-2-0
Hudson2-1-04-3-0
Chippewa Falls1-1-05-1-0
Rice Lake1-2-01-3-1
River Falls0-2-01-3-0
Menomonie0-3-02-4-0

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North

Baldwin-Woodville at River Falls

Hayward at New Richmond

Hudson at Blaine (Minn.)

Amery at Menomonie

Thursday's Games

Wausau West at Chippewa Falls

Baldwin-Woodville at Menomonie

New Richmond at Mosinee

Amery at River Falls

Middle Border

 W-L-T 
W-L-T
Amery2-0-05-1-0
Baldwin-Woodville1-0-03-1-0
Regis/Altoona/McDonell    1-1-02-4-0
Somerset1-1-05-1-0
Northwest Icemen0-1-01-3-0
Hayward0-2-01-3-1

Tuesday's Games

WSFLG at Regis/Altoona/McDonell

Baldwin-Woodville at River Falls

Hayward at New Richmond

Amery at Menomonie

Thursday's Games

Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Black River Falls

Baldwin-Woodville at Menomonie

Amery at River Falls

Hayward at Spooner

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Hudson2-0-03-2-0
Eau Claire Area1-0-04-5-0
St. Croix Valley1-1-04-4-0
Western Wisconsin    0-1-00-5-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    0-2-02-3-0

Tuesday's Games

Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

St. Croix Valley at Eau Claire Area

Hudson at Western Wisconsin

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Western Wisconsin

Central Wisconsin at Hudson

North St. Paul/Tartan (Minn.) at St. Croix Valley

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News