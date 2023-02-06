Boys Basketball
*Stats and standings entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|10-1
|14-4
|Eau Claire Memorial
|9-2
|15-4
|Chippewa Falls
|6-5
|6-5
|River Falls
|6-5
|6-5
|Rice Lake
|5-6
|5-6
|Menomonie
|3-7
|3-7
|New Richmond
|2-8
|5-11
|Eau Claire North
|2-9
|2-15
Tuesday's Games
Superior at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)
Eau Claire North at Marshfield
Menomonie at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial
Western Cloverbelt
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|10-1
|15-2
|McDonell
|10-1
|19-1
|Bloomer
|7-4
|10-6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|7-4
|9-8
|Stanley-Boyd
|4-7
|5-14
|Thorp
|4-7
|8-12
|Eau Claire Regis
|2-9
|3-15
|Cadott
|0-11
|4-14
Osseo-Fairchild at Glenwood City
Arcadia at Eau Claire Regis
Eau Claire Regis at Cadott
East Lakeland
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|12-1
|14-5
|Bruce
|11-2
|14-3
|Clayton
|8-4
|9-7
|Flambeau
|7-5
|9-9
|Lake Holcombe
|5-7
|6-11
|New Auburn
|5-8
|6-9
|Winter
|4-8
|7-11
|Birchwood
|3-10
|4-13
|Cornell
|1-11
|4-15
Tuesday's Games
Independence at New Auburn
New Auburn at Prairie Farm
Solon Springs at Birchwood
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|15
|352
|23.5
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|20
|426
|21.3
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|20
|419
|21
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|18
|374
|20.8
|Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|19
|380
|20
|Justin Melland, New Auburn
|15
|243
|16.2
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|19
|306
|16.1
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|17
|257
|15.1
|Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls
|17
|234
|13.8
|Tegan Ritter, Cadott
17
233
|13.7
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|90
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|52
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|40
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|38
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|36
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|36
|Taye Yeager, Lake Holcombe
|35
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|33
|Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell
|33
|Parker Modl, Cornell
|31
|
|
Team Statistics
|
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|73.1
|52.7
|20.4
|.664
|9.7
|Bloomer
|54.6
|48.3
|6.3
|.688
|4.9
|Chippewa Falls
|62.2
|64.3
|-2.1
|.730
|8.5
|New Auburn
|52.8
|52.8
|-3.8
|.429
|3.3
|Stanley-Boyd
|55.5
|65.2
|-9.7
|.606
|4.8
|Cadott
|48.3
|59.2
|-10.9
|.485
|5
|Cornell
|51.9
|63.9
|-12
|.580
|5.8
|Lake Holcombe
|56.5
|68.5
|-12
|.555
|6.3
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|11-0
|17-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|8-2
|13-5
|New Richmond
|6-4
|10-9
|Menomonie
|6-5
|12-7
|Eau Claire North
|5-5
|8-9
|Rice Lake
|4-7
|8-11
|River Falls
|2-8
|6-11
|Chippewa Falls
|0-11
|1-18
Tuesday's Games
New Richmond at Eau Claire North
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie
Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North
Chippewa Falls at New Richmond
Eau Claire North at River Falls
Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial
Western Cloverbelt
|
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|12-0
|16-4
|Cadott
|10-2
|17-4
|Fall Creek
|7-4
|12-5
|Osseo-Fairchild
|7-4
|12-7
|Bloomer
|5-6
|8-10
|Eau Claire Regis
|3-8
|7-12
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-10
|4-14
|Thorp
|0-12
|2-17
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd
Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer
Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek
Thorp at Eau Claire Regis
East Lakeland
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|13-0
|20-0
|New Auburn
|12-1
|17-2
|Lake Holcombe
|8-4
|10-6
|Clayton
|7-5
|11-8
|Winter
|7-5
|8-10
|Cornell
|5-7
|8-12
|Flambeau
|3-9
|4-13
|Birchwood
|0-12
|0-16
|Bruce
|0-12
|0-14
Tuesday's Games
Independence at New Auburn
New Auburn at Prairie Farm
Solon Springs at Birchwood
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|21
|462
|22
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|16
|300
|18.8
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|21
|363
|17.3
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|10
|158
|15.8
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|19
|291
|15.3
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|16
|245
|15.3
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|18
|265
|14.7
|Aubrey Dorn, McDonell
|16
|210
|13.1
|Kelsea Popp, Cornell
|20
|261
|13.1
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|19
|242
|12.7
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|47
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|46
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|43
|Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls
|40
|Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott
|36
|Lauren Samardzich, Cornell
|34
|Grace Harycki, Cornell
|32
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|27
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|24
|Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer
|24
|
|
|
|
|
|
Team Statistics
|
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|67.9
|46
|21.9
|.491
|6.7
|McDonell
|59.6
|39.9
|19.7
|.626
|5.9
|New Auburn
|45.9
|37.1
|8.8
|.514
|0.9
|Lake Holcombe
|52.6
|47.7
|4.9
|.564
|2.4
|Cornell
|44.5
|45
|-0.5
|.403
|3.9
|Bloomer
|59.9
|52.5
|-2.6
|.557
|5.7
|Stanley-Boyd
|41.6
|52.8
|-11.2
|.483
|4.6
|Chippewa Falls
|42.4
|61.7
|-19.3
|.586
|4.2
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|New Richmond
|11-1-0
|17-4-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|10-2-0
|15-6-1
|Chippewa Falls
|8-4-0
|15-7-0
|Hudson
|8-4-0
|12-8-0
|Eau Claire North
|6-6-0
|11-11-0
|River Falls
|2-10-0
|6-15-0
|Menomonie
|1-10-0
|7-14-0
|Rice Lake
|1-10-0
|4-15-0
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at New Richmond
Eau Claire North at River Falls
Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at Eau Claire North
New Richmond at Rice Lake
Hudson at Gentry Academy (Minn.)
Middle Border
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Baldwin-Woodville
|7-2-0
|12-9-0
|Amery
|6-2-0
|16-4-0
|Regis/Altoona/McDonell
|6-3-0
|12-8-0
|Somerset
|5-5-0
|9-12-0
|Hayward
|2-7-0
|9-12-0
|Northwest Icemen
|0-7-0
|3-15-0
Northwest Icemen at Hayward
Black River Falls at Baldwin-Woodville
Tartan (Minn.) at Somerset
Marshfield at Baldwin-Woodville
Amery at Northwest Icemen
Bloomington Kennedy (Minn.) at Somerset
Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) at Regis/Altoona/McDonell
Baldwin-Woodville at Northwest Icemen
Hayward at Onalaska/La Crosse
Somerset at Dodge County (Minn.)
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|St. Croix Valley
|6-1-0
|12-10-0
|Hudson
|5-3-0
|8-11-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|3-3-0
|11-8-1
|Eau Claire Area
|2-4-1
|6-15-1
|Western Wisconsin
|0-5-1
|3-15-2
Tuesday's Games
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Wisconsin Valley Union at Hudson
Western Wisconsin at Eau Claire Area
Western Wisconsin at Superior
Black River Falls at Hudson
Viroqua at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Fond du Lac at St. Croix Valley
