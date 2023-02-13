Boys Basketball
*Stats and standings entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|11-1
|15-5
|Eau Claire Memorial
|10-2
|16-4
|Chippewa Falls
|7-5
|11-9
|Rice Lake
|6-6
|13-7
|River Falls
|6-6
|13-7
|Menomonie
|4-8
|8-12
|Eau Claire North
|2-10
|2-17
|New Richmond
|2-10
|5-14
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Altoona
Baldwin-Woodville at Rice Lake
Ellsworth at New Richmond
Mahtomedi (Minn.) at Hudson
Chippewa Falls at New Richmond
Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie
River Falls at Eau Claire North
Stillwater (Minn.) vs Hudson at River Falls
Eau Claire North at Bay Port
Stevens Point at Eau Claire Memorial
Western Cloverbelt
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|11-1
|18-2
|McDonell
|11-1
|20-1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|8-4
|12-8
|Bloomer
|7-5
|11-7
|Stanley-Boyd
|4-8
|5-15
|Thorp
|4-8
|8-13
|Eau Claire Regis
|3-9
|4-16
|Cadott
|0-12
|5-15
Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd
Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild
East Lakeland
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|14-1
|16-5
|Bruce
|13-2
|17-3
|Clayton
|9-5
|10-8
|Flambeau
|7-7
|9-11
|Lake Holcombe
|5-9
|6-13
|New Auburn
|5-9
|6-11
|Winter
|5-9
|9-12
|Birchwood
|4-10
|5-14
|Cornell
|2-12
|5-16
Tuesday's Games
Lake Holcombe at New Auburn
Prairie Farm at Lake Holcombe
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|18
|451
|25.1
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|21
|447
|21.3
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|21
|441
|21
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|20
|415
|20.8
|Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|20
|398
|19.9
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|21
|338
|16.1
|Justin Melland, New Auburn
|16
|251
|15.7
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|19
|284
|14.9
|Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls
|19
|264
|13.9
Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe
Harley Schroeder, Lake Holcombe
19
19
257
256
13.5
13.5
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|96
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|57
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|48
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|42
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|41
|Taye Yeager, Lake Holcombe
|39
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|38
|Parker Modl, Cornell
|36
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|34
|Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell
|34
|
|
Team Statistics
|
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|73
|52.9
|20.1
|.662
|9.8
|Bloomer
|55.9
|50
|5.9
|.698
|5.3
|Chippewa Falls
|62.6
|63.5
|-0.9
|.716
|8.5
|New Auburn
|49.5
|53.6
|-4.1
|.433
|3.3
|Stanley-Boyd
|55.6
|65.6
|-10
|.608
|4.9
|Cornell
|53
|64.2
|-11.2
|.591
|5.9
|Cadott
|48.5
|59.9
|-11.4
|.513
|4.9
|Lake Holcombe
|56.1
|68.3
|-12.2
|.576
|6.3
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|13-0
|19-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|9-2
|15-5
|Menomonie
|7-5
|14-7
|New Richmond
|7-6
|11-11
|Eau Claire North
|6-7
|10-11
|River Falls
|4-8
|8-11
|Rice Lake
|4-9
|8-13
|Chippewa Falls
|0-13
|1-21
Tuesday's Games
Medford at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls
Eau Claire North at D.C. Everest
Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at Eau Claire North
Rice Lake at New Richmond
Hudson at St. Croix Lutheran (Minn.)
Western Cloverbelt
|
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|14-0
|18-4
|Cadott
|11-3
|18-5
|Fall Creek
|9-5
|15-6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|9-5
|14-8
|Eau Claire Regis
|6-8
|10-12
|Bloomer
|5-9
|8-13
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-12
|4-16
|Thorp
|0-14
|2-20
Stanley-Boyd at Greenwood
Eau Claire Regis at Loyal
Cadott vs Marshfield Columbus at Neillsville
East Lakeland
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|15-0
|22-0
|New Auburn
|12-2
|18-3
|Clayton
|10-4
|13-8
|Lake Holcombe
|8-6
|10-8
|Winter
|8-6
|10-11
|Cornell
|6-8
|9-13
|Flambeau
|5-9
|6-13
|Birchwood
|1-13
|1-18
|Bruce
|0-15
|0-17
Tuesday's Games
Lake Holcombe at New Auburn
Prairie Farm at Lake Holcombe
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|23
|493
|21.4
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|16
|300
|18.8
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|23
|391
|17
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|21
|324
|15.4
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|20
|297
|14.9
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|18
|268
|14.9
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|12
|166
|13.8
|Aubrey Dorn, McDonell
|18
|246
|13.7
|Kelsea Popp, Cornell
|22
|290
|13.2
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|21
|275
|13.1
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|53
|Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls
|50
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|48
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|45
|Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott
|41
|Lauren Samardzich, Cornell
|40
|Grace Harycki, Cornell
|32
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|30
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|26
|Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer
|25
|
|
|
|
|
|
Team Statistics
|
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|60.1
|39.7
|20.4
|.630
|6
|Cadott
|66.4
|47.3
|19.1
|.490
|6.7
|New Auburn
|45.1
|38.3
|6.8
|.505
|0.9
|Lake Holcombe
|51.1
|49.3
|1.8
|.546
|2.3
|Cornell
|44.9
|46.2
|-1.3
|.407
|3.9
|Bloomer
|49
|54
|-5
|.528
|5.4
|Stanley-Boyd
|41.2
|55.3
|-14.1
|.483
|4.4
|Chippewa Falls
|41.4
|63.9
|-22.5
|.591
|4.2
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|New Richmond
|13-1-0
|19-4-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|12-2-0
|17-6-1
|Hudson
|10-4-0
|15-9-0
|Chippewa Falls
|8-6-0
|15-9-0
|Eau Claire North
|7-7-0
|12-12-0
|River Falls
|3-11-0
|7-17-0
|Rice Lake
|2-12-0
|6-17-0
|Menomonie
|1-13-0
|7-17-0
Tuesday's Regional Games
Ashland at Chippewa Falls
D.C. Everest at Eau Claire North
Thursday's Regional Games
Chequamegon at New Richmond
River Falls at Regis/Altoona/McDonell
Division 1 regional finals
Middle Border
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Amery
|8-2-0
|19-4-0
|Baldwin-Woodville
|8-2-0
|14-10-0
|Regis/Altoona/McDonell
|6-4-0
|12-9-0
|Somerset
|5-5-0
|9-15-0
|Hayward
|3-7-0
|10-13-0
|Northwest Icemen
|0-10-0
|3-18-0
Northwest Icemen at Superior
Thursday's Regional Games
River Falls at Regis/Altoona/McDonell
Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|St. Croix Valley
|6-2-0
|12-12-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|5-3-0
|14-8-1
|Hudson
|5-3-0
|10-12-0
|Eau Claire Area
|3-4-1
|8-15-1
|Western Wisconsin
|0-7-1
|3-19-2
Thursday's Regional Games
Black River Falls at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Western Wisconsin at Coulee Region
Eau Claire Area at Hudson
