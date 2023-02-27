Boys Basketball
*Stats and standings entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|13-1
|18-6
|Eau Claire Memorial
|12-2
|19-5
|Chippewa Falls
|8-6
|14-10
|River Falls
|8-6
|15-9
|Rice Lake
|6-8
|14-10
|Menomonie
|4-10
|9-15
|New Richmond
|3-11
|8-16
|Eau Claire North
|2-12
|2-22
Tuesday's Regional Games
Eau Claire North at Wausau West
New Richmond at Menomonie
Chippewa Falls at Superior
Wisconsin Rapids/Oshkosh West winner at Eau Claire Memorial
Wausau West/Eau Claire North winner at Hudson
Saturday's Regional Games
Western Cloverbelt
|
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|13-1
|23-1
|Fall Creek
|12-2
|20-4
|Osseo-Fairchild
|10-4
|14-10
|Bloomer
|9-5
|14-8
|Eau Claire Regis
|4-10
|6-17
|Stanley-Boyd
|4-10
|5-19
|Thorp
|4-10
|8-15
|Cadott
|0-14
|6-17
Cadott at Melrose-Mindoro
Thorp at Eau Claire Immanuel
Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild
Blair-Taylor/Colfax winner at Fall Creek
Saturday's Regional Games
East Lakeland
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|15-1
|17-6
|Bruce
|14-2
|18-4
|Clayton
|11-5
|13-8
|Flambeau
|8-8
|10-12
|Winter
|7-9
|12-12
|New Auburn
|6-10
|7-13
|Lake Holcombe
|5-11
|6-18
|Birchwood
|4-12
|5-18
|Cornell
|2-14
|5-19
Tuesday's Regional Games
Lake Holcombe at Owen-Withee
Saturday's Regional Games
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|22
|522
|23.7
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|24
|533
|22.2
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|24
|513
|21.4
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|24
|506
|21.1
|Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|24
|471
|19.6
|Justin Melland, New Auburn
|20
|353
|17.7
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|24
|400
|16.7
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|24
|364
|15.2
|Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls
|23
|323
|14.0
Tegan Ritter, Cadott
22
285
13.0
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|104
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|72
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|55
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|55
|Taye Yeager, Lake Holcombe
|52
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|50
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|44
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|40
|Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|38
|Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell
|38
|
|
Team Statistics
|
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|72.5
|53.5
|19
|.674
|9.4
|Bloomer
|55.5
|49.5
|6
|.711
|5.1
|Chippewa Falls
|63.5
|64.1
|-0.6
|.709
|8.4
|New Auburn
|51.1
|54.7
|-3.6
|.450
|3.2
|Stanley-Boyd
|54.9
|64.8
|-9.9
|.602
|4.8
|Cornell
|54.3
|65.3
|-11
|.604
|5.8
|Cadott
|50.1
|61.5
|-11.4
|.525
|5.2
|Lake Holcombe
|54.8
|70.6
|-15.8
|.562
|6.3
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|14-0
|21-5
|Eau Claire Memorial
|11-3
|19-6
|Menomonie
|8-6
|18-8
|New Richmond
|7-7
|11-13
|Eau Claire North
|6-8
|11-13
|Rice Lake
|5-9
|10-15
|River Falls
|5-9
|9-14
|Chippewa Falls
|0-14
|2-23
Thursday's Sectional Games
Neenah at Eau Claire Memorial
Saturday's Sectional Games
Neenah/Eau Claire Memorial winner vs Hortonville/Wausau West winner at Appleton East
Menomonie/Tomah winner vs New London/Lakeland winner at Altoona
Western Cloverbelt
|
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|14-0
|22-5
|Cadott
|11-3
|20-6
|Fall Creek
|9-5
|19-7
|Osseo-Fairchild
|9-5
|17-9
|Eau Claire Regis
|6-8
|12-13
|Bloomer
|5-9
|10-15
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-12
|6-17
|Thorp
|0-14
|2-22
Thursday's Sectional Games
McDonell vs Prairie Farm at Chi-Hi
Neillsville vs Fall Creek at Altoona
Saturday's Sectional Games
McDonell/Prairie Farm winner vs South Shore/Siren winner at Barron
Colfax/Phillips winner vs Neillsville/Fall Creek winner at Colfax
East Lakeland
|
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|16-0
|26-0
|New Auburn
|12-2
|22-5
|Clayton
|10-4
|16-9
|Winter
|8-6
|14-12
|Lake Holcombe
|8-6
|10-12
|Cornell
|6-8
|9-16
|Flambeau
|5-9
|7-16
|Birchwood
|1-13
|1-21
|Bruce
|1-15
|1-17
Thursday's Sectional Games
McDonell vs Prairie Farm at Chi-Hi
Saturday's Sectional Games
McDonell/Prairie Farm winner vs South Shore/Siren winner at Barron
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|26
|560
|21.5
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|16
|300
|18.8
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|26
|415
|16
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|24
|383
|16
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|23
|351
|15.3
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|22
|314
|14.3
|Aubrey Dorn, McDonell
|23
|321
|14
|Kelsea Popp, Cornell
|23
|312
|13.6
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|15
|184
|12.3
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|27
|327
|12.1
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|66
|Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls
|60
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|54
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|54
|Lauren Samardzich, Cornell
|44
|Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott
|43
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|36
|Grace Harycki, Cornell
|33
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|30
|Brooklynn Sarauer, Bloomer
|27
|
|
|
|
|
|
Team Statistics
|
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|60.3
|39.6
|20.7
|.635
|6.1
|Cadott
|64.4
|46.9
|17.5
|.504
|6.6
|New Auburn
|45.4
|38.4
|7
|.513
|1.2
|Cornell
|45.7
|48.2
|-2.5
|.405
|4
|Bloomer
|48
|53.4
|-5.4
|.548
|5.2
|Lake Holcombe
|46.8
|52.6
|-5.8
|.538
|2
|Stanley-Boyd
|42.2
|55.6
|-13.4
|.510
|4.6
|Chippewa Falls
|41
|64.3
|-23.2
|.592
|4.2
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|New Richmond
|13-1-0
|21-4-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|12-2-0
|17-7-1
|Hudson
|10-4-0
|19-9-0
|Chippewa Falls
|8-6-0
|16-10-0
|Eau Claire North
|7-7-0
|13-13-0
|River Falls
|3-11-0
|7-18-0
|Rice Lake
|2-12-0
|7-17-0
|Menomonie
|1-13-0
|10-17-0
Thursday's State Semifinals
Menomonie vs New Richmond at Middleton
Friday's State Semifinals
Hudson vs Verona at Middleton
Saturday's State Title Games
Menomonie/New Richmond winner vs Mosinee/Oregon winner at Middleton
Hudson/Verona winner vs Green Bay Notre Dame/University School of Milwaukee winner
Middle Border
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Amery
|8-2-0
|21-5-0
|Baldwin-Woodville
|8-2-0
|15-11-0
|Regis/Altoona/McDonell
|6-4-0
|14-10-0
|Somerset
|5-5-0
|9-16-0
|Hayward
|3-7-0
|11-13-0
|Northwest Icemen
|0-10-0
|3-19-0
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|St. Croix Valley
|6-2-0
|12-13-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|5-3-0
|14-9-1
|Hudson
|5-3-0
|13-12-0
|Eau Claire Area
|3-4-1
|8-16-1
|Western Wisconsin
|0-7-1
|3-20-2
Thursday's State Semifinals
Hudson vs Superior at Middleton
Saturday's State Title Game
Hudson/Superior winner vs De Pere/Middleton winner at Middleton
COLLECTION: View the best photos from the winter prep sports season
Wausau West at Chi-Hi girls basketball 11-17-22
Colfax at Bloomer girls basketball 11-22-22
Verona at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-25-22
Colby at Thorp girls basketball 11-28-22
River Falls at Chi-Hi wrestling 12-1-22
McDonell at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-2-22
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott girls basketball 12-6-22
Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-9-22
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22
Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-13-22
NAHL: Kenai River Brown Bears at Chippewa Steel 12-15-22
Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer boys basketball 12-16-22
Santa Claus boys swimming invitational 12-17-22
Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22
New Auburn at Cornell girls basketball 12-20-22
New Auburn at Cornell girls basketball 12-20-22
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 12-20-22
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 12-20-22
Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-3-23
Cloverbelt wrestling quad at Bloomer/Colfax 1-5-23
Cloverbelt wrestling quad at Bloomer/Colfax 1-5-23
Cloverbelt wrestling quad at Bloomer/Colfax 1-5-23
New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23
New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-6-23
Cadott wrestling invitational 1-7-23
Cadott wrestling invitational 1-7-23
Cadott wrestling invitational 1-7-23
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott boys basketball 1-9-23
Cadott at McDonell girls basketball 1-10-23
Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-13-23
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 1-13-23
Chi-Hi wrestling invitational 1-14-23
Chi-Hi wrestling invitational 1-14-23
McDonell at Bloomer boys basketball 1-14-23
Cameron at Bloomer girls basketball 1-16-23
Hudson at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 1-17-23
NAHL: Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Steel 1-20-23
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey at Eau Claire Area 1-24-23
Thorp at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-24-23
Hudson at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-26-23
Hudson at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-26-23
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 1-27-23
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 1-27-23
Bloomer/Colfax at Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics 1-30-23
Bloomer/Colfax at Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics 1-30-23
Eau Claire Alliance at Chi-Hi boys swimming 1-31-23
Bloomer at McDonell boys basketball 1-31-23
Bloomer at Cadott girls basketball 2-2-23
Cornell at New Auburn boys basketball 2-3-23
Cornell at New Auburn girls basketball 2-3-23
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament 2-4-23
Chi-Hi boys basketball at Eau Claire North 2-4-23
McDonell at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-23
McDonell at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-23
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi boys hockey 2-9-23
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-10-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Phillips at McDonell girls basketball 2-13-23
Medford at Chi-Hi girls basketball 2-14-23
Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23
Black River Falls at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-16-23
Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23
Flambeau at New Auburn girls basketball 2-21-23
Holmen at Chi-Hi boys basketball 2-24-23
Owen-Withee at McDonell girls basketball 2-24-23
Menomonie vs Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey 2-25-23
Bloomer/Colfax's Kendra Hamman
Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer
Colfax at Cadott girls basketball 2-25-23
Turtle Lake at McDonell girls basketball 2-25-23
Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag
