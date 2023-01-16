 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Check out the latest Chippewa County prep basketball and hockey stats and standings

  • 0

Boys Basketball

*Stats and standings entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Hudson5-09-1
Eau Claire Memorial    6-110-3
Chippewa Falls   4-26-5
River Falls4-39-4
Rice Lake3-410-4
Menomonie2-54-7
New Richmond1-51-8
Eau Claire North1-61-11

Tuesday's Games

D.C. Everest at Eau Claire North

People are also reading…

La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial

Menomonie at Sparta

New Richmond at Superior

Osceola at Rice Lake

River Falls at Holmen

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at River Falls

Eau Claire North at Rice Lake

Menomonie at Hudson

New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial

Saturday's Game

Hudson at Marshfield

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Fall Creek5-19-2
McDonell5-113-1
Bloomer4-27-3
Osseo-Fairchild   4-26-5
Thorp3-36-8
Stanley-Boyd2-43-11
Eau Claire Regis    1-52-10
Cadott0-64-9

Tuesday's Games

Thorp at McDonell

Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer

Fall Creek at Cadott

Osseo-Fairchild at Eau Claire Regis

Friday's Games

Eau Claire Regis at McDonell

Cadott at Bloomer

Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd

Fall Creek at Thorp

Saturday's Game

Lyle-Pacelli (Minn.) vs Eau Claire Regis at Prescott

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Bruce7-110-1
Prairie Farm6-18-5
Clayton6-16-3
Flambeau3-45-7
Lake Holcombe   3-44-7
Winter   3-45-6
New Auburn   2-53-6
Cornell1-64-9
Birchwood1-62-9

Tuesday's Games

Flambeau at Cornell

Lake Holcombe at Prairie Farm

Winter at New Auburn

Birchwood at Clayton

Thursday's Games

Winter at Mercer

Clayton at Bruce

Friday's Games

Birchwood at Cornell

Flambeau at New Auburn

Winter at Prairie Farm

Saturday's Game

Bruce at Cameron

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer    1024124.1
Canan Huss, McDonell1430321.6
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell1428420.3
Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd1127619.7
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls1321619.6
Dylan Bowe, Cornell1023818.3
Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls1015815.8
Tegan Ritter, Cadott1218215.2
Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe1116214.9
Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe

11

15313.9

3-Pointers

NameMade
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell61
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls31
Dylan Bowe, Cornell28
Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd26
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer  26
Canan Huss, McDonell25
Warren Bowe, Cadott24
Taye Yeager, Lake Holcombe24
Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell22
Parker Strzok, Lake Holcombe21
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%
3s
McDonell73.452.121.3.6739.6
Bloomer53.8 485.8.6544.8
Chippewa Falls66.565.80.7.6888.2
New Auburn48.352.1-3.8.4022.9
Cornell53.759.8-6.1.5856
Cadott47.255-7.8.5355.3
Lake Holcombe   56.567-10.5.5036.3
Stanley-Boyd    5566.7 -11.7.6044.4

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Hudson7-012-2
Eau Claire Memorial   5-18-3
Eau Claire North   4-26-5
Menomonie4-39-5
New Richmond3-36-8
Rice Lake2-55-6
River Falls1-53-8
Chippewa Falls0-71-12

Tuesday's Games

Stevens Point at Chippewa Falls

River Falls at Osceola

Eau Claire Memorial at Wausau West

Eau Claire North at Wausau East

Superior at Rice Lake

Prescott at Hudson

Friday's Games

River Falls at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond

Hudson at Menomonie

Rice Lake at Eau Claire North

Saturday's Games

Hudson at Superior

Onalaska at Eau Claire Memorial

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
McDonell8-012-3
Cadott7-113-1
Fall Creek5-38-4
Osseo-Fairchild5-38-6
Bloomer4-44-7
Eau Claire Regis    2-66-8
Stanley-Boyd   1-73-9
Thorp0-82-13

Tuesday's Games

Bloomer at St. Croix Central

Thursday's Games

Thorp at McDonell

Fall Creek at Bloomer

Cadott at Stanley-Boyd

Osseo-Fairchild at Eau Claire Regis

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Prairie Farm6-011-0
New Auburn4-08-1
Lake Holcombe     3-15-3
Clayton3-25-5
Winter3-23-6
Flambeau2-34-8
Cornell0-30-6
Birchwood0-40-6
Bruce0-60-6

Tuesday's Games

Flambeau at Cornell

Lake Holcombe at Flambeau

Winter at New Auburn

Birchwood at Clayton

Bruce at Glenwood City

Thursday's Game

Winter at Mercer

Friday's Games

Birchwood at Cornell

Flambeau at New Auburn

Winter at Prairie Farm

Clayton at Bruce

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott1431122.2
Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe    1120318.5
Elly Eiler, Cadott1423917.1
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls1015815.8
Emily Cooper, McDonell1319715.2
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe1116114.6
Aubrey Dorn, McDonell1013713.7
Kelsea Popp, Cornell1418813.4
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd1216113.4
Morgan Berg, New Auburn1216113.4

3-Pointers

NameMade
Emily Cooper, McDonell34
Laken Ryan, Cadott30
Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls    29
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd24
Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott 24
Lauren Samardzich, Cornell22
Marley Hughes, McDonell20
Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer20
Grace Harycki, Cornell18
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls17
Elly Eiler, Cadott17
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott17
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott69.338.830.5.4367.1
McDonell58.937.421.5.6165.4
Lake Holcombe   51.643.68.5372.5
New Auburn  43.239.73.5.5200.8
Bloomer49.253.5-4.3.5336
Cornell42.948.3-5.4.3863.4
Stanley-Boyd41.154.4-13.3.4974.4
Chippewa Falls  44.7 62.6 -17.9.5864.7

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
New Richmond5-0-011-2-0
Hudson5-1-08-5-0
Eau Claire Memorial   4-1-09-5-1
Chippewa Falls5-2-011-3-0
Eau Claire North4-4-09-8-0
Menomonie1-6-05-9-0
Rice Lake1-6-03-9-0
River Falls0-5-03-9-0

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Superior

Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie

River Falls at Hudson

Amery at New Richmond

Spooner at Rice Lake

Thursday's Games

Hudson at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire North at New Richmond

River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

Rice Lake at Menomonie

Friday's Game

Rice Lake vs TBD at Hayward

Saturday's Games

Menomonie at Aquinas/Holmen

Hudson at New Richmond

Middle Border

 W-L-T 
W-L-T
Baldwin-Woodville4-0-08-4-0
Amery4-1-012-2-0
Regis/Altoona/McDonell    3-2-08-7-0
Somerset   2-2-06-7-0
Northwest Icemen0-3-02-8-0
Hayward0-5-02-9-0

Tuesday's Games

Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Somerset

Northwest Icemen at Baldwin-Woodville

Amery at New Richmond

Hayward at Ashland

Thursday's Games

Amery at Regis/Altoona/McDonell

Somerset at Northwest Icemen

Friday's Game

Baldwin-Woodville at Superior

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Hudson4-0-06-5-0
St. Croix Valley3-1-07-6-0
Eau Claire Area1-2-15-10-1
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie   1-2-08-4-0
Western Wisconsin   0-4-11-10-2

Tuesday's Games

Hudson at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Western Wisconsin

Hudson at Hayward

St. Croix Valley at Red Wing (Minn.)

Friday's Game

Western Wisconsin at Central Wisconsin

Saturday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at University School of Milwaukee

Western Wisconsin at Wisconsin Valley Union

Hudson at Eau Claire Area

St. Croix Valley at Central Wisconsin

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News