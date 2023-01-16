Check out the latest Chippewa County prep basketball and hockey stats and standings

Boys Basketball
*Stats and standings entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|5-0
|9-1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|6-1
|10-3
|Chippewa Falls
|4-2
|6-5
|River Falls
|4-3
|9-4
|Rice Lake
|3-4
|10-4
|Menomonie
|2-5
|4-7
|New Richmond
|1-5
|1-8
|Eau Claire North
|1-6
|1-11
Tuesday's Games
D.C. Everest at Eau Claire North
La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial
Menomonie at Sparta
New Richmond at Superior
Osceola at Rice Lake
River Falls at Holmen
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at River Falls
Eau Claire North at Rice Lake
Menomonie at Hudson
New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial
Saturday's Game
Hudson at Marshfield
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|5-1
|9-2
|McDonell
|5-1
|13-1
|Bloomer
|4-2
|7-3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|4-2
|6-5
|Thorp
|3-3
|6-8
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-4
|3-11
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-5
|2-10
|Cadott
|0-6
|4-9
Tuesday's Games
Thorp at McDonell
Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer
Fall Creek at Cadott
Osseo-Fairchild at Eau Claire Regis
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Regis at McDonell
Cadott at Bloomer
Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Thorp
Saturday's Game
Lyle-Pacelli (Minn.) vs Eau Claire Regis at Prescott
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Bruce
|7-1
|10-1
|Prairie Farm
|6-1
|8-5
|Clayton
|6-1
|6-3
|Flambeau
|3-4
|5-7
|Lake Holcombe
|3-4
|4-7
|Winter
|3-4
|5-6
|New Auburn
|2-5
|3-6
|Cornell
|1-6
|4-9
|Birchwood
|1-6
|2-9
Tuesday's Games
Flambeau at Cornell
Lake Holcombe at Prairie Farm
Winter at New Auburn
Birchwood at Clayton
Thursday's Games
Winter at Mercer
Clayton at Bruce
Friday's Games
Birchwood at Cornell
Flambeau at New Auburn
Winter at Prairie Farm
Saturday's Game
Bruce at Cameron
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|10
|241
|24.1
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|14
|303
|21.6
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|14
|284
|20.3
|Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|11
|276
|19.7
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|13
|216
|19.6
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|10
|238
|18.3
|Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls
|10
|158
|15.8
|Tegan Ritter, Cadott
|12
|182
|15.2
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|11
|162
|14.9
|Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe
11
|153
|13.9
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|61
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|31
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|28
|Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|26
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|26
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|25
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|24
|Taye Yeager, Lake Holcombe
|24
|Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell
|22
|Parker Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|21
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|73.4
|52.1
|21.3
|.673
|9.6
|Bloomer
|53.8
|48
|5.8
|.654
|4.8
|Chippewa Falls
|66.5
|65.8
|0.7
|.688
|8.2
|New Auburn
|48.3
|52.1
|-3.8
|.402
|2.9
|Cornell
|53.7
|59.8
|-6.1
|.585
|6
|Cadott
|47.2
|55
|-7.8
|.535
|5.3
|Lake Holcombe
|56.5
|67
|-10.5
|.503
|6.3
|Stanley-Boyd
|55
|66.7
|-11.7
|.604
|4.4
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|7-0
|12-2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|5-1
|8-3
|Eau Claire North
|4-2
|6-5
|Menomonie
|4-3
|9-5
|New Richmond
|3-3
|6-8
|Rice Lake
|2-5
|5-6
|River Falls
|1-5
|3-8
|Chippewa Falls
|0-7
|1-12
Tuesday's Games
Stevens Point at Chippewa Falls
River Falls at Osceola
Eau Claire Memorial at Wausau West
Eau Claire North at Wausau East
Superior at Rice Lake
Prescott at Hudson
Friday's Games
River Falls at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond
Hudson at Menomonie
Rice Lake at Eau Claire North
Saturday's Games
Hudson at Superior
Onalaska at Eau Claire Memorial
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|8-0
|12-3
|Cadott
|7-1
|13-1
|Fall Creek
|5-3
|8-4
|Osseo-Fairchild
|5-3
|8-6
|Bloomer
|4-4
|4-7
|Eau Claire Regis
|2-6
|6-8
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-7
|3-9
|Thorp
|0-8
|2-13
Tuesday's Games
Bloomer at St. Croix Central
Thursday's Games
Thorp at McDonell
Fall Creek at Bloomer
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd
Osseo-Fairchild at Eau Claire Regis
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|6-0
|11-0
|New Auburn
|4-0
|8-1
|Lake Holcombe
|3-1
|5-3
|Clayton
|3-2
|5-5
|Winter
|3-2
|3-6
|Flambeau
|2-3
|4-8
|Cornell
|0-3
|0-6
|Birchwood
|0-4
|0-6
|Bruce
|0-6
|0-6
Tuesday's Games
Flambeau at Cornell
Lake Holcombe at Flambeau
Winter at New Auburn
Birchwood at Clayton
Bruce at Glenwood City
Thursday's Game
Winter at Mercer
Friday's Games
Birchwood at Cornell
Flambeau at New Auburn
Winter at Prairie Farm
Clayton at Bruce
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|14
|311
|22.2
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|11
|203
|18.5
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|14
|239
|17.1
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|10
|158
|15.8
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|13
|197
|15.2
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|11
|161
|14.6
|Aubrey Dorn, McDonell
|10
|137
|13.7
|Kelsea Popp, Cornell
|14
|188
|13.4
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|12
|161
|13.4
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|12
|161
|13.4
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|34
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|30
|Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls
|29
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|24
|Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott
|24
|Lauren Samardzich, Cornell
|22
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|20
|Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer
|20
|Grace Harycki, Cornell
|18
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|17
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|17
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|17
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|69.3
|38.8
|30.5
|.436
|7.1
|McDonell
|58.9
|37.4
|21.5
|.616
|5.4
|Lake Holcombe
|51.6
|43.6
|8
|.537
|2.5
|New Auburn
|43.2
|39.7
|3.5
|.520
|0.8
|Bloomer
|49.2
|53.5
|-4.3
|.533
|6
|Cornell
|42.9
|48.3
|-5.4
|.386
|3.4
|Stanley-Boyd
|41.1
|54.4
|-13.3
|.497
|4.4
|Chippewa Falls
|44.7
|62.6
|-17.9
|.586
|4.7
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|New Richmond
|5-0-0
|11-2-0
|Hudson
|5-1-0
|8-5-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|4-1-0
|9-5-1
|Chippewa Falls
|5-2-0
|11-3-0
|Eau Claire North
|4-4-0
|9-8-0
|Menomonie
|1-6-0
|5-9-0
|Rice Lake
|1-6-0
|3-9-0
|River Falls
|0-5-0
|3-9-0
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Superior
Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie
River Falls at Hudson
Amery at New Richmond
Spooner at Rice Lake
Thursday's Games
Hudson at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire North at New Richmond
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Rice Lake at Menomonie
Friday's Game
Rice Lake vs TBD at Hayward
Saturday's Games
Menomonie at Aquinas/Holmen
Hudson at New Richmond
Middle Border
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Baldwin-Woodville
|4-0-0
|8-4-0
|Amery
|4-1-0
|12-2-0
|Regis/Altoona/McDonell
|3-2-0
|8-7-0
|Somerset
|2-2-0
|6-7-0
|Northwest Icemen
|0-3-0
|2-8-0
|Hayward
|0-5-0
|2-9-0
Tuesday's Games
Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Somerset
Northwest Icemen at Baldwin-Woodville
Amery at New Richmond
Hayward at Ashland
Thursday's Games
Amery at Regis/Altoona/McDonell
Somerset at Northwest Icemen
Friday's Game
Baldwin-Woodville at Superior
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|4-0-0
|6-5-0
|St. Croix Valley
|3-1-0
|7-6-0
|Eau Claire Area
|1-2-1
|5-10-1
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1-2-0
|8-4-0
|Western Wisconsin
|0-4-1
|1-10-2
Tuesday's Games
Hudson at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Western Wisconsin
Hudson at Hayward
St. Croix Valley at Red Wing (Minn.)
Friday's Game
Western Wisconsin at Central Wisconsin
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at University School of Milwaukee
Western Wisconsin at Wisconsin Valley Union
Hudson at Eau Claire Area
St. Croix Valley at Central Wisconsin