 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Check out the latest Chippewa County prep basketball and hockey stats and standings

Boys Basketball

*Stats and standings entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Hudson8-112-4
Eau Claire Memorial    8-114-3
River Falls5-412-5
Rice Lake5-412-5
Chippewa Falls4-56-9
Eau Claire North2-72-13
Menomonie2-75-10
New Richmond2-74-10

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Wausau West

Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial

People are also reading…

Menomonie at Holmen

Saint Croix Central at New Richmond

Thursday's Games

Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire North at Menomonie

River Falls at New Richmond

Saturday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North

Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake

New Richmond at Menomonie

River Falls at Hudson

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Fall Creek8-113-2
McDonell8-117-1
Bloomer7-210-4
Osseo-Fairchild   6-38-7
Thorp4-58-10
Stanley-Boyd2-73-14
Eau Claire Regis    1-82-14
Cadott0-94-12

Tuesday's Games

Bloomer at McDonell

Cadott at Stanley-Boyd

Thorp at Eau Claire Regis

Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild

Friday's Games

McDonell at Cadott

Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer

Stanley-Boyd at Thorp

Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis

Saturday's Game

Pardeeville vs Fall Creek at Wisconsin Dells

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Bruce10-113-2
Prairie Farm10-112-5
Clayton7-38-6
Flambeau6-58-9
Lake Holcombe   4-65-10
New Auburn4-75-8
Winter  4-66-9
Birchwood3-84-11
Cornell1-104-14

Tuesday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Birchwood

New Auburn at Clayton

Winter at Flambeau

Bruce at Prairie Farm

Thursday's Game

Drummond at Winter

Friday's Games

Cornell at New Auburn

Lake Holcombe at Bruce

Birchwood at Winter

Prairie Farm at Clayton

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer    1433123.6
Canan Huss, McDonell1838521.4
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell1837420.8
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls1530420.3
Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd1733019.4
Dylan Bowe, Cornell1829816.6
Justin Melland, New Auburn1319515
Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe1521914.6
Tegan Ritter, Cadott1520713.8

Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe

15

204

13.6

3-Pointers

NameMade
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell79
Mason Monraski, Chippewa Falls43
Warren Bowe, Cadott36
Dylan Bowe, Cornell35
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer    34
Canan Huss, McDonell  32
Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell31
Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe31
Taye Yeager, Lake Holcombe31
Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd27
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%
3s
McDonell74.152.721.4.6769.8
Bloomer54.847.17.7.6805.1
Chippewa Falls62.865.4-2.6.7108.2
New Auburn47.852.5-4.7.4273.2
Cadott47.847.6-9.8.5025.3
Lake Holcombe    56.267.1-10.9.5476.1
Cornell  51.863.9-12.1.5785.7
Stanley-Boyd    54.1 66.8 -12.7.6034.6

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Hudson9-015-3
Eau Claire Memorial   7-112-4
Menomonie5-411-6
New Richmond4-48-9
Eau Claire North4-47-8
Rice Lake3-67-10
River Falls2-66-9
Chippewa Falls0-91-16

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake

Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson

Menomonie at Eau Claire North

New Richmond at River Falls

Friday's Games

Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls

Menomonie at New Richmond

Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial

Saturday's Games

River Falls at Hudson

Holmen at Eau Claire North

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
McDonell10-014-3
Cadott8-215-3
Fall Creek6-410-5
Osseo-Fairchild6-410-7
Bloomer5-57-9
Eau Claire Regis    3-77-9
Stanley-Boyd   2-85-10
Thorp0-102-15

Tuesday's Games

Ladysmith at Bloomer

Durand-Arkansaw at Fall Creek

Thursday's Games

McDonell at Eau Claire Regis

Bloomer at Cadott

Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild

Fall Creek at Thorp

Friday's Games

Cadott at Stanley-Boyd

Crandon vs Eau Claire Regis at Stevens Point

Saturday's Games

Neillsville at McDonell

Pardeeville at Fall Creek

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Prairie Farm11-017-0
New Auburn10-115-2
Clayton7-310-6
Lake Holcombe   6-48-6
Winter5-56-9
Cornell5-67-11
Flambeau2-83-11
Birchwood0-90-13
Bruce0-100-12

Tuesday's Games

New Auburn at Clayton

Lake Holcombe at Birchwood

Cornell at Lac Courte Oreilles

Bruce at Prairie Farm

Winter at Flambeau

Thursday's Games

Birchwood at Flambeau

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Bruce

Cornell at New Auburn

Birchwood at Winter

Prairie Farm at Clayton

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott1840822.7
Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe    1425017.9
Elly Eiler, Cadott1830817.1
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls1015815.8
Emily Cooper, McDonell1624715.4
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe1421215.1
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd1521714.5
Kelsea Popp, Cornell1722613.3
Aubrey Dorn, McDonell1316913
Morgan Berg, New Auburn1721812.8

3-Pointers

NameMade
Laken Ryan, Cadott41
Emily Cooper, McDonell39
Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls   38
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd35
Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott31
Marley Hughes, McDonell26
Lauren Samardzich, Cornell26
Grace Harycki, Cornell23
Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer23
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott20
  
  
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott6.9444.924.5.4896.9
McDonell59.639.120.5.6226.2
New Auburn46.237.68.6.5180.9
Lake Holcombe  51.549.91.6.5602.5
Cornell44.344.6-0.3.3903.5
Bloomer4951.5-2.5.5505.5
Stanley-Boyd40.853.5-12.7.4804.5
Chippewa Falls  43.3 62.5 -19.2.5914.7

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
New Richmond9-1-015-4-0
Eau Claire Memorial   8-2-013-6-1
Hudson  7-3-011-7-0
Chippewa Falls6-3-013-6-0
Eau Claire North5-5-010-9-0
River Falls1-8-05-13-0
Menomonie1-8-07-12-0
Rice Lake1-8-03-13-0

Tuesday's Games

Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls

Menomonie at New Richmond

Hudson at River Falls

Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Menomonie

New Richmond at Hudson

River Falls at Rice Lake

Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at River Falls

WSFLG at Rice Lake

Saturday's Games

Wausau West at Eau Claire North

University School of Milwaukee at Hudson

Spooner at Rice Lake

Middle Border

 W-L-T 
W-L-T
Baldwin-Woodville7-0-012-6-0
Amery4-2-013-4-0
Somerset4-3-08-10-0
Regis/Altoona/McDonell   4-3-010-8-0
Hayward1-6-07-11-0
Northwest Icemen0-6-03-13-0

Tuesday's Games

Northwest Icemen at Regis/Altoona/McDonell

Hayward at Somerset

Baldwin-Woodville at Amery

Thursday's Games

Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Hayward

Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville

Northwest Icemen at Tomahawk

Friday's Games

Amery at Somerset

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells at Baldwin-Woodville

Hayward at Spooner

Saturday's Game

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells at Amery

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
St. Croix Valley5-1-010-9-0
Hudson4-3-06-10-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    3-3-010-7-1
Eau Claire Area  2-3-16-14-1
Western Wisconsin   0-4-13-14-2

Tuesday's Games

Western Wisconsin at Hudson

Eau Claire Area at St. Croix Valley

Thursday's Games

Central Wisconsin at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

St. Croix Central at Coulee Region

Friday's Game

Metro Lynx at Hudson

Saturday's Game

Metro Lynx at Western Wisconsin

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News