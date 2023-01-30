Check out the latest Chippewa County prep basketball and hockey stats and standings

Boys Basketball
*Stats and standings entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|8-1
|12-4
|Eau Claire Memorial
|8-1
|14-3
|River Falls
|5-4
|12-5
|Rice Lake
|5-4
|12-5
|Chippewa Falls
|4-5
|6-9
|Eau Claire North
|2-7
|2-13
|Menomonie
|2-7
|5-10
|New Richmond
|2-7
|4-10
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Wausau West
Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial
Menomonie at Holmen
Saint Croix Central at New Richmond
Thursday's Games
Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire North at Menomonie
River Falls at New Richmond
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North
Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake
New Richmond at Menomonie
River Falls at Hudson
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|8-1
|13-2
|McDonell
|8-1
|17-1
|Bloomer
|7-2
|10-4
|Osseo-Fairchild
|6-3
|8-7
|Thorp
|4-5
|8-10
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-7
|3-14
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-8
|2-14
|Cadott
|0-9
|4-12
Tuesday's Games
Bloomer at McDonell
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd
Thorp at Eau Claire Regis
Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild
Friday's Games
McDonell at Cadott
Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer
Stanley-Boyd at Thorp
Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis
Saturday's Game
Pardeeville vs Fall Creek at Wisconsin Dells
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Bruce
|10-1
|13-2
|Prairie Farm
|10-1
|12-5
|Clayton
|7-3
|8-6
|Flambeau
|6-5
|8-9
|Lake Holcombe
|4-6
|5-10
|New Auburn
|4-7
|5-8
|Winter
|4-6
|6-9
|Birchwood
|3-8
|4-11
|Cornell
|1-10
|4-14
Tuesday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Birchwood
New Auburn at Clayton
Winter at Flambeau
Bruce at Prairie Farm
Thursday's Game
Drummond at Winter
Friday's Games
Cornell at New Auburn
Lake Holcombe at Bruce
Birchwood at Winter
Prairie Farm at Clayton
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|14
|331
|23.6
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|18
|385
|21.4
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|18
|374
|20.8
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|15
|304
|20.3
|Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|17
|330
|19.4
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|18
|298
|16.6
|Justin Melland, New Auburn
|13
|195
|15
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|15
|219
|14.6
|Tegan Ritter, Cadott
|15
|207
|13.8
Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe
15
204
|13.6
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|79
|Mason Monraski, Chippewa Falls
|43
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|36
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|35
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|34
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|32
|Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell
|31
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
|31
|Taye Yeager, Lake Holcombe
|31
|Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|27
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|74.1
|52.7
|21.4
|.676
|9.8
|Bloomer
|54.8
|47.1
|7.7
|.680
|5.1
|Chippewa Falls
|62.8
|65.4
|-2.6
|.710
|8.2
|New Auburn
|47.8
|52.5
|-4.7
|.427
|3.2
|Cadott
|47.8
|47.6
|-9.8
|.502
|5.3
|Lake Holcombe
|56.2
|67.1
|-10.9
|.547
|6.1
|Cornell
|51.8
|63.9
|-12.1
|.578
|5.7
|Stanley-Boyd
|54.1
|66.8
|-12.7
|.603
|4.6
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|9-0
|15-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|7-1
|12-4
|Menomonie
|5-4
|11-6
|New Richmond
|4-4
|8-9
|Eau Claire North
|4-4
|7-8
|Rice Lake
|3-6
|7-10
|River Falls
|2-6
|6-9
|Chippewa Falls
|0-9
|1-16
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake
Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson
Menomonie at Eau Claire North
New Richmond at River Falls
Friday's Games
Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls
Menomonie at New Richmond
Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial
Saturday's Games
River Falls at Hudson
Holmen at Eau Claire North
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|10-0
|14-3
|Cadott
|8-2
|15-3
|Fall Creek
|6-4
|10-5
|Osseo-Fairchild
|6-4
|10-7
|Bloomer
|5-5
|7-9
|Eau Claire Regis
|3-7
|7-9
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-8
|5-10
|Thorp
|0-10
|2-15
Tuesday's Games
Ladysmith at Bloomer
Durand-Arkansaw at Fall Creek
Thursday's Games
McDonell at Eau Claire Regis
Bloomer at Cadott
Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild
Fall Creek at Thorp
Friday's Games
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd
Crandon vs Eau Claire Regis at Stevens Point
Saturday's Games
Neillsville at McDonell
Pardeeville at Fall Creek
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|11-0
|17-0
|New Auburn
|10-1
|15-2
|Clayton
|7-3
|10-6
|Lake Holcombe
|6-4
|8-6
|Winter
|5-5
|6-9
|Cornell
|5-6
|7-11
|Flambeau
|2-8
|3-11
|Birchwood
|0-9
|0-13
|Bruce
|0-10
|0-12
Tuesday's Games
New Auburn at Clayton
Lake Holcombe at Birchwood
Cornell at Lac Courte Oreilles
Bruce at Prairie Farm
Winter at Flambeau
Thursday's Games
Birchwood at Flambeau
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Bruce
Cornell at New Auburn
Birchwood at Winter
Prairie Farm at Clayton
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|18
|408
|22.7
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|14
|250
|17.9
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|18
|308
|17.1
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|10
|158
|15.8
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|16
|247
|15.4
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|14
|212
|15.1
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|15
|217
|14.5
|Kelsea Popp, Cornell
|17
|226
|13.3
|Aubrey Dorn, McDonell
|13
|169
|13
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|17
|218
|12.8
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|41
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|39
|Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls
|38
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|35
|Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott
|31
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|26
|Lauren Samardzich, Cornell
|26
|Grace Harycki, Cornell
|23
|Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer
|23
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|20
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|6.94
|44.9
|24.5
|.489
|6.9
|McDonell
|59.6
|39.1
|20.5
|.622
|6.2
|New Auburn
|46.2
|37.6
|8.6
|.518
|0.9
|Lake Holcombe
|51.5
|49.9
|1.6
|.560
|2.5
|Cornell
|44.3
|44.6
|-0.3
|.390
|3.5
|Bloomer
|49
|51.5
|-2.5
|.550
|5.5
|Stanley-Boyd
|40.8
|53.5
|-12.7
|.480
|4.5
|Chippewa Falls
|43.3
|62.5
|-19.2
|.591
|4.7
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|New Richmond
|9-1-0
|15-4-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|8-2-0
|13-6-1
|Hudson
|7-3-0
|11-7-0
|Chippewa Falls
|6-3-0
|13-6-0
|Eau Claire North
|5-5-0
|10-9-0
|River Falls
|1-8-0
|5-13-0
|Menomonie
|1-8-0
|7-12-0
|Rice Lake
|1-8-0
|3-13-0
Tuesday's Games
Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls
Menomonie at New Richmond
Hudson at River Falls
Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie
New Richmond at Hudson
River Falls at Rice Lake
Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at River Falls
WSFLG at Rice Lake
Saturday's Games
Wausau West at Eau Claire North
University School of Milwaukee at Hudson
Spooner at Rice Lake
Middle Border
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Baldwin-Woodville
|7-0-0
|12-6-0
|Amery
|4-2-0
|13-4-0
|Somerset
|4-3-0
|8-10-0
|Regis/Altoona/McDonell
|4-3-0
|10-8-0
|Hayward
|1-6-0
|7-11-0
|Northwest Icemen
|0-6-0
|3-13-0
Tuesday's Games
Northwest Icemen at Regis/Altoona/McDonell
Hayward at Somerset
Baldwin-Woodville at Amery
Thursday's Games
Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Hayward
Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville
Northwest Icemen at Tomahawk
Friday's Games
Amery at Somerset
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells at Baldwin-Woodville
Hayward at Spooner
Saturday's Game
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells at Amery
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|St. Croix Valley
|5-1-0
|10-9-0
|Hudson
|4-3-0
|6-10-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|3-3-0
|10-7-1
|Eau Claire Area
|2-3-1
|6-14-1
|Western Wisconsin
|0-4-1
|3-14-2
Tuesday's Games
Western Wisconsin at Hudson
Eau Claire Area at St. Croix Valley
Thursday's Games
Central Wisconsin at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
St. Croix Central at Coulee Region
Friday's Game
Metro Lynx at Hudson
Saturday's Game
Metro Lynx at Western Wisconsin