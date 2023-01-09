Check out the latest Chippewa County prep basketball and hockey stats and standings

Boys Basketball
*Stats and standings entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|4-0
|8-1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|5-1
|8-3
|Chippewa Falls
|4-1
|6-3
|River Falls
|3-3
|7-4
|Rice Lake
|2-4
|7-4
|Menomonie
|2-4
|4-5
|New Richmond
|1-4
|1-7
|Eau Claire North
|1-5
|1-10
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at D.C. Everest
Eau Claire Memorial at Holmen
Hayward at Rice Lake
Menomonie at La Crosse Central
River Falls at La Crosse Logan
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at Eau Claire North
Rice Lake at New Richmond
River Falls at Menomonie
Saturday's Game
Rice Lake vs Caledonia (Minn.) at La Crosse
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|4-0
|12-0
|Fall Creek
|4-1
|7-2
|Bloomer
|3-1
|5-2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|3-2
|5-5
|Thorp
|2-2
|5-6
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-3
|2-7
|Cadott
|0-4
|4-7
|Stanley-Boyd
|0-4
|1-11
Tuesday's Games
Bloomer at Spooner
Eau Claire Regis at Thorp
Thursday's Games
McDonell at Fall Creek
Thorp at Bloomer
Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott
Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis
Saturday's Games
McDonell at Bloomer
Marshfield Columbus at Eau Claire Regis
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Bruce
|5-1
|8-1
|Clayton
|4-1
|4-3
|Prairie Farm
|4-1
|6-4
|Flambeau
|3-2
|5-5
|New Auburn
|2-3
|3-3
|Winter
|2-3
|4-4
|Lake Holcombe
|1-3
|2-6
|Cornell
|1-4
|3-7
|Birchwood
|0-3
|1-5
Tuesday's Games
Cornell at Lake Holcombe
Prairie Farm at New Auburn
Flambeau at Bruce
Winter at Clayton
Thursday's Games
Cornell at Lac Courte Oreilles
Prairie Farm at Birchwood
Winter at Frederic
Friday's Games
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe
Cornell at Winter
Bruce at Birchwood
Clayton at Flambeau
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|7
|182
|26
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|12
|257
|21.4
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|12
|255
|21.3
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|9
|179
|19.9
|Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|12
|237
|19.8
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|10
|179
|17.9
|Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls
|9
|123
|15.4
|Tegan Ritter, Cadott
|10
|145
|14.5
|Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe
|8
|109
|13.6
|Braden Johnson, New Auburn
6
|78
13
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|54
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|27
|Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|22
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|21
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|21
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|20
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|19
|Taye Yeager, Lake Holcombe
|18
|Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell
|17
|Tegan Ritter, Cadott
|14
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|73.8
|49.8
|24
|.659
|9.7
|Bloomer
|52
|48.3
|3.9
|.632
|5
|Chippewa Falls
|66.2
|63.3
|2.9
|.686
|5.2
|New Auburn
|50.8
|50.2
|0.6
|.419
|3.5
|Cornell
|52.6
|56.8
|-4.2
|.600
|5.8
|Cadott
|45
|52.8
|-7.8
|.500
|4.9
|Stanley-Boyd
|54.3
|68.9
|-14.6
|.583
|4.3
|Lake Holcombe
|54.3
|69.1
|-14.8
|.513
|5.6
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|6-0
|9-2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|4-1
|7-2
|Eau Claire North
|4-1
|5-4
|Menomonie
|3-3
|8-5
|New Richmond
|2-3
|4-8
|Rice Lake
|2-4
|4-5
|River Falls
|1-4
|3-6
|Chippewa Falls
|0-6
|1-9
Tuesday's Games
Hudson at Somerset
Osceola at New Richmond
Rice Lake at Amery
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire North
Thursday's Game
New Richmond at Rice Lake
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at Hudson
Menomonie at River Falls
Saturday's Game
Chippewa Falls at Superior
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Cadott
|6-0
|12-0
|McDonell
|6-0
|9-3
|Fall Creek
|4-2
|7-3
|Bloomer
|3-3
|3-6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|3-3
|6-6
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-5
|5-7
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-5
|3-7
|Thorp
|0-6
|2-11
Tuesday's Games
Cadott at McDonell
Bloomer at Osseo-Fairchild
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd
Eau Claire Regis at Thorp
Thursday's Game
Mondovi at McDonell
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell
Bloomer at Thorp
Cadott at Eau Claire Regis
Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|6-0
|11-0
|New Auburn
|4-0
|8-1
|Lake Holcombe
|3-1
|5-3
|Clayton
|3-2
|5-5
|Winter
|3-2
|3-6
|Cornell
|2-3
|4-8
|Birchwood
|0-3
|0-6
|Flambeau
|0-4
|0-6
|Bruce
|0-6
|0-6
Tuesday's Games
Cornell at Lake Holcombe
Prairie Farm at New Auburn
Winter at Clayton
Bruce at Prentice
Thursday's Games
Winter at Frederic
Lac Courte Oreilles at Flambeau
Friday's Games
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe
Cornell at Winter
Clayton at Flambeau
Bruce at Birchwood
Saturday's Game
Butternut at Birchwood
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|12
|261
|21.8
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|8
|151
|18.9
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|12
|201
|16.8
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|10
|158
|15.8
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|8
|122
|15.3
|Kelsea Popp, Cornell
|11
|161
|14.6
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|11
|158
|14.4
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|9
|128
|14.2
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|9
|125
|13.9
|Aubrey Dorn, McDonell
|8
|110
|13.8
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|27
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|25
|Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott
|22
|Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd
|21
|Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls
|21
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|17
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|17
|Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer
|17
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|15
|Grace Harycki, Cornell
|15
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|70.6
|34
|36.6
|.433
|71
|McDonell
|57.8
|37.7
|20.1
|.601
|5.3
|New Auburn
|43.3
|35.7
|7.6
|.470
|0.7
|Lake Holcombe
|51.1
|44.8
|6.3
|.563
|2.6
|Bloomer
|49
|54.4
|-5.4
|.529
|6.2
|Cornell
|41
|47.8
|-6.8
|.336
|3.2
|Stanley-Boyd
|44.4
|53.2
|-8.8
|.488
|4.9
|Chippewa Falls
|47.6
|59.1
|-11.5
|.584
|5.2
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Eau Claire Memorial
|4-0-0
|8-3-1
|New Richmond
|3-0-0
|8-2-0
|Hudson
|3-1-0
|5-5-0
|Chippewa Falls
|3-2-0
|9-3-0
|Eau Claire North
|3-3-0
|7-7-0
|Rice Lake
|1-4-0
|3-7-0
|River Falls
|0-3-0
|2-7-0
|Menomonie
|0-4-0
|4-7-0
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at Hudson
Rice Lake at New Richmond
Menomonie at River Falls
Thursday's Games
River Falls at Chippewa Falls
Rice Lake at Eau Claire North
Hudson at Menomonie
New Richmond at Somerset
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Wausau West
Eau Claire North at Superior
New Richmond at Menomonie
Saturday's Games
Holy Angels (Minn.) at Hudson
West Salem at River Falls
Eau Claire Memorial vs TBD at Wausau West
Middle Border
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Baldwin-Woodville
|3-0-0
|7-3-0
|Amery
|2-1-0
|9-2-0
|Somerset
|2-1-0
|6-4-0
|Regis/Altoona/McDonell
|2-2-0
|6-7-0
|Northwest Icemen
|0-2-0
|2-6-0
|Hayward
|0-3-0
|2-7-0
Tuesday's Games
Hayward at Regis/Altoona/McDonell
Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset
Thursday's Games
WSFLG at Regis/Altoona/McDonell
Hayward at Amery
New Richmond at Somerset
Friday's Game
Onalaska/La Crosse at Somerset
Saturday's Games
Black River Falls at Amery
Tomah/Sparta at Northwest Icemen
Baldwin-Woodville at St. Paul Highland Park (Minn.)
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|3-0-0
|4-4-0
|St. Croix Valley
|3-1-0
|7-6-0
|Eau Claire Area
|1-1-0
|5-9-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0-2-0
|6-4-0
|Western Wisconsin
|0-3-0
|1-8-1
Tuesday's Games
Western Wisconsin at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Eau Claire Area at Hudson
Thursday's Games
Hayward at Western Wisconsin
Friday's Game
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Coulee Region
Saturday's Game
Superior at Hudson