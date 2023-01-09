Check out the latest Chippewa County prep basketball and hockey stats and standings

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball

*Stats and standings entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Hudson4-08-1
Eau Claire Memorial    5-18-3
Chippewa Falls   4-16-3
River Falls3-37-4
Rice Lake2-47-4
Menomonie2-44-5
New Richmond1-41-7
Eau Claire North1-51-10

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at D.C. Everest

Eau Claire Memorial at Holmen

Hayward at Rice Lake

Menomonie at La Crosse Central

River Falls at La Crosse Logan

Friday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls

Hudson at Eau Claire North

Rice Lake at New Richmond

River Falls at Menomonie

Saturday's Game

Rice Lake vs Caledonia (Minn.) at La Crosse

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
McDonell4-012-0
Fall Creek4-17-2
Bloomer3-15-2
Osseo-Fairchild   3-25-5
Thorp2-25-6
Eau Claire Regis    1-32-7
Cadott   0-44-7
Stanley-Boyd0-41-11

Tuesday's Games

Bloomer at Spooner

Eau Claire Regis at Thorp

Thursday's Games

McDonell at Fall Creek

Thorp at Bloomer

Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott

Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis

Saturday's Games

McDonell at Bloomer

Marshfield Columbus at Eau Claire Regis

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Bruce5-18-1
Clayton4-14-3
Prairie Farm4-16-4
Flambeau3-25-5
New Auburn2-33-3
Winter   2-34-4
Lake Holcombe    1-32-6
Cornell1-43-7
Birchwood0-31-5

Tuesday's Games

Cornell at Lake Holcombe

Prairie Farm at New Auburn

Flambeau at Bruce

Winter at Clayton

Thursday's Games

Cornell at Lac Courte Oreilles

Prairie Farm at Birchwood

Winter at Frederic

Friday's Games

New Auburn at Lake Holcombe

Cornell at Winter

Bruce at Birchwood

Clayton at Flambeau

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer    718226
Canan Huss, McDonell1225721.4
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell1225521.3
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls917919.9
Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd1223719.8
Dylan Bowe, Cornell1017917.9
Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls912315.4
Tegan Ritter, Cadott1014514.5
Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe810913.6
Braden Johnson, New Auburn

6

78

13

3-Pointers

NameMade
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell54
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls27
Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd22
Dylan Bowe, Cornell21
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer21
Canan Huss, McDonell20
Warren Bowe, Cadott19
Taye Yeager, Lake Holcombe18
Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell17
Tegan Ritter, Cadott14
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%
3s
McDonell73.849.8 24.659  9.7
Bloomer5248.33.9.6325
Chippewa Falls66.263.32.9.6865.2
New Auburn50.850.20.6.4193.5
Cornell52.656.8-4.2.6005.8
Cadott4552.8-7.8.5004.9
Stanley-Boyd   54.368.9-14.6.5834.3
Lake Holcombe     54.3 69.1-14.8.5135.6

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Hudson6-09-2
Eau Claire Memorial   4-17-2
Eau Claire North   4-15-4
Menomonie3-38-5
New Richmond2-34-8
Rice Lake2-44-5
River Falls1-43-6
Chippewa Falls0-61-9

Tuesday's Games

Hudson at Somerset

Osceola at New Richmond

Rice Lake at Amery

La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire North

Thursday's Game

New Richmond at Rice Lake

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

Eau Claire North at Hudson

Menomonie at River Falls

Saturday's Game

Chippewa Falls at Superior

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Cadott6-012-0
McDonell6-09-3
Fall Creek4-27-3
Bloomer3-33-6
Osseo-Fairchild3-36-6
Eau Claire Regis    1-55-7
Stanley-Boyd   1-53-7
Thorp0-62-11

Tuesday's Games

Cadott at McDonell

Bloomer at Osseo-Fairchild

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd

Eau Claire Regis at Thorp

Thursday's Game

Mondovi at McDonell

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at McDonell

Bloomer at Thorp

Cadott at Eau Claire Regis

Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Prairie Farm6-011-0
New Auburn4-08-1
Lake Holcombe     3-15-3
Clayton3-25-5
Winter3-23-6
Cornell2-34-8
Birchwood0-30-6
Flambeau0-40-6
Bruce0-60-6

Tuesday's Games

Cornell at Lake Holcombe

Prairie Farm at New Auburn

Winter at Clayton

Bruce at Prentice

Thursday's Games

Winter at Frederic

Lac Courte Oreilles at Flambeau

Friday's Games

New Auburn at Lake Holcombe

Cornell at Winter

Clayton at Flambeau

Bruce at Birchwood

Saturday's Game

Butternut at Birchwood

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott1226121.8
Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe   815118.9
Elly Eiler, Cadott1220116.8
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls1015815.8
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe812215.3
Kelsea Popp, Cornell1116114.6
Emily Cooper, McDonell1115814.4
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd912814.2
Morgan Berg, New Auburn912513.9
Aubrey Dorn, McDonell811013.8

3-Pointers

NameMade
Emily Cooper, McDonell27
Laken Ryan, Cadott25
Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott22
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd21
Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls  21
Marley Hughes, McDonell17
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls17
Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer17
Elly Eiler, Cadott15
Grace Harycki, Cornell15
  
  
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott70.63436.6.43371
McDonell57.837.720.1.6015.3
New Auburn43.335.77.6.4700.7
Lake Holcombe   51.144.86.3.5632.6
Bloomer4954.4-5.4.5296.2
Cornell4147.8-6.8.3363.2
Stanley-Boyd44.453.2-8.8.4884.9
Chippewa Falls  47.6 59.1 -11.5 .5845.2

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Eau Claire Memorial    4-0-08-3-1
New Richmond3-0-08-2-0
Hudson3-1-05-5-0
Chippewa Falls3-2-09-3-0
Eau Claire North3-3-07-7-0
Rice Lake1-4-03-7-0
River Falls0-3-02-7-0
Menomonie0-4-04-7-0

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

Eau Claire North at Hudson

Rice Lake at New Richmond

Menomonie at River Falls

Thursday's Games

River Falls at Chippewa Falls

Rice Lake at Eau Claire North

Hudson at Menomonie

New Richmond at Somerset

Friday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial at Wausau West

Eau Claire North at Superior

New Richmond at Menomonie

Saturday's Games

Holy Angels (Minn.) at Hudson

West Salem at River Falls

Eau Claire Memorial vs TBD at Wausau West

Middle Border

 W-L-T 
W-L-T
Baldwin-Woodville3-0-07-3-0
Amery2-1-09-2-0
Somerset2-1-06-4-0
Regis/Altoona/McDonell    2-2-06-7-0
Northwest Icemen0-2-02-6-0
Hayward0-3-02-7-0

Tuesday's Games

Hayward at Regis/Altoona/McDonell

Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset

Thursday's Games

WSFLG at Regis/Altoona/McDonell

Hayward at Amery

New Richmond at Somerset

Friday's Game

Onalaska/La Crosse at Somerset

Saturday's Games

Black River Falls at Amery

Tomah/Sparta at Northwest Icemen

Baldwin-Woodville at St. Paul Highland Park (Minn.)

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Hudson3-0-04-4-0
St. Croix Valley3-1-07-6-0
Eau Claire Area1-1-05-9-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie   0-2-06-4-0
Western Wisconsin   0-3-01-8-1

Tuesday's Games

Western Wisconsin at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Eau Claire Area at Hudson

Thursday's Games

Hayward at Western Wisconsin

Friday's Game

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Coulee Region

Saturday's Game

Superior at Hudson

