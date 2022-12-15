Check out the latest Chippewa County prep basketball and hockey stats and standings

Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Chippewa Falls
|2-0
|3-2
|Hudson
|2-0
|4-1
|Menomonie
|2-0
|3-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1-1
|3-3
|River Falls
|1-1
|3-2
|Eau Claire North
|0-2
|0-5
|New Richmond
|0-2
|0-3
|Rice Lake
|0-2
|3-2
Friday's Games
Hudson at Chippewa Falls
New Richmond at Eau Claire North
Rice Lake at Menomonie
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
People are also reading…
Saturday's Games
Hudson at St. Croix Prep (Minn.)
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Bloomer
|1-0
|2-1
|Fall Creek
|1-0
|3-1
|McDonell
|1-0
|6-0
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1-0
|3-2
|Cadott
|0-2
|4-1
|Eau Claire Regis
|0-1
|0-2
|Stanley-Boyd
|0-1
|1-7
|Thorp
|0-1
|1-5
Friday's Games
McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild
Cadott at Thorp
Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Clayton
|2-0
|2-1
|Prairie Farm
|2-0
|4-2
|Bruce
|2-1
|3-1
|Flambeau
|2-1
|3-2
|Lake Holcombe
|1-1
|1-4
|Cornell
|1-2
|3-4
|Birchwood
|0-1
|0-2
|New Auburn
|0-2
|1-2
|Winter
|0-2
|1-3
Friday's Games
Birchwood at Lake Holcombe
Clayton at New Auburn
Flambeau at Winter
Prairie Farm at Bruce
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|3
|85
|28.3
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|6
|131
|21.8
|Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|8
|170
|21.3
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|7
|138
|19.7
|Mason Monarski, Chi-Hi
|5
|95
|19
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|6
|112
|18.7
|Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe
|5
|89
|17.8
|Harley Schroeder, Lake Holcombe
|5
|72
|14.4
|Braden Johnson, New Auburn
|4
|56
|14
|Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe
5
|66
13.2
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|22
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|17
|Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|16
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|16
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|10
|Tegan Ritter, Cadott
|9
|Asher Rozowski, McDonell
|8
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|8
|Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell
|8
|Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe
|8
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|8
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|McDonell
|70
|57
|13
|.667
|9.3
|Bloomer
|51
|40
|11
|.632
|4.3
|Cadott
|46.8
|42.6
|4.2
|.508
|5.2
|New Auburn
|52
|49.8
|2.2
|.243
|3.8
|Chippewa Falls
|65
|64.1
|1
|.695
|8.4
|Cornell
|54
|53.7
|0.3
|.631
|6.6
|Stanley-Boyd
|56
|70
|-14
|.605
|4.1
|Lake Holcombe
|57.6
|74.4
|-16.8
|.512
|5.6
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|4-0
|7-0
|Menomonie
|3-1
|6-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2-1
|5-1
|Eau Claire North
|2-1
|3-4
|Rice Lake
|2-2
|3-2
|New Richmond
|1-3
|2-5
|River Falls
|0-3
|1-5
|Chippewa Falls
|0-4
|1-5
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Wisconsin Rapids
New Richmond at Amery
Baldwin-Woodville at River Falls
Prescott at Hudson
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Cadott
|3-0
|7-0
|McDonell
|3-0
|4-2
|Bloomer
|2-1
|2-4
|Fall Creek
|2-1
|4-2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1-2
|4-3
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-2
|2-3
|Eau Claire Regis
|0-3
|1-4
|Thorp
|0-3
|2-6
Saturday's Game
McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|3-0
|7-0
|Clayton
|2-0
|3-2
|Lake Holcombe
|2-0
|3-2
|New Auburn
|2-0
|4-1
|Cornell
|2-1
|3-6
|Birchwood
|0-2
|0-3
|Winter
|0-2
|0-4
|Bruce
|0-3
|0-3
|Flambeau
|0-3
|0-3
Friday's Games
Clayton at New Auburn
Birchwood at Lake Holcombe
Flambeau at Winter
Prairie Farm at Bruce
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|7
|164
|23.4
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|5
|101
|20.2
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|7
|129
|18.4
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|6
|102
|17
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|5
|84
|16.8
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|5
|73
|14.6
|Kelsea Popp, Cornell
|5
|115
|14.4
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|6
|80
|13.3
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|5
|64
|12.8
|Brooklyn Sandvig, Chippewa Falls
|6
|70
|11.7
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|15
|Grace Harycki, Cornell
|13
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|12
|Lauren Samardzich, Cornell
|12
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|11
|Nora Jensen, Bloomer
|11
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|10
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|9
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|9
|Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls
|8
|Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott
|8
|Katlyn Jones, Bloomer
|8
|Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer
|8
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|72.3
|28.7
|43.6
|.442
|6
|McDonell
|54.3
|36.3
|18
|.602
|5.2
|New Auburn
|42.6
|33.4
|9.2
|.394
|0
|Lake Holcombe
|49.6
|52
|-2.4
|.583
|2.2
|Bloomer
|47.5
|50
|-2.5
|.513
|6.2
|Stanley-Boyd
|42.8
|47.8
|-5
|.456
|3.5
|Cornell
|42.8
|49
|-6.2
|.317
|3.8
|Chippewa Falls
|50
|60.7
|-10.7
|.546
|5.7
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2-0-0
|4-1-0
|New Richmond
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|Eau Claire North
|2-1-0
|4-2-0
|Hudson
|2-1-0
|4-2-0
|Chippewa Falls
|1-1-0
|5-1-0
|Rice Lake
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|River Falls
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|Menomonie
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
Friday's Game
Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha at Eau Claire Memorial
Saturday's Games
Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Menomonie
Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha at Eau Claire North
Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs at New Richmond
Hayward at Rice Lake
Hudson at Green Bay Notre Dame
Middle Border
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Amery
|2-0-0
|5-1-0
|Baldwin-Woodville
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|Regis/Altoona/McDonell
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|Somerset
|1-1-0
|5-1-0
|Northwest Icemen
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|Hayward
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
Friday's Games
West Salem at Somerset
WSFLG at Northwest Icemen
Saturday's Games
Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Menomonie
Hayward at Rice Lake
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|Eau Claire Area
|1-0-0
|4-5-0
|St. Croix Valley
|1-1-0
|3-4-0
|Western Wisconsin
|0-1-0
|0-5-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0-2-0
|2-3-0
Friday's Games
Fox Cities Stars at Hudson
Western Wisconsin at Superior
Saturday's Games
Fox Cities Stars at St. Croix Valley
Hudson at Arrowhead
Eau Claire Area at Central Wisconsin