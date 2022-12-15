 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Check out the latest Chippewa County prep basketball and hockey stats and standings

  • Updated

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Chippewa Falls2-03-2
Hudson2-04-1
Menomonie2-03-0
Eau Claire Memorial    1-13-3
River Falls1-13-2
Eau Claire North0-20-5
New Richmond0-20-3
Rice Lake0-23-2

Friday's Games

Hudson at Chippewa Falls

New Richmond at Eau Claire North

Rice Lake at Menomonie

River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

People are also reading…

Saturday's Games

Hudson at St. Croix Prep (Minn.)

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Bloomer1-02-1
Fall Creek1-03-1
McDonell  1-06-0
Osseo-Fairchild   1-03-2
Cadott0-24-1
Eau Claire Regis    0-10-2
Stanley-Boyd0-11-7
Thorp0-11-5

Friday's Games

McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild

Cadott at Thorp

Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Clayton2-02-1
Prairie Farm2-04-2
Bruce2-13-1
Flambeau2-13-2
Lake Holcombe     1-11-4
Cornell1-23-4
Birchwood0-10-2
New Auburn0-21-2
Winter0-21-3

Friday's Games

Birchwood at Lake Holcombe

Clayton at New Auburn

Flambeau at Winter

Prairie Farm at Bruce

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer    38528.3
Canan Huss, McDonell613121.8
Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd817021.3
Dylan Bowe, Cornell713819.7
Mason Monarski, Chi-Hi59519
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell611218.7
Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe  58917.8
Harley Schroeder, Lake Holcombe57214.4
Braden Johnson, New Auburn45614
Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe  

5

66

13.2

3-Pointers

NameMade
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell22
Dylan Bowe, Cornell17
Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd16
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls16
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer   10
Tegan Ritter, Cadott  9
Asher Rozowski, McDonell8
Canan Huss, McDonell8
Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell8
Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe8
Warren Bowe, Cadott8

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%
3s
McDonell705713.6679.3
Bloomer514011.6324.3
Cadott46.842.64.2.5085.2
New Auburn  5249.82.2.2433.8
Chippewa Falls  6564.11.6958.4
Cornell5453.70.3.6316.6
Stanley-Boyd   5670-14.6054.1
Lake Holcombe     57.6 74.4 -16.8 .5125.6

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Hudson4-07-0
Menomonie3-16-3
Eau Claire Memorial    2-15-1
Eau Claire North2-13-4
Rice Lake2-23-2
New Richmond1-32-5
River Falls0-31-5
Chippewa Falls0-41-5

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Wisconsin Rapids

New Richmond at Amery

Baldwin-Woodville at River Falls

Prescott at Hudson

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Cadott3-07-0
McDonell3-04-2
Bloomer2-12-4
Fall Creek2-14-2
Osseo-Fairchild1-24-3
Stanley-Boyd1-22-3
Eau Claire Regis    0-31-4
Thorp0-32-6

Saturday's Game

McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Prairie Farm3-07-0
Clayton2-03-2
Lake Holcombe    2-03-2
New Auburn2-04-1
Cornell    2-13-6
Birchwood0-20-3
Winter0-20-4
Bruce0-30-3
Flambeau0-30-3

Friday's Games

Clayton at New Auburn

Birchwood at Lake Holcombe

Flambeau at Winter

Prairie Farm at Bruce

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott716423.4
Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe   510120.2
Elly Eiler, Cadott    712918.4
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls610217
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe58416.8
Morgan Berg, New Auburn57314.6
Kelsea Popp, Cornell511514.4
Marley Hughes, McDonell68013.3
Emily Cooper, McDonell56412.8
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chippewa Falls67011.7

3-Pointers

NameMade
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls15
Grace Harycki, Cornell13
Emily Cooper, McDonell   12
Lauren Samardzich, Cornell  12
Elly Eiler, Cadott11
Nora Jensen, Bloomer11
Laken Ryan, Cadott10
Marley Hughes, McDonell9
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott9
Sarah Chaffee, Chippewa Falls    8
Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott8
Katlyn Jones, Bloomer8
Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer8

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott72.328.743.6.4426
McDonell54.336.318.6025.2
New Auburn42.633.49.2.3940
Lake Holcombe   49.652-2.4.5832.2
Bloomer47.550-2.5.5136.2
Stanley-Boyd42.847.8-5.4563.5
Cornell42.849-6.2.3173.8
Chippewa Falls  50    60.7 -10.7.5465.7

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Eau Claire Memorial    2-0-04-1-0
New Richmond2-0-03-0-0
Eau Claire North2-1-04-2-0
Hudson2-1-04-2-0
Chippewa Falls1-1-05-1-0
Rice Lake1-2-01-3-0
River Falls0-2-01-3-0
Menomonie0-3-01-4-0

Friday's Game

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha at Eau Claire Memorial

Saturday's Games

Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Menomonie

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha at Eau Claire North

Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs at New Richmond

Hayward at Rice Lake

Hudson at Green Bay Notre Dame

Middle Border

 W-L-T 
W-L-T
Amery2-0-05-1-0
Baldwin-Woodville1-0-03-1-0
Regis/Altoona/McDonell    1-1-02-3-0
Somerset1-1-05-1-0
Northwest Icemen0-1-01-3-0
Hayward0-2-01-3-0

Friday's Games

West Salem at Somerset

WSFLG at Northwest Icemen

Saturday's Games

Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Menomonie

Hayward at Rice Lake

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Hudson2-0-02-2-0
Eau Claire Area1-0-04-5-0
St. Croix Valley1-1-03-4-0
Western Wisconsin    0-1-00-5-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    0-2-02-3-0

Friday's Games

Fox Cities Stars at Hudson

Western Wisconsin at Superior

Saturday's Games

Fox Cities Stars at St. Croix Valley

Hudson at Arrowhead

Eau Claire Area at Central Wisconsin

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News