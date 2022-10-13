Check out this week's area football schedule, standings and stats leaders

Standings
Big Rivers W-L W-L River Falls 5-1 7-1 Hudson 5-1 7-1 Chippewa Falls 4-2 6-2 New Richmond 4-2 6-2 Eau Claire North 2-4 2-6 Menomonie 2-4 2-6 Eau Claire Memorial 1-5 3-5 Superior 1-5 1-7
Superior at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie
River Falls at Eau Claire North
Central Wisconsin West (8-man) W-L W-L McDonell 4-0 5-2 Bruce 3-1 4-3 Prairie Farm 3-1 4-3 Cornell 1-3 1-6 Lake Holcombe 1-3 1-6 New Auburn 0-4 0-7
Cloverbelt W-L W-L Eau Claire Regis 6-0 8-0 Mondovi 5-1 7-1 Durand-Arkansaw 4-2 5-3 Fall Creek 4-2 6-2 Neillsville/Granton 2-4 3-5 Stanley-Boyd 2-4 3-5 Elk Mound 1-5 1-7 Osseo-Fairchild 0-6 0-8
Neillsville/Granton at Eau Claire Regis
Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd
Durand-Arkansaw at Mondovi
Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek
Dunn-St. Croix W-L W-L Spring Valley 6-0 7-1 Elmwood/Plum City 5-1 6-2 Boyceville 4-2 6-2 Cadott 4-2 6-2 Turtle Lake 3-3 4-4 Glenwood City 2-4 4-4 Clear Lake 0-6 2-6 Colfax 0-6
1-7
Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley
Turtle Lake at Glenwood City
Heart O'North W-L W-L Northwestern 6-0 8-0 Saint Croix Falls 5-1 7-1 Cameron 4-2 4-4 Cumberland 4-2 5-3 Bloomer 3-3 3-5 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1-5 1-7 Spooner 1-5 3-5 Barron 0-6 0-8
Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Saint Croix Falls 1, Barron 0 (forfeit)
Central Wisconsin East (8-Man) W-L W-L Owen-Withee 4-0 7-0 Thorp 4-0 7-0 Athens 2-2 5-2 Gilman 2-2 5-2 Alma Center Lincoln 0-4 2-5 Greenwood 0-4 1-6
Greenwood at Alma Center Lincoln
Individual Stats
Passing Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT Grant Smiskey, McDonell 69-91-1099-15-3 Logan Burzynski, S-B 89-182-813-4-1 Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi 43-68-600-4-7 Tristan Drier, Cadott 32-60-539-5-0 Gabe Prince, Bloomer 27-49-347-1-3
Rushing Att-Yards-TD Dylan Bowe, Cornell 141-1042-12 Gabe Prince, Bloomer 123-914-8 Easton Goodman, Cadott 83-526-4 Nick Fasbender, Cadott 99-512-3 Dawson Moulton, McDonell 67-503-7 Mason Howard, Chi-Hi 88-488-8 Tegan Ritter, Cadott 54-444-5 Daniel Person, Cornell 85-437-4 Tristan Drier, Cadott 67-392-8 Jace North, New Auburn 54-388-3
Receiving Catch-Yards-TD Dale Tetrault, McDonell 46-637-9 David Andersen, McDonell 18-432-6 Landon Karlen, S-B 32-311-1 Mason Howard, Chi-Hi 14-292-3 Evan Rogge, Bloomer 16-263-3 Madden Mahr, S-B 23-203-1 Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi 13-195-1 Henry Hoel, S-B 16-190-2 JJ Heller, S-B 16-177-0 Austin Woolever, New Auburn 6-166-1
Scoring Points Dylan Bowe, Cornell 80 Dale Tetrault, McDonell 72 Mason Howard, Chi-Hi 67 Gabe Prince, Bloomer 60 Tegan Ritter, Cadott 54 David Andersen, McDonell 48 Dawson Moulton, McDonell 44 Landon Karlen, S-B 42 Peter Weir, Cadott 39 Trent Nitek, LH
38
Team Stats
Offense YPG Games-Rush-Pass-Total McDonell 6-211.7-188.5-410.2 Cadott 8-270-67.4-337.4 Bloomer 8-219.1-78.4-297.5 Stanley-Boyd 8-161.9-120.1-282 Chippewa Falls 8-211.8-64.4-276.2 Cornell 7-228.1-42-270.1 Lake Holcombe 5-187.4-43.4-230.8 New Auburn 7-168.3-38-206.3
Defense YPG Games-Rush-Pass-Total Cadott 8-151.9-92.9-244.8 McDonell 6-206-42.3-248.3 Chippewa Falls 8-167-85.5-252.5 Bloomer 8-160.3-131.4-291.7 Cornell 7-230.6-88.9-319.5 Lake Holcombe 5-219.6-114.6-334.2 Stanley-Boyd 8-156.3-185.6-341.9 New Auburn 7-292.1-91-383.1
IN PHOTOS: Cadott, Spring Valley football clash in Spring Valley 10-7-22
BRANDON BERG
Easton Goodman (20)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Axel Tegels (52)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Cole Pfeiffer (69), Brodee Burish (55)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tegan Ritter (22)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tristan Drier (1)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Conner Roth (28)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Blake Irwin (60)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tristan Drier (1)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tristan Drier (1)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Cole Pfeiffer (69)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Axel Tegels (52)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Axel Tegels (52)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Cadott's Easton Goodman (20)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Brodee Burish (55)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Brodee Burish (55)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Axel Tegels (52)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Brodee Burish (55)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tristan Drier (1)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Levi Lindsay (54)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Blake Irwin (60)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Levi Lindsay (54)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tegan Ritter (22)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Ashton Bremness (30)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tristan Drier (1)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
A number of Cadott defenders swarm Spring Valley running back Diego Schmitt on Friday evening in Spring Valley.
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Blake Irwin (60), Nick Fasbender (32)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Brodee Burish (55)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Brodee Burish (55)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Easton Goodman (20)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Nolan Blum (23)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Easton Goodman (20)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tristan Drier (1)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Easton Goodman (20)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tegan Ritter (22)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tegan Ritter (22)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tristan Drier (1)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Brodee Burish (55)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Easton Goodman (20)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Easton Goodman (20)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Cadott running back Easton Goodman runs for yardage against Spring Valley last Friday in Spring Valley.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Easton Goodman (20)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tristan Drier (1)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tristan Drier (1)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Levi Lindsay (54)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Peter Weir (10)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Nick Fasbender (32)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Nick Fasbender (32)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Nick Fasbender (32)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tristan Drier (1)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tristan Drier (1)
Cadott football at Spring Valley 10-7-22
Tristan Drier (1)
