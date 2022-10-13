 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Football

Check out this week's area football schedule, standings and stats leaders

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
River Falls5-17-1
Hudson 5-17-1
Chippewa Falls  4-26-2
New Richmond4-26-2
Eau Claire North2-42-6
Menomonie 2-42-6
Eau Claire Memorial    1-53-5
Superior1-51-7

Friday's Games

Superior at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie

New Richmond at Hudson

River Falls at Eau Claire North

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
McDonell4-05-2
Bruce3-14-3
Prairie Farm3-14-3
Cornell1-31-6
Lake Holcombe1-31-6
New Auburn0-40-7

Thursday's Game

Prairie Farm at McDonell

Friday's Games

Bruce at New Auburn

South Shore at Cornell

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Eau Claire Regis6-08-0
Mondovi5-17-1
Durand-Arkansaw4-25-3
Fall Creek4-26-2
Neillsville/Granton     2-43-5
Stanley-Boyd2-43-5
Elk Mound   1-51-7
Osseo-Fairchild 0-60-8

Thursday's Game

Neillsville/Granton at Eau Claire Regis

Friday's Games

Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd

Durand-Arkansaw at Mondovi

Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Spring Valley6-07-1
Elmwood/Plum City     5-16-2
Boyceville   4-26-2
Cadott4-26-2
Turtle Lake  3-34-4
Glenwood City  2-44-4
Clear Lake0-62-6
Colfax0-6

1-7

Friday's Games

Boyceville at Cadott

Colfax at Clear Lake

Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley

Turtle Lake at Glenwood City

Heart O'NorthW-L  W-L
Northwestern6-08-0
Saint Croix Falls5-17-1
Cameron4-24-4
Cumberland4-25-3
Bloomer3-33-5
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    1-51-7
Spooner1-53-5
Barron   0-60-8

Friday's Games

Northwestern at Bloomer

Cameron at Cumberland

Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Saint Croix Falls 1, Barron 0 (forfeit)

Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)      W-L  W-L
Owen-Withee4-07-0 
Thorp4-0 7-0 
Athens2-25-2
Gilman2-25-2
Alma Center Lincoln0-42-5
Greenwood0-41-6

Thursday's Game

Thorp at Owen-Withee

Friday's Games

Athens at Gilman

Greenwood at Alma Center Lincoln

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Grant Smiskey, McDonell69-91-1099-15-3
Logan Burzynski, S-B    89-182-813-4-1
Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi    43-68-600-4-7
Tristan Drier, Cadott   32-60-539-5-0
Gabe Prince, Bloomer27-49-347-1-3
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Dylan Bowe, Cornell141-1042-12
Gabe Prince, Bloomer123-914-8
Easton Goodman, Cadott   83-526-4
Nick Fasbender, Cadott99-512-3
Dawson Moulton, McDonell    67-503-7
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi88-488-8
Tegan Ritter, Cadott54-444-5
Daniel Person, Cornell85-437-4
Tristan Drier, Cadott67-392-8
Jace North, New Auburn54-388-3
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Dale Tetrault, McDonell46-637-9
David Andersen, McDonell18-432-6
Landon Karlen, S-B 32-311-1
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi14-292-3
Evan Rogge, Bloomer16-263-3
Madden Mahr, S-B23-203-1
Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi13-195-1
Henry Hoel, S-B16-190-2
JJ Heller, S-B16-177-0
Austin Woolever, New Auburn    6-166-1
ScoringPoints
Dylan Bowe, Cornell80
Dale Tetrault, McDonell72
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi   67
Gabe Prince, Bloomer60
Tegan Ritter, Cadott54
David Andersen, McDonell    48
Dawson Moulton, McDonell44
Landon Karlen, S-B42
Peter Weir, Cadott39
Trent Nitek, LH

38

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
McDonell6-211.7-188.5-410.2
Cadott8-270-67.4-337.4
Bloomer8-219.1-78.4-297.5
Stanley-Boyd8-161.9-120.1-282
Chippewa Falls8-211.8-64.4-276.2
Cornell    7-228.1-42-270.1
Lake Holcombe     5-187.4-43.4-230.8
New Auburn7-168.3-38-206.3
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Cadott8-151.9-92.9-244.8
McDonell6-206-42.3-248.3
Chippewa Falls8-167-85.5-252.5
Bloomer8-160.3-131.4-291.7
Cornell   7-230.6-88.9-319.5
Lake Holcombe     5-219.6-114.6-334.2
Stanley-Boyd    8-156.3-185.6-341.9
New Auburn7-292.1-91-383.1
