Check out this week's area football schedule, standings and stats leaders

Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|River Falls
|4-0
|6-0
|Hudson
|3-1
|5-1
|Chippewa Falls
|2-2
|4-2
|Eau Claire North
|2-2
|2-4
|Menomonie
|2-2
|2-4
|New Richmond
|2-2
|4-2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1-3
|3-3
|Superior
|0-4
|0-6
River Falls at Chippewa Falls
New Richmond at Menomonie
Eau Claire Memorial at Superior
Hudson at Eau Claire North
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|2-0
|3-2
|Prairie Farm
|2-0
|3-2
|Bruce
|1-1
|2-3
|Lake Holcombe
|1-1
|1-4
|Cornell
|0-2
|0-5
|New Auburn
|0-2
|0-5
Lake Holcombe at Prairie Farm
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|4-0
|6-0
|Mondovi
|4-0
|6-0
|Durand-Arkansaw
|3-1
|4-2
|Fall Creek
|2-2
|4-2
|Elk Mound
|1-3
|1-5
|Neillsville/Granton
|1-3
|2-4
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-3
|2-4
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-4
|0-6
Neillsville/Granton at Stanley-Boyd
Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi
Osseo-Fairchild at Durand
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Spring Valley
|4-0
|5-1
|Cadott
|3-1
|5-1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|3-1
|4-2
|Turtle Lake
|3-1
|4-2
|Boyceville
|2-2
|4-2
|Glenwood City
|1-3
|3-3
|Clear Lake
|0-4
|2-4
|Colfax
|0-4
1-5
Boyceville at Glenwood City
Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City
Spring Valley at Turtle Lake
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Cumberland
|4-0
|5-1
|Northwestern
|4-0
|6-0
|Saint Croix Falls
|3-1
|5-1
|Cameron
|2-2
|2-4
|Bloomer
|1-3
|1-5
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1-3
|1-5
|Spooner
|1-3
|3-3
|Barron
|0-4
|0-6
Northwestern at Cumberland
Saint Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Owen-Withee
|2-0
|5-0
|Thorp
|2-0
|5-0
|Athens
|1-1
|4-1
|Gilman
|1-1
|4-1
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-2
|1-4
|Greenwood
|0-2
|2-3
Gilman at Alma Center Lincoln
Individual Stats
|Passing
|Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
|Grant Smiskey, McDonell
|59-79-926-12-3
|Logan Burzynski, S-B
|64-132-600-3-0
|Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi
|29-48-488-3-6
|Tristan Drier, Cadott
|18-37-366-3-0
|Gabe Prince, Bloomer
|17-36-267-1-3
|Rushing
|Att-Yards-TD
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|101-553-5
|Dawson Moulton, McDonell
|64-488-7
|Easton Goodman, Cadott
|74-486-4
|Gabe Prince, Bloomer
|90-469-2
|Nick Fasbender, Cadott
|66-364-3
|Mason Howard, Chi-Hi
|60-343-6
|Max Sauerwein, LH
|59-321-1
|Tegan Ritter, Cadott
|42-316-3
|Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi
|38-307-2
|Ben Miller, Bloomer
|43-295-1
|Receiving
|Catch-Yards-TD
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|41-531-8
|David Andersen, McDonell
|16-365-4
|Mason Howard, Chi-Hi
|10-258-2
|Landon Karlen, S-B
|22-253-1
|Henry Hoel, S-B
|16-190-2
|Madden Mahr, S-B
|19-184-1
|Evan Rogge, Bloomer
|9-161-2
|Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi
|10-154-1
|Nolan Blum, Cadott
|3-103-1
|Ethan Rubenzer, Bloomer
|5-99-1
|Scoring
|Points
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|66
|Mason Howard, Chi-Hi
|49
|Dawson Moulton, McDonell
|44
|Trent Nitek, LH
|38
|David Andersen, McDonell
|36
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|36
|Easton Goodman, Cadott
|36
|Tegan Ritter, Cadott
|36
|Peter Weir, Cadott
|31
Landon Karlen, S-B
30
Team Stats
|Offense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|McDonell
|5-204-187.4-391.4
|Cadott
|6-279.3-61-340.3
|Chippewa Falls
|6-210.3-67.2-277.5
|Stanley-Boyd
|6-151.8-124.7-276.5
|Bloomer
|6-178-74-252
|Lake Holcombe
|5-187.4-43.4-230.8
|Cornell
|5-175-21.8-196.8
|New Auburn
|5-148.8-27.4-176.2
|Defense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Cadott
|6-137.5-97.7-235.2
|Chippewa Falls
|6-184.3-76.3-260.6
|McDonell
|5-221.6-36.2-257.8
|Cornell
|5-178.6-107.4-286
|New Auburn
|5-262.2-63.6-325.8
|Stanley-Boyd
|6-161.3-165.5-326.8
|Lake Holcombe
|5-219.6-114.6-334.2
|Bloomer
|6-184-158.7-342.7
Photos: Cadott, Stanley-Boyd football clash to open season 8-19-22
