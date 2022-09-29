 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
Prep Football

Check out this week's area football schedule, standings and stats leaders

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
River Falls4-06-0
Hudson 3-15-1
Chippewa Falls  2-24-2
Eau Claire North2-22-4
Menomonie2-22-4
New Richmond    2-24-2
Eau Claire Memorial    1-33-3
Superior0-40-6

Friday's Games

River Falls at Chippewa Falls

New Richmond at Menomonie

Eau Claire Memorial at Superior

Hudson at Eau Claire North

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
McDonell2-03-2
Prairie Farm2-03-2
Bruce1-12-3
Lake Holcombe1-11-4
Cornell0-20-5
New Auburn0-20-5

Thursday's Game

New Auburn at McDonell

Friday's Games

Cornell at Bruce

Lake Holcombe at Prairie Farm

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Eau Claire Regis4-06-0
Mondovi4-06-0
Durand-Arkansaw3-14-2
Fall Creek2-24-2
Elk Mound1-31-5
Neillsville/Granton    1-32-4
Stanley-Boyd1-32-4
Osseo-Fairchild 0-40-6

Friday's Games

Neillsville/Granton at Stanley-Boyd

Elk Mound at Fall Creek

Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi

Osseo-Fairchild at Durand

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Spring Valley4-05-1
Cadott3-15-1
Elmwood/Plum City    3-14-2
Turtle Lake3-14-2
Boyceville   2-24-2
Glenwood City  1-33-3
Clear Lake0-42-4
Colfax0-4

1-5

Friday's Games

Cadott at Clear Lake

Boyceville at Glenwood City

Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City

Spring Valley at Turtle Lake

Heart O'NorthW-L  W-L
Cumberland4-05-1
Northwestern4-06-0
Saint Croix Falls3-15-1
Cameron  2-22-4
Bloomer1-31-5
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    1-31-5
Spooner1-33-3
Barron   0-40-6

Friday's Games

Bloomer at Barron

Northwestern at Cumberland

Spooner at Cameron

Saint Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)      W-L  W-L
Owen-Withee2-05-0 
Thorp2-0 5-0 
Athens1-14-1
Gilman1-14-1
Alma Center Lincoln0-21-4
Greenwood0-22-3

Friday's Games

Gilman at Alma Center Lincoln

Thorp at Athens

Owen-Withee at Greenwood

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Grant Smiskey, McDonell59-79-926-12-3
Logan Burzynski, S-B    64-132-600-3-0
Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi    29-48-488-3-6
Tristan Drier, Cadott   18-37-366-3-0
Gabe Prince, Bloomer17-36-267-1-3
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Dylan Bowe, Cornell101-553-5
Dawson Moulton, McDonell   64-488-7
Easton Goodman, Cadott   74-486-4
Gabe Prince, Bloomer90-469-2
Nick Fasbender, Cadott66-364-3
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi60-343-6
Max Sauerwein, LH59-321-1
Tegan Ritter, Cadott42-316-3
Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi38-307-2
Ben Miller, Bloomer43-295-1
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Dale Tetrault, McDonell41-531-8
David Andersen, McDonell16-365-4
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi   10-258-2
Landon Karlen, S-B22-253-1
Henry Hoel, S-B16-190-2
Madden Mahr, S-B19-184-1
Evan Rogge, Bloomer9-161-2
Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi10-154-1
Nolan Blum, Cadott3-103-1
Ethan Rubenzer, Bloomer      5-99-1
ScoringPoints
Dale Tetrault, McDonell66
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi49
Dawson Moulton, McDonell    44
Trent Nitek, LH38
David Andersen, McDonell36
Dylan Bowe, Cornell     36
Easton Goodman, Cadott36
Tegan Ritter, Cadott36
Peter Weir, Cadott31

Landon Karlen, S-B

30

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
McDonell5-204-187.4-391.4
Cadott6-279.3-61-340.3
Chippewa Falls6-210.3-67.2-277.5
Stanley-Boyd6-151.8-124.7-276.5
Bloomer6-178-74-252
Lake Holcombe     5-187.4-43.4-230.8
Cornell   5-175-21.8-196.8
New Auburn5-148.8-27.4-176.2
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Cadott6-137.5-97.7-235.2
Chippewa Falls6-184.3-76.3-260.6
McDonell5-221.6-36.2-257.8
Cornell5-178.6-107.4-286
New Auburn    5-262.2-63.6-325.8
Stanley-Boyd6-161.3-165.5-326.8
Lake Holcombe     5-219.6-114.6-334.2
Bloomer6-184-158.7-342.7
