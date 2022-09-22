Check out this week's area football schedule, standings and stats leaders

Standings
Big Rivers W-L W-L River Falls 3-0 5-0 Hudson 2-1 4-1 Menomonie 2-1 2-3 New Richmond 2-1 4-1 Chippewa Falls 1-2 3-2 Eau Claire Memorial 1-2 3-2 Eau Claire North 1-2 1-4 Superior 0-3 0-5
Chippewa Falls at New Richmond
Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson
Menomonie at Eau Claire North
Central Wisconsin West (8-man) W-L W-L Lake Holcombe 1-0 1-3 McDonell 1-0 2-2 Prairie Farm 1-0 2-2 Bruce 0-1 1-3 Cornell 0-1 0-4 New Auburn 0-1 0-4
New Auburn at Prairie Farm
Cloverbelt W-L W-L Eau Claire Regis 3-0 5-0 Mondovi 3-0 5-0 Durand-Arkansaw 2-1 3-2 Fall Creek 2-1 4-1 Elk Mound 1-2 1-4 Neillsville/Granton 1-2 2-3 Osseo-Fairchild 0-3 0-5 Stanley-Boyd 0-3 1-4
Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd
Mondovi at Neillsville/Granton
Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis
Dunn-St. Croix W-L W-L Spring Valley 3-0 4-1 Boyceville 2-1 4-1 Cadott 2-1 4-1 Turtle Lake 2-1 3-2 Elmwood/Plum City 2-1 3-2 Glenwood City 1-2 3-2 Clear Lake 0-3 2-3 Colfax 0-3
1-4
Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City
Clear Lake at Spring Valley
Heart O'North W-L W-L Cumberland 3-0 4-1 Northwestern 3-0 5-0 Cameron 2-1 2-3 Saint Croix Falls 2-1 4-1 Bloomer 1-2 1-4 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1-2 1-4 Barron 0-3 0-5 Spooner 0-3 2-3
Cameron at Saint Croix Falls
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern
Central Wisconsin East (8-Man) W-L W-L Gilman 1-0 4-0 Owen-Withee 1-0 4-0 Thorp 1-0 4-0 Alma Center Lincoln 0-1 2-2 Athens 0-1 3-1 Greenwood 0-1 1-3
Alma Center Lincoln at Athens
Individual Stats
Passing Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT Grant Smiskey, McDonell 48-65-767-9-3 Logan Burzynski, S-B 59-123-571-3-0 Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi 28-44-475-3-6 Tristan Drier, Cadott 14-33-316-2-0 Gabe Prince, Bloomer 16-31-259-1-2
Rushing Att-Yards-TD Dylan Bowe, Cornell 75-462-4 Easton Goodman, Cadott 65-448-4 Dawson Moulton, McDonell 55-406-5 Gabe Prince, Bloomer 72-401-2 Tegan Ritter, Cadott 38-313-3 Nick Fasbender, Cadott 56-309-3 Ryley Craker, LH 49-294-3 Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi 34-294-2 Ben Miller, Bloomer 35-289-1 Max Sauerwein, LH 47-273-1
Receiving Catch-Yards-TD Dale Tetrault, McDonell 35-460-6 David Andersen, McDonell 11-277-3 Mason Howard, Chi-Hi 10-258-2 Henry Hoel, S-B 16-190-2 Madden Mahr, S-B 17-186-1 Landon Karlen, S-B 19-176-0 Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi 10-154-1 Evan Rogge, Bloomer 8-151-1 Nolan Blum, Cadott 3-103-1 Ethan Rubenzer, Bloomer 5-99-1
Scoring Points Dale Tetrault, McDonell 48 Mason Howard, Chi-Hi 43 Trent Nitek, LH 38 Tegan Ritter, Cadott 36 Dawson Moulton, McDonell 32 Easton Goodman, Cadott 30 Dylan Bowe, Cornell 28 David Andersen, McDonell 24 Peter Weir, Cadott 24
Ryley Craker, LH
Daniel Person, Cornell
20
20
Team Stats
Offense YPG Games-Rush-Pass-Total McDonell 4-209.5-194.5-404 Cadott 5-294.6-63.2-357.8 Chippewa Falls 5-197.4-78-275.4 Lake Holcombe 4-216.8-44.3-261.1 Stanley-Boyd 5-135.4-122-257.4 Bloomer 5-179.8-74.8-254.6 Cornell 4-185.3-22.5-207.8 New Auburn 3-124.3-9-133.3
Defense YPG Games-Rush-Pass-Total Cadott 5-161.2-92.2-253.4 Chippewa Falls 5-188.4-71.6-260 Cornell 4-177.8-94.5-272.3 McDonell 4-243.5-40.5-284 Lake Holcombe 4-215.5-104.8-320.3 New Auburn 4-258.5-79.5-338 Bloomer 5-194.4-144.6-339 Stanley-Boyd 5-175.6-78.2-353.8
IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi football routs Eau Claire North 9-16-22
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Devan Bush (15) and Grady Fredrick (84) celebrate after Bush's touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
The Chi-Hi special team celebrates after a big hit from Ezra Lindstrom (14) on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Esubalew Mason (99)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Davis Bromeisl (49), Dawson Goodman (23)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Davis Bromeisl (49), Dawson Goodman (23), Jackson Gugel (11)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Ezra Lindstrom (14)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Davis Bromeisl (49)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Thomas Clary (52)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
The Chi-Hi defense celebrates after a big play.
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Mason Howard (1)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Nathan Drivas (7)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Nathan Drivas (7)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Mason Monarski (44)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Mason Monarski (44), Davis Bromeisl (49)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Dawson Goodman (23)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Mason Von Haden (4), Grayden Thatcher (73)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Mason Howard (1)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Chi-Hi's Tucker Stary (67) and Jace Zwiefelhofer (60) look for Eau Claire North players to block last Friday at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Dawson Goodman (23)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
The Chi-Hi special team celebrates after a big hit from Ezra Lindstrom (14)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Dawson Goodman (23)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Carter Bowe (6), Dawson Goodman (23)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Wesley Tanzer (5)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Jackson Gindt (70)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Traycen Bowe (26)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Jackson Gugel (11) celebrates after an interception.
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Jackson Gugel (11) celebrates after an interception.
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Mason Monarski (44)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Jace Zwiefelhofer (60)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Mason Von Haden (4)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Mason Von Haden (4)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Nathan Drivas (7)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Nathan Drivas (7)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Chi-Hi's Nathan Drivas runs for yards against Eau Claire North on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Nathan Drivas (7)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Kaden Spaeth (90)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Jackson LeMay (28)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Jackson LeMay (28)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Chi-Hi celebrates after Jackson LeMay's touchdown reception.
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Drew Olson (36), Reid Post (42)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Wesley Tanzer (5)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Eau Claire North quarterback Jackson Kein (7) spins away from Chi-Hi's Wesley Tanzer (5)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Wesley Tanzer (5)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Grayden Thatcher (73)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Tucker Stary (67)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Mason Von Haden (4)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Ava Reuter (98)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Jace Zwiefelhofer (60)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Jackson LeMay (28)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
Devan Bush (15)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 9-16-22
BRANDON BERG
