Prep Football

Check out this week's area football schedule, standings and stats leaders

  • Updated

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
River Falls3-05-0
Hudson 2-14-1
Menomonie   2-12-3
New Richmond2-14-1
Chippewa Falls1-23-2
Eau Claire Memorial     1-23-2
Eau Claire North1-21-4
Superior0-30-5

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at New Richmond

Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson

Menomonie at Eau Claire North

Superior at River Falls

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Lake Holcombe1-01-3
McDonell1-02-2
Prairie Farm1-02-2
Bruce0-11-3
Cornell0-10-4
New Auburn0-10-4

Friday's Games

McDonell at Cornell

Bruce at Lake Holcombe

New Auburn at Prairie Farm

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Eau Claire Regis3-05-0
Mondovi3-05-0
Durand-Arkansaw2-13-2
Fall Creek2-14-1
Elk Mound1-21-4
Neillsville/Granton    1-22-3
Osseo-Fairchild0-30-5
Stanley-Boyd  0-31-4

Friday's Games

Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd

Durand at Elk Mound

Mondovi at Neillsville/Granton

Saturday's Game

Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Spring Valley3-04-1
Boyceville  2-14-1
Cadott2-14-1
Turtle Lake2-13-2
Elmwood/Plum City    2-13-2
Glenwood City  1-23-2
Clear Lake0-32-3
Colfax0-3

1-4

Friday's Games

Cadott at Glenwood City

Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City

Turtle Lake at Colfax

Clear Lake at Spring Valley

Heart O'NorthW-L  W-L
Cumberland3-04-1
Northwestern3-05-0
Cameron2-12-3
Saint Croix Falls   2-14-1
Bloomer1-21-4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    1-21-4
Barron0-30-5
Spooner    0-32-3

Friday's Games

Cumberland at Bloomer

Cameron at Saint Croix Falls

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern

Spooner at Barron

Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)      W-L  W-L
Gilman1-04-0 
Owen-Withee1-0 4-0 
Thorp1-04-0 
Alma Center Lincoln0-12-2
Athens0-13-1
Greenwood0-11-3

Friday's Games

Gilman at Owen-Withee

Greenwood at Thorp

Alma Center Lincoln at Athens

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Grant Smiskey, McDonell48-65-767-9-3
Logan Burzynski, S-B    59-123-571-3-0
Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi    28-44-475-3-6
Tristan Drier, Cadott   14-33-316-2-0
Gabe Prince, Bloomer16-31-259-1-2
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Dylan Bowe, Cornell75-462-4
Easton Goodman, Cadott65-448-4
Dawson Moulton, McDonell    55-406-5
Gabe Prince, Bloomer72-401-2
Tegan Ritter, Cadott   38-313-3
Nick Fasbender, Cadott 56-309-3
Ryley Craker, LH49-294-3
Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi34-294-2
Ben Miller, Bloomer35-289-1
Max Sauerwein, LH47-273-1
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Dale Tetrault, McDonell35-460-6
David Andersen, McDonell11-277-3
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi   10-258-2
Henry Hoel, S-B16-190-2
Madden Mahr, S-B17-186-1
Landon Karlen, S-B19-176-0
Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi10-154-1
Evan Rogge, Bloomer8-151-1
Nolan Blum, Cadott3-103-1
Ethan Rubenzer, Bloomer      5-99-1
ScoringPoints
Dale Tetrault, McDonell48
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi43
Trent Nitek, LH38
Tegan Ritter, Cadott36
Dawson Moulton, McDonell     32
Easton Goodman, Cadott30
Dylan Bowe, Cornell28
David Andersen, McDonell24
Peter Weir, Cadott24

Ryley Craker, LH

Daniel Person, Cornell

20

20

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
McDonell4-209.5-194.5-404
Cadott5-294.6-63.2-357.8
Chippewa Falls5-197.4-78-275.4
Lake Holcombe     4-216.8-44.3-261.1
Stanley-Boyd5-135.4-122-257.4
Bloomer    5-179.8-74.8-254.6
Cornell   4-185.3-22.5-207.8
New Auburn3-124.3-9-133.3
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Cadott5-161.2-92.2-253.4
Chippewa Falls5-188.4-71.6-260
Cornell4-177.8-94.5-272.3
McDonell4-243.5-40.5-284
Lake Holcombe     4-215.5-104.8-320.3
New Auburn    4-258.5-79.5-338
Bloomer5-194.4-144.6-339
Stanley-Boyd5-175.6-78.2-353.8
