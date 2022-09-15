 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out this week's area football schedule, standings and stats leaders

  • Updated

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Menomonie2-02-2
River Falls  2-04-0
Eau Claire Memorial    1-13-1
Eau Claire North1-11-3
Hudson1-13-1
New Richmond1-13-1
Chippewa Falls0-22-2
Superior0-20-4

Friday's Games

Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls

Menomonie at Hudson

New Richmond at Superior

River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Bruce0-01-2
McDonell0-01-2
Prairie Farm0-01-2
Cornell0-00-3
Lake Holcombe0-00-3
New Auburn0-00-3

Thursday's Game

New Auburn at Lake Holcombe

Friday's Game

Prairie Farm at Cornell

Saturday's Game

Bruce at McDonell

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Durand-Arkansaw    2-03-1
Eau Claire Regis2-04-0
Mondovi2-04-0
Fall Creek1-13-1
Neillsville/Granton1-12-2
Elk Mound0-20-4
Osseo-Fairchild0-20-4
Stanley-Boyd  0-21-3

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi

Elk Mound at Mondovi

Neillsville/Granton at Fall Creek

Eau Claire Regis at Durand

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Elmwood/Plum City    2-03-1
Spring Valley   2-03-1
Turtle Lake2-03-1
Boyceville1-13-1
Cadott1-13-1
Clear Lake   0-22-2
Colfax  0-21-3
Glenwood City0-2

2-2

Friday's Games

Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott

Colfax at Spring Valley

Glenwood City at Glenwood City

Turtle Lake at Boyceville

Heart O'NorthW-L  W-L
Cameron2-02-2
Cumberland2-03-1
Northwestern2-04-0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    1-11-3
Saint Croix Falls1-13-1
Barron0-20-4
Bloomer0-20-4
Spooner    0-22-2

Friday's Games

Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Barron at Cumberland

Northwestern at Cameron

Saint Croix Falls at Spooner

Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)      W-L  W-L
Athens0-03-0 
Gilman0-0 3-0 
Owen-Withee0-03-0 
Thorp0-0 3-0 
Alma Center Lincoln0-0 2-1
Greenwood0-0 1-2

Thursday's Game

Athens at Owen-Withee

Friday's Games

Greenwood at Gilman

Alma Center Lincoln at Thorp

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Grant Smiskey, McDonell39-53-649-8-3
Logan Burzynski, S-B    53-113-523-3-0
Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi    23-39-389-2-6
Tristan Drier, Cadott   11-27-270-2-0
Gabe Prince, Bloomer11-23-156-0-1
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Dylan Bowe, Cornell61-377-4
Easton Goodman, Cadott50-335-4
Ryley Craker, LH49-294-3
Ben Miller, Bloomer35-289-1
Dawson Moulton, McDonell    34-249-2
Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi  26-246-1
Tegan Ritter, Cadott30-245-3
Nick Fasbender, Cadott48-234-3
Daniel Person, Cornell 41-215-2
Gabe Prince, Bloomer53-207-1
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Dale Tetrault, McDonell27-390-5
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi10-258-2
David Andersen, McDonell    10-239-3
Madden Mahr, S-B14-171-1
Henry Hoel, S-B12-168-2
Landon Karlen, S-B16-125-0
Nolan Blum, Cadott2-99-1
Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi9-97-0
Evan Rogge, Bloomer5-93-0
Tegan Ritter, Cadott2-77-0
ScoringPoints
Dale Tetrault, McDonell36
Easton Goodman, Cadott30
Dylan Bowe, Cornell28
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi25
David Andersen, McDonell   24
Peter Weir, Cadott21
Ryley Craker, LH  20
Daniel Person, Cornell20
Nick Fasbender, Cadott18

Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi

Landon Karlen, S-B

Tegan Ritter, Cadott

18

18

18

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
McDonell3-175-233.3-398.3
Cadott4-289.8-67.5-357.3
Stanley-Boyd4-152-130.8-282.8
Cornell3-212.3-21.7-234
Chippewa Falls4-166.8-76-223.8
Lake Holcombe     3-203-24.7-227.7
Bloomer    4-152.8-57.3-210
New Auburn2-91.5-10-101.5
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Cadott4-144-115.3-259.3
Chippewa Falls4-181.3-86.3-267.6
Cornell3-182-88.7-270.7
McDonell3-292.7-37.3-330
New Auburn3-258.7-71.7-330.4
Lake Holcombe     3-224-137.3-361.3
Stanley-Boyd4-173.3-188.8-361.8
Bloomer4-207.8-171-378.8
