Check out this week's area football schedule, standings and stats leaders

Standings
Big Rivers W-L W-L Menomonie 2-0 2-2 River Falls 2-0 4-0 Eau Claire Memorial 1-1 3-1 Eau Claire North 1-1 1-3 Hudson 1-1 3-1 New Richmond 1-1 3-1 Chippewa Falls 0-2 2-2 Superior 0-2 0-4
Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Central Wisconsin West (8-man) W-L W-L Bruce 0-0 1-2 McDonell 0-0 1-2 Prairie Farm 0-0 1-2 Cornell 0-0 0-3 Lake Holcombe 0-0 0-3 New Auburn 0-0 0-3
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe
Cloverbelt W-L W-L Durand-Arkansaw 2-0 3-1 Eau Claire Regis 2-0 4-0 Mondovi 2-0 4-0 Fall Creek 1-1 3-1 Neillsville/Granton 1-1 2-2 Elk Mound 0-2 0-4 Osseo-Fairchild 0-2 0-4 Stanley-Boyd 0-2 1-3
Neillsville/Granton at Fall Creek
Eau Claire Regis at Durand
Dunn-St. Croix W-L W-L Elmwood/Plum City 2-0 3-1 Spring Valley 2-0 3-1 Turtle Lake 2-0 3-1 Boyceville 1-1 3-1 Cadott 1-1 3-1 Clear Lake 0-2 2-2 Colfax 0-2 1-3 Glenwood City 0-2
2-2
Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott
Glenwood City at Glenwood City
Turtle Lake at Boyceville
Heart O'North W-L W-L Cameron 2-0 2-2 Cumberland 2-0 3-1 Northwestern 2-0 4-0 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1-1 1-3 Saint Croix Falls 1-1 3-1 Barron 0-2 0-4 Bloomer 0-2 0-4 Spooner 0-2 2-2
Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Saint Croix Falls at Spooner
Central Wisconsin East (8-Man) W-L W-L Athens 0-0 3-0 Gilman 0-0 3-0 Owen-Withee 0-0 3-0 Thorp 0-0 3-0 Alma Center Lincoln 0-0 2-1 Greenwood 0-0 1-2
Alma Center Lincoln at Thorp
Individual Stats
Passing Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT Grant Smiskey, McDonell 39-53-649-8-3 Logan Burzynski, S-B 53-113-523-3-0 Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi 23-39-389-2-6 Tristan Drier, Cadott 11-27-270-2-0 Gabe Prince, Bloomer 11-23-156-0-1
Rushing Att-Yards-TD Dylan Bowe, Cornell 61-377-4 Easton Goodman, Cadott 50-335-4 Ryley Craker, LH 49-294-3 Ben Miller, Bloomer 35-289-1 Dawson Moulton, McDonell 34-249-2 Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi 26-246-1 Tegan Ritter, Cadott 30-245-3 Nick Fasbender, Cadott 48-234-3 Daniel Person, Cornell 41-215-2 Gabe Prince, Bloomer 53-207-1
Receiving Catch-Yards-TD Dale Tetrault, McDonell 27-390-5 Mason Howard, Chi-Hi 10-258-2 David Andersen, McDonell 10-239-3 Madden Mahr, S-B 14-171-1 Henry Hoel, S-B 12-168-2 Landon Karlen, S-B 16-125-0 Nolan Blum, Cadott 2-99-1 Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi 9-97-0 Evan Rogge, Bloomer 5-93-0 Tegan Ritter, Cadott 2-77-0
Scoring Points Dale Tetrault, McDonell 36 Easton Goodman, Cadott 30 Dylan Bowe, Cornell 28 Mason Howard, Chi-Hi 25 David Andersen, McDonell 24 Peter Weir, Cadott 21 Ryley Craker, LH 20 Daniel Person, Cornell 20 Nick Fasbender, Cadott 18
Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi
Landon Karlen, S-B
Tegan Ritter, Cadott
18
18
18
Team Stats
Offense YPG Games-Rush-Pass-Total McDonell 3-175-233.3-398.3 Cadott 4-289.8-67.5-357.3 Stanley-Boyd 4-152-130.8-282.8 Cornell 3-212.3-21.7-234 Chippewa Falls 4-166.8-76-223.8 Lake Holcombe 3-203-24.7-227.7 Bloomer 4-152.8-57.3-210 New Auburn 2-91.5-10-101.5
Defense YPG Games-Rush-Pass-Total Cadott 4-144-115.3-259.3 Chippewa Falls 4-181.3-86.3-267.6 Cornell 3-182-88.7-270.7 McDonell 3-292.7-37.3-330 New Auburn 3-258.7-71.7-330.4 Lake Holcombe 3-224-137.3-361.3 Stanley-Boyd 4-173.3-188.8-361.8 Bloomer 4-207.8-171-378.8
Photos: Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe is introduced.
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell is introduced.
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Sam Ewer (12)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Dawson Munson (10)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Avery Turany runs for yards against Lake Holcombe during a game last Friday in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Avery Turany (7)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Daniel Person (12)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Daniel Person (12), Lake Holcombe's Cead Ewer (50)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Daniel Person (12), Lake Holcombe's Cead Ewer (50)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Daniel Person (12), Lake Holcombe's Cead Ewer (50)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (8)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (8), Cornell's Daniel Person (12)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (8)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Brodie Braaten (56)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell assistant coach Chad Spegal (right) talks with Avery Turany (7)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Carter Harycki (66)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Brodie Braaten (56)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick runs against Cornell last Friday in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (8)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Nathan Jones (9), Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Sam Ewer (12), Colton Minnick (8)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11), Blake Anders (48)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Avery Turany (7)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11), Lake Holcombe's Cead Ewer (50)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11), Lake Holcombe's Parker Miller (5)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Dawson Munson (10)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Cornell's Avery Turany (7)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (8) makes an interception while Cornell's Dawson Munson (10) and Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2) go for the ball on Friday in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (8) makes an interception while Cornell's Dawson Munson (10) and Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2) go for the ball on Friday in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Parker Miller (5), Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Parker Miller (5), Nathan Jones (9) and Trent Nitek (24) celebrate a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Lake Holcombe's Parker Miller (5), Nathan Jones (9) and Trent Nitek (24) celebrate a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
BRANDON BERG
