Chippewa County sports events to watch over the break

School is out this week for the holidays but the sports scene is still hot with plenty of games and events.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Athens, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Stanley-Boyd at Loyal, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Regis/Altoona/McDonell vs Stevens Point Pacelli at Menomonie, 1 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys Basketball—Stanley-Boyd at Arcadia, 2:15 p.m.; Bayfield at McDonell, 4 p.m.; Cadott at Elmwood/Plum City, TBD
Girls Basketball—Hillsboro at McDonell, 8 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Regis/Altoona/McDonell vs Muskego at Menomonie, 10 a.m.; Chi-Hi vs Madison Edgewood at Ashwaubenon, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie vs Fox Cities Stars at Fond du Lac, 9 a.m.
Thursday
Boys Basketball—TBD at McDonell, TBD; Cadott at Elmwood/Plum City, TBD; Gilmanton at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Luck at McDonell, 4 p.m.; Gilmanton at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at Thorp, 6 p.m.; Onalaska at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Flambeau at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi vs Fond du lac St. Mary's Springs at Ashwaubenon, 5 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie TBD at Fond du Lac, TBD
Boys Swimming—Chi-Hi at Baraboo, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling—Bloomer/Colfax, Cadott, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at River Falls, 7 a.m.; Stanley-Boyd at UW-La Crosse, 9 a.m.; Chi-Hi at Onalaska Lourdes (UW-Oshkosh), 9:30 a.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Merrill, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—New Auburn at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Baldwin-Woodville at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.; Chi-Hi vs Green Bay Notre Dame at Ashwaubenon, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling—Bloomer/Colfax, Cadott, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at River Falls, 7 a.m.; Chi-Hi at Onalaska Lourdes (UW-Oshkosh), 9 a.m.; Stanley-Boyd at UW-La Crosse, 9 a.m.
Saturday
NAHL—Fairbanks Ice Dogs at Chippewa Steel, 5 p.m.
