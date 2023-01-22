Chippewa County sports events to watch this week

The upcoming week is full of events across the Chippewa County sports landscape. Check out what to watch for this week.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Cornell at Bruce, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Phillips, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Chi-Hi at La Crosse Logan, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Mondovi, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chippewa Falls/McDonell at Hudson, 6:30 p.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at Grantsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Marshfield at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Whitehall at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Elk Mound, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Winter, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Birchwood, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Winter, 5:45 p.m.; New Auburn at Birchwood, 5:45 p.m.; Cornell at Bruce, 6:30 p.m.; McDonell at Fall Creek, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Colby, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Eau Claire Area, 5 p.m.

Boys Swimming—Chi-Hi at Hudson, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling—Thorp/Owen-Withee at Bloomer/Colfax (Bloomer), 4 p.m.; Chi-Hi at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball—Hudson at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Colby, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Neillsville at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics—Bloomer/Colfax at Marshfield, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Hudson at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.

Wrestling—Triangular at Bloomer/Colfax (Bloomer), 4:30 p.m.; Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek/Augusta (Augusta), 4:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Thorp/Owen-Withee (Thorp), 4:30 p.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe triangular (Cornell), 6 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—Clayton at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Flambeau at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Bruce at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Clayton at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Flambeau at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Bruce at New Auburn, 5:45 pm.; Hudson at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.; Spencer at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey—River Falls at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Appleton Xavier at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 7 p.m.

Wrestling—Chi-Hi, McDonell at Menomonie, 4 p.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Janesville Jets, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Bloomer at Somerset, 9 a.m.

Gymnastics—Bloomer/Colfax at La Crosse, 10 a.m.

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Stevens Point, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey—West De Pere at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 6 p.m.

Wrestling—Stanley-Boyd at Menomonie, 9 a.m.; Chi-Hi at Wisconsin Dells, 9:30 a.m.; Thorp/Owen-Withee at Independence, 9:45 a.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Janesville Jets, 7 p.m.

