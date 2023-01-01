Chippewa County sports events to watch this week

The new year brings a return to full action for local teams. Take a look at the sports events to watch this week in Chippewa County.

Monday

Girls Basketball—Cameron at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Flambeau, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Neillsville, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Cadott at Whitehall, 6 p.m.; Bloomer at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Northwood at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Menomonie at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Lakeland at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at St. Croix Valley, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Girls Basketball—Holmen at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Augusta, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Fall Creek, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics—Bloomer/Colfax at Rice Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—New Richmond at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Northwest Icemen (Barron), 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Black River Falls at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Menomonie), 7 p.m.

Wrestling—McDonell, Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer/Colfax (Colfax), 4:30 p.m.; Thorp/Owen-Withee at Eau Claire Regis/Altoona (Regis), 4:30 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—Stanley-Boyd at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Fall Creek at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Eau Claire Regis, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Prairie Farm, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Clayton, 7:15 p.m.; Loyal at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; New Richmond at Chi-Hi, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—New Richmond at Chi-Hi, 5:45 p.m.; Cornell at Prairie Farm, 5:45 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Clayton, 5:45 p.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Janesville Jets, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Girls Basketball—McDonell at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics—Bloomer/Colfax at Wisconsin Rapids, 10 a.m.

Wrestling—Chi-Hi, McDonell, Stanley-Boyd at Merrill, 8 a.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at New Richmond, 9:30 a.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Cadott, 10 a.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Janesville Jets, 7 p.m.

