Chippewa County sports events to watch this week

Girls Basketball—Holmen at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Augusta, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Fall Creek, 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics—Bloomer/Colfax at Rice Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—New Richmond at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Northwest Icemen (Barron), 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Black River Falls at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Menomonie), 7 p.m.
Wrestling—McDonell, Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer/Colfax (Colfax), 4:30 p.m.; Thorp/Owen-Withee at Eau Claire Regis/Altoona (Regis), 4:30 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball—Stanley-Boyd at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Fall Creek at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Eau Claire Regis, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Prairie Farm, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Clayton, 7:15 p.m.; Loyal at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; New Richmond at Chi-Hi, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—New Richmond at Chi-Hi, 5:45 p.m.; Cornell at Prairie Farm, 5:45 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Clayton, 5:45 p.m.
NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Janesville Jets, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Girls Basketball—McDonell at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics—Bloomer/Colfax at Wisconsin Rapids, 10 a.m.
Wrestling—Chi-Hi, McDonell, Stanley-Boyd at Merrill, 8 a.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at New Richmond, 9:30 a.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Cadott, 10 a.m.
NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Janesville Jets, 7 p.m.
