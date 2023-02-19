Wrestlers reach state while girls basketball and gymnastics reach the postseason in a busy week of events in Chippewa County.
Monday, Feb. 20
Boys Basketball—Cornell at Greenwood, 6 p.m.; Cumberland at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Marathon at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Siren, 7:15 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Boys Basketball—Holmen at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Luck at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball Regionals—Chi-Hi at Appleton West, 6 p.m.; Glenwood City at McDonell, 7 p.m.; Bloomer at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.; Flambeau at New Auburn, 7 p.m.; Cornell at Clayton, 7 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Gilman, 7 p.m.; Thorp at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey Sectionals—Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Neillsville at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.; Spencer at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Greenwood at Thorp, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling State—Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, McDonell and Thorp-Owen-Withee at state, 3 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Girls Basketball Regionals—TBD
Wrestling State—Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, McDonell and Thorp-Owen-Withee at state, 10 a.m.
NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Wisconsin Windigo, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Boys Basketball—McDonell vs Colby at Osseo-Fairchild, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball Regionals—X
Gymnastics Sectionals—Division 1 at Chippewa Falls/McDonell, 11 a.m.
Boys Hockey Sectionals—TBD
Wrestling State—Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, McDonell and Thorp-Owen-Withee at state, 10 a.m.
NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Wisconsin Windigo, 7 p.m.
Cadott wrestling fans cheer after Nick Fasbender earned a pinfall win in his semifinal matchup at 132 pounds during Saturday's Division 3 regionals in Edgar.
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's Troy Duellman takes down Auburndale's Wyatt Malsin during their Division 3 145 pound regional semifinal on Saturday in Edgar.
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Cadott's Tristan Drier pins Edgar's Keghan Hartway during their 160 semifinal on Saturday in Edgar.
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Cadott's Tristan Drier pins Edgar's Keghan Hartway during their 160 pound semifinal on Saturday in Edgar.
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Cadott's Caden Kingston grapplers with Spring Valley/Elmwood's Cole Steinmeyer during a semifinal matchup at 170 pounds on Saturday in Edgar.
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
McDonell's Jonah Christopherson has his hand raised in victory at Saturday's Division 3 regional.
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Boyceville's Bash Nielson battles with Stratford's Alex Mueller during a 195 pound semifinal on Saturday in Edgar.
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
Division 3 wrestling regionals in Edgar 2-11-23
