Wrestlers reach state while girls basketball and gymnastics reach the postseason in a busy week of events in Chippewa County.

Monday, Feb. 20

Boys Basketball—Cornell at Greenwood, 6 p.m.; Cumberland at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Marathon at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Siren, 7:15 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Boys Basketball—Holmen at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Luck at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball Regionals—Chi-Hi at Appleton West, 6 p.m.; Glenwood City at McDonell, 7 p.m.; Bloomer at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.; Flambeau at New Auburn, 7 p.m.; Cornell at Clayton, 7 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Gilman, 7 p.m.; Thorp at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.

Boys Hockey Sectionals—Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Neillsville at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.; Spencer at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Greenwood at Thorp, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling State—Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, McDonell and Thorp-Owen-Withee at state, 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Girls Basketball Regionals—TBD

Wrestling State—Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, McDonell and Thorp-Owen-Withee at state, 10 a.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Wisconsin Windigo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Boys Basketball—McDonell vs Colby at Osseo-Fairchild, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball Regionals—X

Gymnastics Sectionals—Division 1 at Chippewa Falls/McDonell, 11 a.m.

Boys Hockey Sectionals—TBD

Wrestling State—Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, McDonell and Thorp-Owen-Withee at state, 10 a.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Wisconsin Windigo, 7 p.m.

