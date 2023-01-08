 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chippewa County sports events to watch this week

The upcoming week is full of key events across the Chippewa County sports landscape. Check out what to watch for this week.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Stanley-Boyd at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.; Birchwood at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Greenwood, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Birchwood at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Wisconsin Rapids, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at D.C. Everest, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Spooner, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Prairie Farm at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Thorp, 5:45 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Cornell at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Prairie Farm at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Cadott at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:15 p.m.; Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Greenwood at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Thorp, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.; Hayward at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Western Wisconsin at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 7 p.m.

Wrestling—Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Turtle Lake, 6 p.m.; Menomonie at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball—McDonell at Fall Creek, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at La Courte Oreilles, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Spencer, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Mondovi at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chi-Hi triangular, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—River Falls at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at WSFLG (Siren), 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming—Menomonie at Chi-Hi, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling—Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 4:30 p.m.; Thorp/Owen-Withee at Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (Neillsville), 4:30 p.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at Abbotsford/Colby (Abbotsford), 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Winter, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Cornell at Winter, 5:45 p.m.; New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Thorp, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Eau Claire Regis, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Loyal, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Baldwin-Woodvile at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Onalaska, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball—McDonell at Bloomer, 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Chi-Hi at Superior, 4:45 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at Holmen, 9 a.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at River Falls, 11 a.m.

Wrestling—McDonell, Bloomer/Colfax, Cadott, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Ladysmith, 9:30 a.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Chi-Hi, 10 a.m.

