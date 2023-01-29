Chippewa County sports events to watch this week

The upcoming week is full of events across the Chippewa County sports landscape. Check out what to watch for this week.

Monday

Girls Basketball—Prairie Farm at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.; Athens at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics—Bloomer/Colfax at Chippewa Falls/McDonell, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Marshfield, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Wausau West, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Birchwood, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Clayton, 7:15 p.m.; Greenwood at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Eau Claire Regis, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Birchwood, 5:45 p.m.; New Auburn at Clayton, 5:45 p.m.; Cornell at Lac Courte Oreilles, 6 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Ladysmith at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Northwest Icemen at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming—Eau Claire Memorial/North at Chi-Hi, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling—McDonell, Stanley-Boyd at Spencer, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomer/Colfax, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Cadott, 4:30 p.m.; Rice Lake at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball—Rice Lake at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—McDonell at Eau Claire Regis, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.; Fall Creek at Thorp, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 7 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Hayward, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—D.C. Everest at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 7 p.m.

Wrestling—Chi-Hi at Osceola, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—McDonell at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Thorp, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Bruce, 7:15 p.m.; Neillsville at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Cornell at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Bruce, 5:45 p.m.; Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.;

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at River Falls, 7 p.m.

NAHL—Kenai River Brown Bears at Chippewa Steel, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—McDonell at Neillsville, 2:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming—Big Rivers meet at Chi-Hi, 10 a.m.

Wrestling—McDonell, Bloomer/Colfax, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Abbotsford/Colby (Abbotsford), 9 a.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Shell Lake, 10 a.m.

NAHL—Kenai River Brown Bears at Chippewa Steel, 7 p.m.

