The upcoming week is full of events across the Chippewa County sports landscape with the postseason starting for some. Check out what to watch for this week.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Augusta, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Rib Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Chi-Hi at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Western Wisconsin (Somerset), 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Superior at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Prairie Farm at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Clayton at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Independence at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Prairie Farm at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Clayton at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Independence at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; McDonell at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Fall Creek at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Marshfield Columbus at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at New Richmond, 7 p.m.; Amery at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Menomonie), 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball—McDonell at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Fall Creek, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Loyal, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Northwood at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.; Fall Creek at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chippewa Falls/McDonell triangular, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—Menomonie at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Prairie Farm, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; New Auburn at Prairie Farm, 5:45 p.m.; McDonell at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, 7:15 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Eau Claire Regis, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Viroqua at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Menomonie), 7 p.m.

NAHL—Springfield Jr. Blues at Chippewa Steel, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Girls Basketball—Chi-Hi at New Richmond, 3 p.m.

Gymnastics—Bloomer/Colfax at Ashland, 10 a.m.

Boys Swimming Sectionals—Chi-Hi at Hudson, 1 p.m.

Wrestling Regionals—Chi-Hi at Hayward (Division 1), 10 a.m.; McDonell, Cadott, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Edgar (Division 3), 10 a.m.; Bloomer/Colfax and Stanley-Boyd at Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (Division 2), 10:30 a.m.

NAHL—Springfield Jr. Blues at Chippewa Steel, 7 p.m.

