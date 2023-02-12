Hockey playoffs start, wrestling postseason reaches sectionals and other playoffs draw near in a busy week of Chippewa County sports.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Cadott at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Butternut, 6 p.m.; Phillips at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Elk Mound, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Rib Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chippewa Falls/McDonell at River Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Altoona, 7 p.m.; Fall Creek at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Thorp, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Winter at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.; Spencer at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Winter at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Medford at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics—Bloomer/Colfax at Menomonie, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey Regionals—Ashland at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; River Falls at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.; Prairie Farm at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Prairie Farm at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Bloomer at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Greenwood, 7:15 p.m.; Fall Creek at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Spencer, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey Regionals—TBD

Girls Hockey Regionals—Black River Falls at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—McDonell at Thorp, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Fall Creek, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Flambeau, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Winter, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Marshfield Columbus, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Cornell at Flambeau, 5:45 p.m.; New Auburn at Winter, 5:45 p.m.; Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Springfield Jr. Blues, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

Girls Basketball—Cadott vs Marshfield Columbus at Neillsville, 6 p.m.; McDonell at Neillsville, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chippewa Falls/McDonell at Rice Lake, 10 a.m.

Wrestling Sectionals—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North (Division 1), 10 a.m.; Cadott, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Edgar (Division 3), 10 a.m.; Bloomer/Colfax and Stanley-Boyd at Amery (Division 2), 10 a.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Springfield Jr. Blues, 6:05 p.m.

