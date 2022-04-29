Chippewa Falls YMCA opening doors free of charge through May 8

The Chippewa Falls YMCA is opening its doors and activities free of charge to the community beginning on Saturday and through May 8.

The YMCA announced the decision in a press release on Friday afternoon, saying it was giving the Chippewa Valley a safe space to connect and heal.

“Our community has been devastated by the tragic events surrounding the death of Lily Peters. The YMCA has the facility and opportunities to welcome everyone in and provide a safe space to bond and heal,” Regional Executive Director of the Chippewa Falls YMCA Linda May said in the press release. “This tragedy has impacted not only families, but individuals of every age and background. We’d like to help people begin to cope in a healthy way and begin to heal.”

The Chippewa Valley is welcome to use the YMCA and its facilities free of charge beginning on Saturday and the YMCA will be hosting a free, annual Healthy Kids Day event from 9 a.m. to noon. The YMCA has an open gym and open swim times, a walking track, weight room, cardio room, private fitness studio, racquetball courts, a golf simulator and group exercise classes available during this time.

“We needed to do more for our community,” May said. “We were already welcoming families into the YMCA on Saturday for Healthy Kids Day, but we wanted to do even more. Come in and spend time together as a family in the pool or gym, cope with stress and sadness with exercise or simply come to socialize with others to defeat feelings of isolation during this devastating time.”

Non-member minors must be accompanied by an individual 16 years or older. Refer to the Chippewa Falls YMCA website (www.ymca-cv.org) to see building times, age restrictions for certain activities and schedules.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0