Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball Recap: Week Five and Six

Minor
Mason Company Knights 12, Loopy’s Grill Riverdogs 4Tyson Hutson had two hits including a double and Caedmon Irwin doubled as well as the Knights earned a win over the Riverdogs on June 3. Corbin Berg and Zelotus Patterson teamed up for eight strikeouts in three innings pitched for Mason Company (7-2) and Caleb Olson had a single for the Riverdogs (1-6-3).
Pony
State Farm Tigers 5, Chippewa Vet Clinic Angels 4Jalen Rose came through with three hits to lead the Tigers to a tight win over the Angels on May 24. Brody Tarbox and Andrew Davis each had two singles while Dean Hanson, Bennett Bobb and Cole Perlberg each had a single in the win. Grant Smiskey, Perlberg and Bobb struck out a combined 11 batters in six innings pitched for the Tigers. Devin Hunt doubled and Sam Hebert, Jackson LeMay and Brik Shaurette had one single each. Brecken Boisvert and Hebert had a combined nine strikeouts in six innings on the mound.
Chippewa Vet Clinic Angels 12, Mets 2Eli Stepp and Sam Hebert had two singles apiece and Jackson LeMay singled and tripled for the Angels in a victory on June 1. LeMay teamed up with Hebert to strike out 10 in five innings of a two-hitter. Drew Bowe tripled and Beckett Thatcher doubled for the Mets. Brady Smith, Carson Parker and Jacob VanDeLoo had seven strikeouts between the trio in five innings on the hill.
Mets 9, A’s 6Carson Parker drove in four runs to lead the Mets to a win on June 3. Parker homered and tripled to lead the offense while Brady Smith tripled twice and Drew Bowe singled and doubled in the victory. Beckett Thatcher, Connor Kolinski and Brady Smith struck out a combined seven batters with Smith earning the win in relief. Owen Nelson had a triple while Aaron Haas and Connor Bruhn each cracked a double for the A’s (3-5). Brett Krista struck out eight batters in four innings before Jaxon Martin had three Ks on the hill for the A’s.
Chippewa Vet Clinic Angels 10, State Farm Tigers 6Three hits from Jackson LeMay and two from Sam Hebert helped the Angels earn a win over the Tigers. LeMay singled three times and Hebert had a single and triple while Brecken Boisvert also singled. Boisvert and Hebert had a combined six strikeouts in six innings pitched. Grant Smiskey tripled, Guyton Patrow singled three times, Bennett Bowe singled and doubled and Sean Rasmus delivered two singles for the Tigers.
State Farm Tigers 6, J&F Facility Giants 4The Tigers earned a two-run win over the Giants. Brody Tarbox had two singles while Bennett Bobb and Guyton Patrow each had one single and Grant Smiskey doubled. Cole Perlberg struck out seven in three innings on the mound for the Tigers. Austin McGraw singled twice and tripled while Owen King delivered one single for the Giants.