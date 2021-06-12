Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball Recap: Week Five and Six

Minor

Mason Company Knights 12, Loopy’s Grill Riverdogs 4Tyson Hutson had two hits including a double and Caedmon Irwin doubled as well as the Knights earned a win over the Riverdogs on June 3. Corbin Berg and Zelotus Patterson teamed up for eight strikeouts in three innings pitched for Mason Company (7-2) and Caleb Olson had a single for the Riverdogs (1-6-3).

Pony

State Farm Tigers 5, Chippewa Vet Clinic Angels 4Jalen Rose came through with three hits to lead the Tigers to a tight win over the Angels on May 24. Brody Tarbox and Andrew Davis each had two singles while Dean Hanson, Bennett Bobb and Cole Perlberg each had a single in the win. Grant Smiskey, Perlberg and Bobb struck out a combined 11 batters in six innings pitched for the Tigers. Devin Hunt doubled and Sam Hebert, Jackson LeMay and Brik Shaurette had one single each. Brecken Boisvert and Hebert had a combined nine strikeouts in six innings on the mound.