Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball Recap: Week Four

Josef's Cheesecakes Blue Jays 7, Chippewa Valley Grain Orioles 6

The Blue Jays edged the Orioles in a tight contest on May 20. Luke Thompson homered and joined Dylan Anderson, Isaiah Toycen and Thomas Golden with singles for the victorious Blue Jays. Anderson, Jacob Bleskacek and Toycen had 10 total strikeouts in five innings on the hill. Bodee Custer singled twice, Gavin Smiskey singled and doubled and Logan Hooper singled for the Orioles. Ryan Dickson, Logan Hooper and Gavin Smiskey had a total of nine strikeouts in five innings. The Orioles loaded the bases in the final inning down by one run but a play at the plate on a wild pitch ended the game.

Chippewa Valley Sporting Goods Mariners 8, Josef's Cheesecakes Blue Jays 7

Austin Frenette and Jake Westaby each had two singles as the Mariners edged the Blue Jays. Treyton Hoem added a single while Matt Frenette and Austin Frenette struck out a combined seven batters. Isaiah Toycen had two hits including a double, Jacob Bleskacek had a single and Matthew Downey doubled for the Blue Jays.

Pony

J&F Facility Services Giants 12, Joel's 4 Corners Dodgers 9