Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball Recap: Week Four

Minor
Mason Company Knights 8, WI Fleet IronBirds 0
Bentley Friederichs tripled and the trio of Zelotus Patterson, Cass Short and James Baker each doubled to lead the Knights in a win on May 18. Max Nyhus added a single at the plate for the winners while Corbin Berg, Short and Baker teamed up to strike out nine batters in five innings on the mound for the Knights (3-1). Deacon Bockenfeld had two singles and Cole Miller doubled for the IronBirds (4-1-2). Vincent Arauz and Kaleb Borek struck out a combined six batters in four innings of work.
Major
Josef's Cheesecakes Blue Jays 13, Natural Touch Rays 0
Isaiah Toycen, Jacob Bleskacek and Luke Thompson each had two RBIs to lead the Blue Jays in victory on May 18. Toycen had two doubles, Bleskacek doubled once and Thompson homered and singles for the victors. Thompson and Matthew Downey had a combined nine strikeouts in four innings on the hill.
Chippewa Valley Sporting Goods Mariners 11, Pizza Hut/Ashley Construction Indians 7
Austin Frenette singled as the Mariners earned a win on May 17. Nolan Geissler and Ali Burmeister pitched three innings and struck out six batters for the Mariners. Dane Krista struck out six in three innings while Jackson Bowe, Bo Ashley and Jack Reiter were each 2-for-2 for the Indians.
Josef's Cheesecakes Blue Jays 7, Chippewa Valley Grain Orioles 6
The Blue Jays edged the Orioles in a tight contest on May 20. Luke Thompson homered and joined Dylan Anderson, Isaiah Toycen and Thomas Golden with singles for the victorious Blue Jays. Anderson, Jacob Bleskacek and Toycen had 10 total strikeouts in five innings on the hill. Bodee Custer singled twice, Gavin Smiskey singled and doubled and Logan Hooper singled for the Orioles. Ryan Dickson, Logan Hooper and Gavin Smiskey had a total of nine strikeouts in five innings. The Orioles loaded the bases in the final inning down by one run but a play at the plate on a wild pitch ended the game.
Chippewa Valley Sporting Goods Mariners 8, Josef's Cheesecakes Blue Jays 7
Austin Frenette and Jake Westaby each had two singles as the Mariners edged the Blue Jays. Treyton Hoem added a single while Matt Frenette and Austin Frenette struck out a combined seven batters. Isaiah Toycen had two hits including a double, Jacob Bleskacek had a single and Matthew Downey doubled for the Blue Jays.
Pony
J&F Facility Services Giants 12, Joel's 4 Corners Dodgers 9
Both teams piled up runs as the Giants beat the Dodgers on May 17. Cooper Mittermeyer had three hits including a double, Karson Galvez and Max Lien each had two singles, Austin McGraw had a triple among his three hits, Isaiah Heinrichs and Owen King each doubled and Joe Fransway had a single for the Dodgers. King, Galvez and McGraw combined for nine strikeouts on the mound. Aaron Dostal homered, Austin Kruger had two singles and a double and the trio of Jace Peterson, Jon Olson and Mason Books each had a single for the Dodgers. Peterson, Books, Kruger and Damien Joachim teamed up for nine strikeouts on the hill.
J&F Facility Services Giants 2, River Prairie Wealth Partners Mets 1
Isaiah Henrichs tripled and drove in a run and Austin McGraw singled as the Giants edged the Mets on May 19. Maxton Lien singled home Henrichs at the plate while McGraw also had eight strikeouts in four innings on the mound for the Giants (5-1). Cooper Mittermeyer struck out one in allowing one earned run three innings. Brady Smith doubled and Beckett Thatcher singled for the Mets (4-3). Those two also made an impact on the mound with a combined 17 strikeouts across seven innings.
State Farm Tigers 13, River Prairie Wealth Partners Mets 3
Grant Smiskey had four total hits including a double as the Tigers topped the Mets. Cole Perlberg doubled as he had two hits, Jalen Rose singled twice and Bryce Meyer and Nash Winger had a single apiece in the win. Smiskey and Brody Tarbox teamed up for nine strikeouts in five innings. Brady Smith had a double and Drew Bowe, Conner Kolinski and Jacob Vandleoo each had a single for the Mets.
Thaler Oil Royals 4, State Farm Tigers 3
Brayden Hagman singled and doubled at the plate and struck out seven in four innings on the mound for the Royals in a win. Ryan Smiskey added a single at the plate with a pair of strikeouts in two innings. Cole Perlberg crackeda home run, Nash Winger and Jalen Rose each doubled and Andrew Davis singled for the Tigers. Bennett Bobb, Perlberg, Brody Tarbox and Davis teamed up for eight strikeouts in six innings pitched.
State Farm Tigers 14, River Prairie Wealth Partners Mets 0
Grant Smiskey homered as the Tigers blanked the Mets on May 22. Bennett Bobb singled twice, Brody Tarbox singled and tripled, Cole Perlberg doubled and Sean Rasmus had a single for the Tigers (4-2). Tarbox and Guyton Patrow had five total strikeouts in five innings pitched. Brady Smith had a triple and Mason Oesau, Connor Kolinski and Carson Parker each had a single for the Mets. Kolinski, Parker and Carter Johnson threw five innings for the Mets (4-4) with five strikeouts.