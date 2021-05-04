Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball Recap: Week One

A review from recent action in the Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball league.

Minor

Storm (CF Products) 9, Riverview Animal Hospital Railriders 9

Connor Prueher led a late rally on April 26 for Storm with a run-scoring double along with an RBI single from Nolan Detienne and Myles Oesau scored two runs. Cam Schemenauer doubled at the plate and strike out five on the mound, pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning.

Major

Chippewa Valley Sporting Goods Mariners 7, Josef's Cupcakes Blue Jays 4

Eli Burmeister tripled and drove in two while striking out three in two innings of pitching for the Mariners on April 26. Matt Frenette added a double in the fifth inning to tie the game before coming around to score the go-ahead run. Jacob Bleskacek doubled twice, Quinn Hanson had two singles and Luke Thompson homered and doubled for the Blue Jays. Dylan Anderson, Thompson and Isaiah Toycen teamed up to strike out 13 batters for the Blue Jays.

Josef's Cupcakes Blue Jays 22, Pizza Hut/Ashley Construction Indians 2

Bleskacek tripled twice and singled, Toycen tripled and singled with two runs batted in, Quinn Hanson doubled and Thompson drilled two home runs to go with a single and eight runs batted in for the Blue Jays on April 29. Bleskacek struck out six in two innings with Matthew Downey and Quinn Hanson added a combined three strikeouts on the mound.

