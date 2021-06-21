Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball Recap: Week Seven and Eight

Minor
Mason Company Knights 11, Toycen Ford Tin Caps 5
James Baker and Caedmon Irwin each tripled to lead the Knights to a win over the Tin Caps on June 7. Baker had two hits in total and Zelotus Patterson added a double at the plate for the Knights (9-2) while Irwin, Tyson Hutson and Corbin Berg teamed up for 10 strikeouts in four innings on the mound. Sutton LaNou and Parker Lindenberg had a single each for the Tin Caps (6-2-3).
Pony
State Farm Tigers 14, Thaler Oil Royals 4
Cole Perlberg drilled a three-run home run over the fence and Andrew Davis added a two-run double for the Tigers in a win over Royals on June 7. Perlberg had two hits with a triple to go with his homer, while Grant Smiskey doubled twice, Davis had a single and double and Jalen Rose doubled in the win. Smiskey and Bennett Bob had five strikeouts in five innings on the hill. Chase Fredrick, Samuel Bresina and Alan Meinen had a single each for the Royals with Ryan Smiskey and Chase Fredrick tossing five innings on the mound.
Major
Mariners 7, A’s 1
Eli Burmeister was 3-for-3 with a double while Austin Frenette added three hits and three RBIs of his own as the Mariners earned a win on June 8. Beau Hediger and Jake Westaby were each 2-for-3 with Hediger driving in three. Matt Frenette, Nolan Geissler, Burmeister and Hediger teamed up to toss a one-hitter, striking out 10 batters across six innings. Ryan Hanutke struck out six in two innings before Owen Munson had eight strikeouts in three innings pitched for the A’s.
Mariners 14, Bluejays 4
Three batters had three hits apiece for the Mariners in a win. Matt Frenette, Eli Burmeister and Beau Hediger were each 3-for-3 as Frenette doubled, Burmeister doubled and drove in three and Beau Hediger had two runs batted in for the Mariners. Jake Westaby had two hits and two RBIs and Ryland Rygiel drove in one with a walk-off hit. Isaiah Toycen had a double amongst a 2-for-2 day and Dylan Anderson had a hit for the Bluejays while Matthew Downey struck out three in an inning pitched.