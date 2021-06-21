Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball Recap: Week Seven and Eight

Minor

Mason Company Knights 11, Toycen Ford Tin Caps 5

James Baker and Caedmon Irwin each tripled to lead the Knights to a win over the Tin Caps on June 7. Baker had two hits in total and Zelotus Patterson added a double at the plate for the Knights (9-2) while Irwin, Tyson Hutson and Corbin Berg teamed up for 10 strikeouts in four innings on the mound. Sutton LaNou and Parker Lindenberg had a single each for the Tin Caps (6-2-3).

Pony

State Farm Tigers 14, Thaler Oil Royals 4

Cole Perlberg drilled a three-run home run over the fence and Andrew Davis added a two-run double for the Tigers in a win over Royals on June 7. Perlberg had two hits with a triple to go with his homer, while Grant Smiskey doubled twice, Davis had a single and double and Jalen Rose doubled in the win. Smiskey and Bennett Bob had five strikeouts in five innings on the hill. Chase Fredrick, Samuel Bresina and Alan Meinen had a single each for the Royals with Ryan Smiskey and Chase Fredrick tossing five innings on the mound.

Major

Mariners 7, A’s 1