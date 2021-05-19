Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball Recap: Week Three

Minors
Mason Company Knights 11, CF Products Storm 1
James Baker, Zelotus Patterson and Max Nyhus each doubled as the Knights earned a win over the Storm on May 10. Baker had two hits with a single to go with his double and Cass Short had two singles in the victory for the Knights (2-1). Baker and SHort also teamed up to strike out nine while allowing one run in four innings on the mound against the Storm (0-4-1).
Majors
Scheels A's 15, Pizza Hut Ashley Construction Indians 13
Evan Ericksen and Ryan Hanutke each had doubles for the A's in a high-scoring affair with the Indians on May 13. Hauntke also threw three scoreless innings for the A's (2-2). Quinn Flemming and Dane Krista each tripled and Nate Schemenauer had a double for the Indians (0-5).
Jays 13, Pizza Hut/Ashley Construction Indians 3
Isaiah Toycen had three hits including a triple and scored three runs as the Jays prevailed on May 10. Dylan Anderson and Jacob Bleskacek had two singles each with Anderson scoring twice and Bleskacek driving in three for the Jays with Luke Thompson singling and doubling with an RBI and Ryder Braswell doubling with three RBIs. Quinn Hanson, Matthew Downey and Toycen teamed up to allow three runs in four innings with six strikeouts. Dane Krista struck out seven in three innings for the Indians.
Pony
River Prairie Wealth Partners Mets 9, Thaler Oil Mets 6
Drew Bowe was a home run short of the cycle as the Mets earned a win on May 10. Bowe singled, double and tripled while Victor Gillett had a single and double and Carter Johnson singled twice in the victory. Carson Parker and Beckett Thatcher each had a hit while Parker and Brady Smith teamed up to strike out eight in six innings on the mound with Parker earning the win. Chase Fredrick singled and Brayden Hagmann tripled for the Thaler Oil Mets. Owen Hediger and Alan Meinen struck out seven in five innings of work on the hill.
River Prairie Wealth Partners Mets 11, Joel's 4 Corners Dodgers 7
Drew Bowe tripled and had three hits overall and Beckett Thatcher was 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and three RBIs for the Mets in a win on May 13. Brady Smith and Connor Kolinski had a single and double apiece and the trio of Carter Johnson, Kolinski and Smith combined for seven innings on the mound with 10 strikeouts with Kolinski picking up the victory. Aaron Dostal doubled and Brayden Borek, Damien Joachim and Ian Gerrits each had a hit for the Dodgers. Jace Peterson, Mason Books and Jon Olsen struck out a combined four batters in six innings of work.
Thaler Oil Royals 5, J&F Facility Services Giants 4
Chase Frederick, Brayden Hagmann and Jack Hedinger each had a hit and RBI for the Royals in a tight win on May 3. Brody Kline added a double as Hagmann and Ryan Smiskey teamed up to strike out 17 batters in seven innings for the Royals (2-0). Austin McGraw had two triples for the Giants (1-1) at the plate and nine strikeouts in four innings on the mound with Cooper Mittenger and Owen King throwing three innings.
Thaler Oil Royals 12, Bohl & Proulx Plumbing A's 9
Austin McGraw cracked a home run for the Royals in a victory on May 11. Cooper Mittermeyer had a pair of singles, Owen King doubled and Karson Galvez, Jorday Sikora and Max Lien each singled for the Royals (3-0). Mittermeyer, King and Galvez teamed up for eight strikeouts in six innings of work. Conner Bruin and Owen Nelson had two hits apiece and Ayden Perkins and Carson Tester each added hits of their own for the A's. Henry Brunner, Perkins and Bruin struck out four in a cumulative seven innings on the hill.
J&F Facility Services Giants 20, Joel's 4 Corners Dodgers 3
Austin McGraw and Isaiah Heinrichs had a triple and single apiece while Cooper Mittermeyer singled twice in a Royals win on April 26. McGraw struck out eight batters in three innings on the mound and Mittermeyer added one strikeout in two innings in a combined no-hitter. Brayden Bradford and Mason Books combined for seven strikeouts in four innings for the Dodgers.
J&F Facility Giants 10, State Farm Tigers 2
Austin McGraw had three hits including two doubles and Cooper Mittermeyer singled and doubles in a Giants victory on May 10. Owen King and Kaiden Boos each had a single while the trio of King, McGraw and Mittermeyer struck out 12 batters in seven innings total. Cole Perlberg singled and doubled to lead the Tigers with Grant Smiskey and Guyton Patrow each adding a single. Perlberg, Smiskey and Bennett Bobb struck out a combined 12 batters in seven innings.