Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball Recap: Week Three

Minors

Mason Company Knights 11, CF Products Storm 1

James Baker, Zelotus Patterson and Max Nyhus each doubled as the Knights earned a win over the Storm on May 10. Baker had two hits with a single to go with his double and Cass Short had two singles in the victory for the Knights (2-1). Baker and SHort also teamed up to strike out nine while allowing one run in four innings on the mound against the Storm (0-4-1).

Majors

Scheels A's 15, Pizza Hut Ashley Construction Indians 13

Evan Ericksen and Ryan Hanutke each had doubles for the A's in a high-scoring affair with the Indians on May 13. Hauntke also threw three scoreless innings for the A's (2-2). Quinn Flemming and Dane Krista each tripled and Nate Schemenauer had a double for the Indians (0-5).

Jays 13, Pizza Hut/Ashley Construction Indians 3