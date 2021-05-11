Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball Recap: Week Two

Logan Hooper had a triple and run scored and Carter Baier singled for the Orioles. Hooper, Baier, Ryan Dickson and Bodee Custer combined to strike out 11 batters on the hill for the Orioles.

Pony

State Farm Tigers defeat Bohl & Prouxl A's

Two-hit days from Brody Tarbox, Guyton Patrow and Dean Hanson helped the Tigers in a win over A's on May 3.

Tarbox and Patrow each singled twice and Hanson had a single and double to back pitchers Cole Perlberg and Grant Smiskey on the mound, who struck out six in three innings.

Brett Krista had two singles and Jaxon Martin had one while Krista, Martin and Henry Brunner struck out seven in five innings for the A's.

State Farm Tigers 20, Joe's 4 Corners Dodgers 3

The Tigers broke out their bats in a big way to help earn a win over the Dodgers on May 4.

Cole Perlberg homered and added two singles, Brody Tarbox finished a home run shy of the cycle, Guyton Patrow had three hits including two doubles, Andrew Davis had two singles and Grant Smiskey tripled and singled for the victorious Tigers (2-0). Dean Hanson, Tarbox and Davis had a combined 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Braden Bradford roped a triple while Bianca Seidlitz and Ian Gerrits each had singles for the Dodgers. Jace Peterson, Mason Books and Austin Krueger struck out five in five innings of pitching.

