Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast: Episode 1-7 — SportsTalk 105.1's Dan Kasper
Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast: Episode 1-7 — SportsTalk 105.1's Dan Kasper

The latest episode of The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast welcomes the host of The Dan Kasper Show on SportsTalk 105.1 Dan Kasper.

Kasper discusses his extensive history as a sports fan, growing the SportsTalk brand in the Chippewa Valley, important moments during his time in radio and much more.

What guests would you like to hear on the podcast? What topics would you like to hear discussed? Reach out to Brandon Berg (brandon.berg@lee.net, on Twitter @Brandon_Berg) to give your feedback.

Subscribe to The Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast wherever you find your podcasts or listen to episodes at Chippewa.com. Listen to previous episodes below.

