Chippewa River Baseball League: League prepared to be patient as it awaits start of 92nd season

CRBL secretary/historian and Eau Claire Rivermen manager Andy Niese said the league hopes it does not have to postpone any further games, but the situation is fluid. Several alternative schedules have been discussed, including a possible 10-game schedule where each team would play each other in one 9-inning game. Niese said if the current social restrictions continue well into May, that could be a possibility.

“The closer we get to Memorial Day, the more likely that is to happen,” Niese said.

One of the biggest concerns for the players and teams right now is the ability to get up to speed at a high level once the season does begin. Players are limited in how they can prepare for the season due to social distancing, keeping them from practicing in larger groups.

“For a lot of guys, the older guys it’s tough to keep your body in shape if you don’t have that time to prepare before the season starts,” Lane said. “Getting loose, taking some batting practice before the season actually starts and with these restrictions of groups it’s hard to even to get together as a group to practice and prepare yourself.”

CRBL: Chippewa Falls LumberJacks excited to return to league The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks are returning to the Chippewa River Baseball League this summer and are excited for the opportunity to do so.

The returning Chippewa Falls LumberJacks are the new team in the league this year, moving the league to 11 teams following the folding of the Augusta Athletics and Stanley Slammers after 2019.