Chippewa River Baseball League: League prepared to be patient as it awaits start of 92nd season

The Chippewa River Baseball League fully intends on playing its 92nd season this year.
But when that schedule starts and ultimately what it looks like are still up in the air.
The CRBL season was set to begin on April 25 and 26 with four games across those two days, but the league announced earlier in the spring those games have been postponed due to local, state and federal guidelines pertaining to COVID-19.
As of right now the league season is slated to start on May when the Bloomer Woodticks host the defending Wisconsin Baseball Association champion Eau Claire Cavaliers on Saturday, May 2 before four games league-wide on Sunday. The league is scheduled to host a virtual meeting this weekend to discuss the current state of things and could bounce around some more ideas of possible changes, especially once it is known if currently social safety guidelines might be extended in the near future.
“With everything that’s going on, it kind of depends on the health organizations and guidelines that they give us from public safety for us to play,” Bloomer manager Noah Lane said.
Ray McIlquham, Todd Bresina, Mitch Steinmetz, Rick Baier and Randy Baier have been chosen as 2020 inductees into the Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame. They will be recognized and honored during the league's all-star game on July 5 at Cinder City Park in Altoona.
The good news for the league is they do have time to play with. The 11-team league’s schedule of 20 games runs through late July with the Wildcard Wednesday playoff semifinals scheduled for July 29 and the league championship game slated for Aug. 1.
CRBL secretary/historian and Eau Claire Rivermen manager Andy Niese said the league hopes it does not have to postpone any further games, but the situation is fluid. Several alternative schedules have been discussed, including a possible 10-game schedule where each team would play each other in one 9-inning game. Niese said if the current social restrictions continue well into May, that could be a possibility.
“The closer we get to Memorial Day, the more likely that is to happen,” Niese said.
One of the biggest concerns for the players and teams right now is the ability to get up to speed at a high level once the season does begin. Players are limited in how they can prepare for the season due to social distancing, keeping them from practicing in larger groups.
“For a lot of guys, the older guys it’s tough to keep your body in shape if you don’t have that time to prepare before the season starts,” Lane said. “Getting loose, taking some batting practice before the season actually starts and with these restrictions of groups it’s hard to even to get together as a group to practice and prepare yourself.”
The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks are returning to the Chippewa River Baseball League this summer and are excited for the opportunity to do so.
The returning Chippewa Falls LumberJacks are the new team in the league this year, moving the league to 11 teams following the folding of the Augusta Athletics and Stanley Slammers after 2019.
“We have a young group of players that can kind of hit the ground running. But at the same time almost every one of them is new to the Chippewa River League and amateur baseball,” Chippewa manager Wayne Franz said of his team. “I think it’s going to affect us and how we start because we have not have one practice. Some guys are throwing, they’re doing that on their own. I have encouraged them to not do anything that’s not what our government officials or local officials are asking us to do.
“I don’t think no one has done much of anything.”
Chippewa River Baseball League: Stanley Slammers folding after eight years, Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks returning to league
The Stanley Slammers have joined the Augusta Athletics in folding from the Chippewa River Baseball League. The CRBL will be adding a new team for the 2020 season with the return of the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks.
The Osseo Merchants won their fourth consecutive CRBL championship a season ago, defeating Tilden 12-6 in the championship game. Osseo, Tilden, the Eau Claire Bears and Eau Claire Cavaliers each made it to the Final 8 of the Wisconsin Baseball Association’s state tournament before the Cavs topped the Tigers 11-3 for the crown.
More than 12,600 individuals have taken the field as a part of the league over its 112-year history, a stretch of its schedule that has been only interrupted due to war.
The league has plenty of time and is taking a patient approach. Much of the immediate future is unknown, but those around the league are willing to wait and see what happens before making any absolute decisions on the CRBL’s 2020 season.
“We are fully planning on having a season,” Niese said. “There is no want or rush to cancel the 2020 season. We will wait as long as we possibly can unless social guidelines at the local, state or federal level make that decision for us.”
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
“We are fully planning on having a season. There is no want or rush to cancel the 2020 season. We will wait as long as we possibly can unless social guidelines at the local, state or federal level make that decision for us.” Andy Niese, Chippewa River Baseball League secretary/historian
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!