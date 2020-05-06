You are the owner of this article.
Chippewa River Baseball League: League shifts to 10-game regular season, currently set to begin June 7
Recently the Chippewa River Baseball League announced a schedule change for the upcoming 2020 season.

In accordance with the extension of Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order through May 26, the CRBL canceled games scheduled in April and May and revised its original 20-game season for the league’s 11 teams down to a 10-game schedule that is currently scheduled to begin on June 7.

The revised schedule will have each team compete in one 9-inning game against every league opponent, dropping the total games in the league for the season from 110 to 55.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic the CRBL has decided to reduce the league schedule to ten regular season games starting June 7th,” CRBL league president Rick Danielson said in a press release following the April 22 announcement. “This is dependent on the social guidelines and could change again in the future. We felt this was in the best interest of the league for our players and fans. We are just hoping to get some kind of a baseball season in at this point.”

The last interruption for the league, or versions of the league, was between 1942-1945 when no league games were played as the United States was involved in World War II.

Currently the schedule will begin on Sunday, June 7 with a schedule of four games to begin at 12:30 p.m. — Whitehall at Cadott, Bloomer at Beef River, Tilden at Eau Claire Cavaliers and Chippewa Falls at Osseo.

The LumberJacks will make their home debut at Casper Park on Wednesday, June 10 with a night game against Whitehall.

Games would be played primarily on weekends and Wednesdays with the league’s all-star game still scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 5 hosted by the Cavaliers at Cinder City Park in Altoona. This year’s CRBL Hall of Fame class of Randy Baier, Rick Baier, Todd Bresina, Ray McIlquham and Mitch Steinmetz is scheduled to be honored during the game.

The league will be hosting a tripleheader in Osseo on Saturday, July 18 with matches between the Eau Claire Rivermen and Whitehall Wolves (1 p.m.), Beef River Bullfrogs and Osseo Merchants (4 p.m.) and Eau Claire Cavaliers and Eau Claire Bears (7 p.m.). The regular season is currently scheduled to finish on July 25 with the league’s Wildcard Wednesday playoff semifinals set for July 29. Winners of the semifinals will square off in the league championship game on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The 2020 season marks the 92nd season of play in the CRBL with this year’s league fielding 11 teams after the addition of the LumberJacks following the folding of the Augusta Athletics and Stanley Slammers.

The Merchants won their fourth straight CRBL title a season ago, defeating Tilden 12-6 in the title game. The Cavaliers went on to win the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament with an 11-3 win over the Tigers. Four league teams (Osseo, Tilden, Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Cavaliers) reached the final eight of the state tournament for the first time in league history.

2020 Schedule

Current revised season schedule

Sunday, June 7

CRBL—Whitehall at Cadott, 12:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Beef River, 12:30 p.m.; Tilden at Eau Claire Cavaliers, 12:30 p.m.; Chippewa Falls at Osseo, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10

CRBL—Bloomer at Eau Claire Cavaliers, 7 p.m.; Cadott at Eau Claire Bears, 7 p.m.; Osseo at Eau Claire Rivermen, 7 p.m.; Whitehall at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

CRBL—Eau Claire at Jim Falls, 12:30 p.m.; Osseo at Cadott, 12:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Rivermen at Bloomer, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

CRBL—Tilden at Osseo, 7 p.m.; Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Bears, 7 p.m.; Eau Claire Cavaliers at Beef River, 7 p.m.; Jim Falls at Eau Claire Rivermen, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

CRBL—Osseo at Bloomer, 12:30 p.m.; Beef River at Jim Falls, 12:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Rivermen at Tilden, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 21

CRBL—Jim Falls at Cadott, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24

CRBL—Cadott at Tilden, 7 p.m.; Eau Claire Bears at Beef River, 7 p.m.; Eau Claire Cavaliers at Osseo, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 26

CRBL—Bloomer at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

CRBL—Whitehall at Bloomer, 12:30 p.m.; Tilden at Jim Falls, 12:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Rivermen at Eau Claire Bears, 12:30 p.m.; Chippewa Falls at Beef River, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

CRBL—Bloomer at Eau Claire Bears, 7 p.m.; Tilden at Beef River, 7 p.m.; Osseo at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8

CRBL—Beef River at Whitehall, 7 p.m.; Eau Claire Bears at Osseo, 7 p.m.; Cadott at Eau Claire Cavaliers, 7 p.m.; Jim Falls at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 10

CRBL—Eau Claire Cavaliers at Eau Claire Rivermen, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

CRBL—Jim Falls at Whitehall, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

CRBL—Cadott at Bloomer, 12:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Cavaliers at Jim Falls, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

CRBL—Cadott at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.; Tilden at Eau Claire Bears, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

CRBL—Whitehall vs Eau Claire Rivermen at Osseo, 1 p.m.; Beef River at Osseo, 4 p.m.; Eau Claire Bears vs Eau Claire Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

CRBL—Jim Falls at Bloomer, 12:30 p.m.; Whitehall at Tilden, 12:30 p.m.; Beef River at Cadott, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

CRBL—Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Cavaliers, 7 p.m.; Bloomer at Tilden, 7 p.m.; Eau Claire Bears at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

CRBL—Osseo at Jim Falls, 12:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Rivermen at Cadott, 12:30 p.m.; Chippewa Falls at Tilden, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

CRBL—Semfinals

Saturday, August 1

CRBL—Finals

