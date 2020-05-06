Chippewa River Baseball League: League shifts to 10-game regular season, currently set to begin June 7

Recently the Chippewa River Baseball League announced a schedule change for the upcoming 2020 season.
In accordance with the extension of Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order through May 26, the CRBL canceled games scheduled in April and May and revised its original 20-game season for the league’s 11 teams down to a 10-game schedule that is currently scheduled to begin on June 7.
The revised schedule will have each team compete in one 9-inning game against every league opponent, dropping the total games in the league for the season from 110 to 55.
“Due to the ongoing pandemic the CRBL has decided to reduce the league schedule to ten regular season games starting June 7th,” CRBL league president Rick Danielson said in a press release following the April 22 announcement. “This is dependent on the social guidelines and could change again in the future. We felt this was in the best interest of the league for our players and fans. We are just hoping to get some kind of a baseball season in at this point.”
The last interruption for the league, or versions of the league, was between 1942-1945 when no league games were played as the United States was involved in World War II.
Currently the schedule will begin on Sunday, June 7 with a schedule of four games to begin at 12:30 p.m. — Whitehall at Cadott, Bloomer at Beef River, Tilden at Eau Claire Cavaliers and Chippewa Falls at Osseo.
The Chippewa River Baseball League fully intends on playing its 92nd season this year.
The LumberJacks will make their home debut at Casper Park on Wednesday, June 10 with a night game against Whitehall.
The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks are returning to the Chippewa River Baseball League this summer and are excited for the opportunity to do so.
Games would be played primarily on weekends and Wednesdays with the league’s all-star game still scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 5 hosted by the Cavaliers at Cinder City Park in Altoona. This year’s CRBL Hall of Fame class of Randy Baier, Rick Baier, Todd Bresina, Ray McIlquham and Mitch Steinmetz is scheduled to be honored during the game.
The league will be hosting a tripleheader in Osseo on Saturday, July 18 with matches between the Eau Claire Rivermen and Whitehall Wolves (1 p.m.), Beef River Bullfrogs and Osseo Merchants (4 p.m.) and Eau Claire Cavaliers and Eau Claire Bears (7 p.m.). The regular season is currently scheduled to finish on July 25 with the league’s Wildcard Wednesday playoff semifinals set for July 29. Winners of the semifinals will square off in the league championship game on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Ray McIlquham, Todd Bresina, Mitch Steinmetz, Rick Baier and Randy Baier have been chosen as 2020 inductees into the Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame. They will be recognized and honored during the league's all-star game on July 5 at Cinder City Park in Altoona.
The 2020 season marks the 92nd season of play in the CRBL with this year’s league fielding 11 teams after the addition of the LumberJacks following the folding of the Augusta Athletics and Stanley Slammers.
The Merchants won their fourth straight CRBL title a season ago, defeating Tilden 12-6 in the title game. The Cavaliers went on to win the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament with an 11-3 win over the Tigers. Four league teams (Osseo, Tilden, Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Cavaliers) reached the final eight of the state tournament for the first time in league history.
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
