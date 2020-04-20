Chippewa River Baseball League: Players, teams confident in future of league despite turnover of teams in recent years

Chippewa Falls rejoins the league as a part of the North Division as manager Wayne Franz said the team is excited to play, whenever the action gets underway. Current social restrictions have led to the postponement to the start of the season.

“To put it bluntly, we were pretty excited about getting this thing going,” Franz said. “We had a lot of plans in the works to have a lot of fun with it for our fans and for our players now I don’t know what we’re going to have.”

Teams such as the Beef River Bullfrogs, Eau Claire Bears and Osseo Merchants joined the league in the 1990s and quickly built their own legacies with the Whitehall Wolves also doing so after joining the CRBL in 2005.

“There are leagues where they only have nine teams or less so for us on a normal season and be able to play 20-plus games and then add non-league games into it, it’s pretty awesome even if you don’t make the WBAs to be able to play baseball, a game everybody in that league loves to play,” Lane said of the league.