Chippewa River Baseball League: Players, teams confident in future of league despite turnover of teams in recent years

The Chippewa River Baseball League has experienced turnover in recent years not seen in the league since the late 1960s.
But despite three of the teams that took the field at the start of the 2016 season no longer being active, those in the CRBL are confident in the future as the league will field a solid 11-team lineup this year.
The Augusta Athletics and Stanley Slammers both folded after the completion of the 2019 season, joining the Hallie Eagles who exited the league following 2016. The Eagles have played the fourth most games in league history (689) while Stanley fielded two different teams in the league with the Loggers from 1999-2004 and the Slammers from 2012-2019.
“I know on the surface some people might be concerned by it,” CRBL secretary/historian and Eau Claire Rivermen manager Andy Niese said of the league’s turnover in recent years. “I think though it’s another indication of how strong baseball is in the Chippewa Valley that we have still have been able to maintain 10-12 teams.”
Chippewa River Baseball League: Stanley Slammers folding after eight years, Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks returning to league
The Stanley Slammers have joined the Augusta Athletics in folding from the Chippewa River Baseball League. The CRBL will be adding a new team for the 2020 season with the return of the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks.
The league has also added two teams during the same timeframe with the Eau Claire Cavaliers joining prior to the 2017 season and the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks rejoining at the start of this year. The previous incarnation of the Lumberjacks called Chippewa Falls home from 1983 through 2016 before moving to Eau Claire to become the Rivermen.
The health of the league is something players and teams have always been cognizant of, dating back before Niese started playing in the late 1980s when he could recall the CRBL’s then veterans offering concern over the future of the league. The league has had no fewer than eight teams since 1995 and has offered at least 10 teams every year since 2005.
“Anyone who has been involved with the administrative and organizational responsibilities of amateur baseball and running teams knows how difficult and unforgiving it is,” Niese said.
Ray McIlquham, Todd Bresina, Mitch Steinmetz, Rick Baier and Randy Baier have been chosen as 2020 inductees into the Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame. They will be recognized and honored during the league's all-star game on July 5 at Cinder City Park in Altoona.
But the fact the league has maintained a double-digit amount of teams for the past 15 years also speaks to the passion for the game in the Chippewa Valley. Bloomer manager Noah Lane grew up watching the ‘Ticks and now has the chance to lead a team with roots dating back to the early 1990s.
“I grew up watching the Woodticks and watching some of these guys they went through their ups and downs and it’s always been a culture thing of I want to play baseball and why not do it for the Bloomer team where I grew up?” Lane said.
The North Division offers many of the league’s longest tenured teams with the Tilden Tigers, Jim Falls Sturgeons and Cadott Red Sox ranking first, second and third, respectively, on the all-time list for most games played. The returning LumberJacks are fourth while Bloomer is fifth.
Chippewa Falls rejoins the league as a part of the North Division as manager Wayne Franz said the team is excited to play, whenever the action gets underway. Current social restrictions have led to the postponement to the start of the season.
“To put it bluntly, we were pretty excited about getting this thing going,” Franz said. “We had a lot of plans in the works to have a lot of fun with it for our fans and for our players now I don’t know what we’re going to have.”
The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks are returning to the Chippewa River Baseball League this summer and are excited for the opportunity to do so.
Teams such as the Beef River Bullfrogs, Eau Claire Bears and Osseo Merchants joined the league in the 1990s and quickly built their own legacies with the Whitehall Wolves also doing so after joining the CRBL in 2005.
“There are leagues where they only have nine teams or less so for us on a normal season and be able to play 20-plus games and then add non-league games into it, it’s pretty awesome even if you don’t make the WBAs to be able to play baseball, a game everybody in that league loves to play,” Lane said of the league.
What it adds up to is a resume that few other amateur baseball leagues in the state can match as the Chippewa River Baseball League prepares for its 92nd season of action with the league’s roots dating back to 1908 when the Rice Lake Lakers beat out teams from Colfax, Chippewa Falls, Bloomer, Cadott and Eau Claire for the first league championship.
The Chippewa River Baseball League fully intends on playing its 92nd season this year.
Teams have come and gone over the years but as league moves well into its ninth decade of competition, the teams and players in it remain as committed as ever.
The proof is in its history.
“You cannot deny the fact that the CRBL and amateur baseball has been in the Chippewa Valley and in Northwest Wisconsin since the early 1900s,” Niese said.
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
