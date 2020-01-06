The Stanley Slammers have folded and will not compete in the 2020 season in the Chippewa River Baseball League, according to a press release from the CRBL on Monday morning.
In addition the league voted to add in a new team with a familiar name as the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks will be returning to the league in 2020.
The Slammers joined the league in 2012, bringing CRBL baseball back to the city for the first time since the Stanley Loggers were in the league from 1999-2004.
Brandon Geist managed the team during its eight years in the CRBL with the Slammers logging a 59-117 record in those seasons and a Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament appearance in 2015 after an 11-11 regular season, the high-water mark for the team. Uncertainty of being able to commit the time necessary to run the team as well as having a consistent roster for games were the reasons Geist cited in the decision to fold the Slammers.
The Slammers are the second member of the previously 12-team CRBL to fold in the last season, joining the Augusta Athletics who folded at the end of the 2019 season.
The Lumberjacks were voted back into the league at Sunday's league meeting and will be under the management of Wayne Franz. The league will operate the 2020 season with 11 teams — six teams in the North Division and five in the South Division. The CRBL has worked with unbalanced divisions before and the team will go to a 20-game schedule, down two games from 22 after the folding of the Slammers and Athletics and the addition of the Lumberjacks. The previous incarnation of the Lumberjacks called Chippewa Falls home from 1983-2016 before moving to Eau Claire to become the Rivermen.
Art Zwiefelhofer also stepped down as the Director of Umpires for the league and will be replaced by league veteran umps Teddy Joas and Jim Day.
Osseo defeated Tilden 12-6 to win last year's league championship with the Eau Claire Cavaliers defeating the Tigers 11-3 to win the statewide Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament.
