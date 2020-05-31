Chippewa River Baseball League: Start to season suspended until further notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Chippewa River Baseball League announced on Sunday evening the 2020 league season has been suspended until further notice.

"Due to uncertainty of on-going social guidelines, restrictions of field availability and concern over public safety, the league felt it was the best to suspend league play until a yet to be determined date," the league said in a press release on Sunday.

The league officers will revisit a potential short season in the upcoming weeks and any of the updated or new social guidelines in Chippewa, Eau Claire and Trempealeau counties will help determine if a season a possibility.

The Wisconsin Baseball Association is still planning on having its state tournament in mid-August with tournament details to be determined at a later time.

Previously a modified 10-game season was scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 7 with four games on that day including the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks' return to the league with a game at Osseo. The CRBL was originally scheduled to play a 20-game season in the 11-team league before that plan was altered to a modified scheduled earlier in May.