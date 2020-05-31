Chippewa River Baseball League: Start to season suspended until further notice

The Chippewa River Baseball League announced on Sunday evening the 2020 league season has been suspended until further notice.
"Due to uncertainty of on-going social guidelines, restrictions of field availability and concern over public safety, the league felt it was the best to suspend league play until a yet to be determined date," the league said in a press release on Sunday.
The league officers will revisit a potential short season in the upcoming weeks and any of the updated or new social guidelines in Chippewa, Eau Claire and Trempealeau counties will help determine if a season a possibility.
The Wisconsin Baseball Association is still planning on having its state tournament in mid-August with tournament details to be determined at a later time.
Chippewa River Baseball League: League shifts to 10-game regular season, currently set to begin June 7
Recently the Chippewa River Baseball League announced a schedule change for the upcoming 202…
Previously a modified 10-game season was scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 7 with four games on that day including the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks' return to the league with a game at Osseo. The CRBL was originally scheduled to play a 20-game season in the 11-team league before that plan was altered to a modified scheduled earlier in May.
Chippewa River Baseball League: Players, teams confident in future of league despite turnover of teams in recent years
The Chippewa River Baseball League has experienced turnover in recent years not seen in the …
Osseo won its fourth straight CRBL title a season ago, defeating Tilden 12-6 in the title game. The Eau Claire Cavaliers went on to win the WBA state tournament with an 11-3 win over the Tigers. Four league teams (Osseo, Tilden, Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Cavaliers) reached the final eight of the state tournament for the first time in league history.
The Chippewa River Baseball League fully intends on playing its 92nd season this year.
In addition, the 2020 CRBL All-Star Game, Hall of Fame induction and league playoffs have been canceled. This year’s CRBL Hall of Fame class of Randy Baier, Rick Baier, Todd Bresina, Ray McIlquham and Mitch Steinmetz were scheduled to be honored during the all-star game, but instead will be recognized during the 2021 game hosted by the Eau Claire Cavaliers.
Ray McIlquham, Todd Bresina, Mitch Steinmetz, Rick Baier and Randy Baier have been chosen as 2020 inductees into the Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame. They will be recognized and honored during the league's all-star game on July 5 at Cinder City Park in Altoona.
The last interruption of the CRBL, or prior versions of a league, was between 1942-45 when no league games were played, presumably due to the region's involvement in World War II.
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!