Chippewa River Baseball League

Chippewa River Baseball League: Start to season suspended until further notice

Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19

Members of the North Division All-Star team celebrate during last year's Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The Chippewa River Baseball League announced on Sunday evening the 2020 league season has been suspended until further notice.

"Due to uncertainty of on-going social guidelines, restrictions of field availability and concern over public safety, the league felt it was the best to suspend league play until a yet to be determined date," the league said in a press release on Sunday.

The league officers will revisit a potential short season in the upcoming weeks and any of the updated or new social guidelines in Chippewa, Eau Claire and Trempealeau counties will help determine if a season a possibility.

The Wisconsin Baseball Association is still planning on having its state tournament in mid-August with tournament details to be determined at a later time.

Previously a modified 10-game season was scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 7 with four games on that day including the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks' return to the league with a game at Osseo. The CRBL was originally scheduled to play a 20-game season in the 11-team league before that plan was altered to a modified scheduled earlier in May.

Osseo won its fourth straight CRBL title a season ago, defeating Tilden 12-6 in the title game. The Eau Claire Cavaliers went on to win the WBA state tournament with an 11-3 win over the Tigers. Four league teams (Osseo, Tilden, Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Cavaliers) reached the final eight of the state tournament for the first time in league history.

In addition, the 2020 CRBL All-Star Game, Hall of Fame induction and league playoffs have been canceled. This year’s CRBL Hall of Fame class of Randy Baier, Rick Baier, Todd Bresina, Ray McIlquham and Mitch Steinmetz were scheduled to be honored during the all-star game, but instead will be recognized during the 2021 game hosted by the Eau Claire Cavaliers.

The last interruption of the CRBL, or prior versions of a league, was between 1942-45 when no league games were played, presumably due to the region's involvement in World War II.

