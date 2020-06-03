Chippewa River Baseball League: Teams still hoping for a season but understand clock is ticking

The Chippewa River Baseball League remains hopeful a season can occur this summer.
But the league understands time is running out.
The most recent development for the CRBL came Sunday evening when the league announced it was suspending the 2020 season schedule until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A target date of June 7 had been set for the start of a modified 10-game season but said in a press release that “due to uncertainty of on-going social guidelines, restrictions of field availability and concern over public safety, the league felt it was the best to suspend league play until a yet to be determined date.”
The Chippewa River Baseball League announced on Sunday evening the 2020 league season has been suspended until further notice. The league will revisit a potential short season in the upcoming weeks.
“We’re holding onto hope that within the next month there will be some kind of further decision or series of guidelines that will permit us to play in a more normal way,” league secretary Andy Niese said.
“And what I mean by that is right now if we were to go ahead and play in the next few weeks, we would be responsible for all types of documentation, sanitizing, contact tracing. And right now it’s simply isn’t something we are willing to prepared to undertake, and we also fully understand and recognize the summer is ticking by quickly.”
The 11-team league is made up of teams from Chippewa, Eau Claire and Trempealeau counties, three different areas with different health guidelines, which makes decisions difficult.
Niese, who also manages the Eau Claire Rivermen, said the league is hopeful decisions later in June could help make playing a condensed schedule possible.
“We’re hoping by late June or early July that something takes place that permits us to play with more normalcy,” Niese said. “Now with that said, do we expect that it’s just going to be business as usual? No, we don’t. But the decision gives us a little more time to see if we can play.”
Chippewa River Baseball League: League shifts to 10-game regular season, currently set to begin June 7
Recently the Chippewa River Baseball League announced a schedule change for the upcoming 202…
A proposed framework for that modified schedule would see a 10-game season beginning tentatively after July 4 and continuing tentatively through the weekend of Aug. 8-9.
The North and South divisions would be dissolved with teams moving into one 11-team grouping and would each play in one nine-inning game with a 10-run rule after seven innings.
“We’ve whittled down the schedule to the most basic format you can have,” Niese said of the proposal.
Chippewa River Baseball League: Players, teams confident in future of league despite turnover of teams in recent years
The Chippewa River Baseball League has experienced turnover in recent years not seen in the …
The top two teams in the standings would advance to the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament, an event that is still scheduled to take place in mid-August with further details being determined at a later date.
“It’ll be interesting,” Tilden manager Ryan Baier said. “I think we’re to the point where some guys are ready to rock and roll now if we could go, some guys are almost ready to throw in the towel and just say lets start next year because it’s been starting to be kind of a hassle.”
The league has already canceled this year’s all-star game and hall of fame induction. The CRBL Hall of Fame Class of 2020 consisting of Ray McIlquham, Todd Bresina, Mitch Steinmetz, Rick Baier and Randy Baier will be acknowledged and inducted at next year’s all-star game hosted by the Eau Claire Cavaliers.
“There’s just so many levels of considerations here, and I’m not sure if everybody (on the outside looking in) totally understands that,” Niese said. “So with our understanding of those complications, that’s why we’re truly waiting as long as we can. Beyond the middle of July, it just isn’t feasible. We don’t have enough calendar days in the summer to pull it off.”
The Chippewa River Baseball League fully intends on playing its 92nd season this year.
The possible schedule would have the teams playing many games in a short period of time and could be further complicated by any postponements or cancellations from inclement weather.
Whenever league play on the CRBL’s 92nd season begins — be it this year or next — it will have a different look from what has been seen in the recent years with the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks rejoining the league and the Augusta Athletics and Stanley Slammers folding.
Ray McIlquham, Todd Bresina, Mitch Steinmetz, Rick Baier and Randy Baier have been chosen as 2020 inductees into the Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame. They will be recognized and honored during the league's all-star game on July 5 at Cinder City Park in Altoona.
Osseo won its fourth straight CRBL title a season ago, defeating Tilden 12-6 in the title game. The Eau Claire Cavaliers went on to win the WBA state tournament with an 11-3 win over the Tigers. Four league teams (Osseo, Tilden, Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Cavaliers) reached the final eight of the state tournament for the first time in league history.
“There’s a lot of people out there that think we should be playing already and obviously you’ve got people that don’t think we should play at all,” Baier said. “I don’t know. There’s a lot of stuff behind the scenes that needs to happen in order for this to take off and be able to be into effect and I think it’s good to get that information out there, let people know how much behind the scenes it is. We can’t just go and start playing ball and we can’t just go and do what we would like to do dealing with trying to not have somebody contract the virus.”
The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks are returning to the Chippewa River Baseball League this summer and are excited for the opportunity to do so.
The last interruption to the CRBL or other versions of the league came between 1942-45 when no league games were played, presumably because of the region’s involvement in World War II. That impressive stretch of play is being challenged, but ultimately if there is no CRBL baseball played in 2020, it will not be for a lack of effort.
Chippewa River Baseball League: Stanley Slammers folding after eight years, Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks returning to league
The Stanley Slammers have joined the Augusta Athletics in folding from the Chippewa River Baseball League. The CRBL will be adding a new team for the 2020 season with the return of the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks.
“We’re taking the steps that are available to keep the 2020 season going. We understand as a group of league officers and managers that there’s so much uncertainty that everybody is grasping for answers and some sort of definitive direction and right now there really isn’t any,” Niese said. “The CRBL is a volunteer organization with volunteer managers and volunteer players and volunteer officers. With the tools we have we are doing the best we can to keep 2020 going.”
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
