Chippewa River Baseball League: Teams still hoping for a season but understand clock is ticking

“There’s a lot of people out there that think we should be playing already and obviously you’ve got people that don’t think we should play at all,” Baier said. “I don’t know. There’s a lot of stuff behind the scenes that needs to happen in order for this to take off and be able to be into effect and I think it’s good to get that information out there, let people know how much behind the scenes it is. We can’t just go and start playing ball and we can’t just go and do what we would like to do dealing with trying to not have somebody contract the virus.”

CRBL: Chippewa Falls LumberJacks excited to return to league The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks are returning to the Chippewa River Baseball League this summer and are excited for the opportunity to do so.

The last interruption to the CRBL or other versions of the league came between 1942-45 when no league games were played, presumably because of the region’s involvement in World War II. That impressive stretch of play is being challenged, but ultimately if there is no CRBL baseball played in 2020, it will not be for a lack of effort.

Chippewa River Baseball League: Stanley Slammers folding after eight years, Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks returning to league The Stanley Slammers have joined the Augusta Athletics in folding from the Chippewa River Baseball League. The CRBL will be adding a new team for the 2020 season with the return of the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks.

“We’re taking the steps that are available to keep the 2020 season going. We understand as a group of league officers and managers that there’s so much uncertainty that everybody is grasping for answers and some sort of definitive direction and right now there really isn’t any,” Niese said. “The CRBL is a volunteer organization with volunteer managers and volunteer players and volunteer officers. With the tools we have we are doing the best we can to keep 2020 going.”

