Chippewa River Baseball League: Tilden hosting Jim Falls among opening night games set for July 6

A matchup between the Tilden Tigers and Jim Falls Sturgeons is among the three games that will start the Chippewa River Baseball League season on Wednesday, July 8.

The league revealed its abbreviated schedule over the weekend after deciding last week to play an 8-game schedule with nine of the teams playing. The Tigers will host the Sturgeons at Casper Park at 7 p.m. to start the season with defending league champion Osseo hosting the Eau Claire Rivermen and Beef River welcoming the Eau Claire Bears to round out the slate for the first night of action.

The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks make their return on Sunday, July 12 when they square off against the Eau Claire Rivermen in a contest to be played at Sturgeon Field in Jim Falls. The LumberJacks host Bloomer in their home opener on Wednesday, July 15.

Cadott hosts Tilden on Saturday, July 11 with Bloomer opening the season one day later by hosting the Sturgeons.

The Rivermen and Bears will play all of their games away from home, but will be the home teams for four games contested outside of Eau Claire County.

The Eau Claire Cavaliers and Whitehall Wolves have opted not to compete in the league this season.

