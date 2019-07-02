The Tilden Tigers lead all Chippewa River Baseball League North Division teams with eight All-Star Game representatives for this Sunday’s contest, taking place at 12:30 p.m. at Cadott High School Field.
The Eau Claire Bears are also sending eight players, the most from a South Division team.
Carl Krumenauer (pitcher), PJ LeQuia (pitcher), Alex Ruf (second base), Jon Schoch (first base), Drew Steinmetz (catcher), Jordan Steinmetz (outfielder), Lucas Steinmetz (outfielder) and Cole Zwiefelhofer (outfielder) will represent the Tigers as eight of the North Division’s 23 teams that will be managed by Eau Claire Cavaliers manager Mark Miller.
The Cavaliers will have five representatives in Sunday’s game with Tyler Hermann (second base), Tom Mewhorter (designated hitter), Paul Petit (pitcher), Cole Tyman (designated hitter) and Jordan Wilson (outfielder). The Bloomer Fightin’ Woodticks have three representatives with Curtis Dachel (pitcher), Noah Lane (catcher) and Tanner Linsmeyer (utility player). The hometown Red Sox will be represented by Mike Danielsen (second base), Ben Poppe (pitcher) and Tony Riley (outfielder) while Jim Falls and Stanley each have two representatives as the Sturgeons’ Tristin Hable (outfielder) and Justin Martell (utility player) and Slammers’ Brandon Herrick (outfielder) and Ryan Joten (utility player).
The Eau Claire Bears have eight representatives to lead the South Division — Ty Fadness (outfielder), San Janni (designated hitter), Blake Johnson (pitcher), Todd Lasher (outfielder), Brian Menard (first baseman), Jeremy Nicolai (second baseman), Reed Pecha (outfielder) and Chevy Tollefson (pitcher). The defending league champion Osseo Merchants will have five representatives with Logan Boettcher (pitcher), Luke Eide (pitcher), Ryan Freitag (outfielder), Neal Matson (third baseman) and Todd Wienkes (catcher).
Jordan Hauser (first baseman), Scott Hovell (third baseman), JD Prescher (catcher), Nate Pronschinske (second baseman) and Troy Sharpe (pitcher) are members of Whitehall to make the team with the Eau Claire Rivermen sending four players — Joel Effertz (outfielder), Dayton Gutsch (shortstop), Tyler Gray (pitcher) and Andy Niese (designated hitter). Augusta will be represented by James Gilbertson (utility player) and Matthew Gilbertson (outfielder) while Beef River’s Logan Berg (pitcher) will represent the Bullfrogs for the team managed by Osseo’s Luke Anderson.
News and notes
This season marks the 63rd all-star game in league history with Sunday’s meeting marking the 47th time of the North vs South format. The first all-star game with this format was played in 1950, ironically enough in Cadott when the North defeated the South 9-0. The South leads the all-time series 31-15 and won the most recent meeting a season ago 8-3 in Whitehall. Osseo’s Ryan Freitag earned Most Valuable Player honors.
Andy Niese of the Eau Claire Rivermen is making his 20th all-star appearance, the most among active players and ties him with Bloomer legend Scott Stuckert for the most in league history. Eau Claire Bears’ Todd Lasher is making his 13th all-star appearance while teammates Brian Menard and Reed Pecha are each playing in the game for a 11th time. Augusta’s James Gilbertson is making his 10th appearance.
The first all-star game took place in 1909 when the Eau Claire Giants defeated the Chippewa Valley League All-Stars 1-0 at Driving Park in Eau Claire.
Hall of Fame
This year the league will enshrine four individuals into the Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame, bringing the total of inductees to 72 among the more than 12,500 people that have contributed to the league’s history.
Rick Goettl, George Jackson, Steve Fetterly and Art Zwiefelhofer are this year’s hall of fame class of 2019.
Goettl played for the Jim Falls Sturgeons from 1975-76 before starring as the right-handed pitching ace for the Cadott Red Sox from 1977-84. Goettl finished his career with a 43-11 record and a 3.70 earned run average with 395 strikeouts in 423 innings. Goettl notched five shutouts, including an 8-0 blanking of Tilden in the 1982 league title game to lead the Red Sox to a three-peat of CRBL championships. Goettl is 11th in league history in winning percentage, tied for 24th in saves and 25th in victories.
Jackson played for Lafayette, the Rainbow Garden Gardeners, the Cadott Lions and Cadott Red Sox in a playing career spanning from 1946-1968. He also managed the Lions in 1956 before taking over managerial duties off and on for the Red Sox from 1957-79. Jackson hit .264 with 56 runs batted in, 76 runs scored and a .374 on-base percentage while logging a 19-14 record with a 4.44 ERA in 308.1 innings pitched. As a manager he had a 106-64 record with three division championships and one league championship. All-time he is eighth in league history in managerial division titles and tied for 12th in victories.
Fetterly played for the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks from 1995-2004 before playing with Beef River (05-06) and August (06) to close his hall of fame playing career. Fetterly hit .332 in 190 games played with 23 home runs, 159 runs batted in, 138 runs scored and a .414 on-base percentage with a 38-26 record and 5.28 ERA in 260.1 innings pitched. His best offensive season was in 2000 when he had a .434 average with six doubles, four home runs and 26 RBIs was also putting together a 5-2 record in 41.2 innings pitched on the mound. Fetterly is 29th all-time in pitching decisions and 31st in total innings pitched and victories.
Zwiefelhofer goes into the hall of fame after a stellar career as a player, manager and umpire. Zwiefelhofer played for the Howard Braves from 1961-64 before joining the Tilden Tigers from 1965-83. He managed the Tigers in 1980 and 1982-83 before hanging up his cleats to serve as an umpire for the league. Zwiefelhofer hit .246 with 20 home runs, 108 stolen bases and 181 RBIs in 321 games played before leading the Tigers to a 34-22 record and two division titles in his three seasons as manager. Following his playing and managing career, Zwiefelhofer logged more than 800 CRBL and Wisconsin Baseball Association games as an umpire from 1984-2018. He was instrumental in forming the CRBL Umpire Association in 1993 and became the head umpire within the association.
