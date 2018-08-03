Tilden's Jon Schoch set a new Chippewa River Baseball League record this season with 14 doubles, one of many milestones in the league this season as the year draws to a close with Saturday's league championship game between Osseo and the Eau Claire Cavaliers.
Schoch broke the previous record of 13 doubles in a season, a mark shared by Joe Vavra (1980), Todd Lasher (2012) and Ryan Freitag (2014). Whitehall's Tyler Manley stole seven bases this season, giving him 142 for his career to put in him atop the league's previous high of 135 set by Mark Miller, currently the manager for the Cavaliers.
Brian Menard of the Eau Claire Bears moved into seventh place in the league's career hits leaderboard after 23 hits this season put him at 410 for his career. Menard became the seventh fastest player to surpass 400 hits for his career.
The Eau Claire Bears' Jim Thill moved into third place in the league's career triples category with 12. Jim Falls legend Roger Bergeron holds the career mark (14).
Andy Niese's 71 at-bats this season helped move the Eau Claire Rivermen standout to the top of the career leaderboard for most at-bats in a career with 1,642, passing longtime Chippewa Falls Lumberjack Chuck Hall (1,604) for the top spot. With 15 RBIs, Niese also became the fourth player in league history to surpass 400 runs batted in.
Osseo left-handed pitcher Jake Peterson set a new single-season mark for earned run average. Peterson's ERA of 0.00 with 29 scoreless innings breaks Matt Lunde's mark of zero earned runs in 23.2 innings for the Eau Claire Bears in 2015.
Tyler Gray's 67 innings pitched this year pushed him to 900 for his career, good for fourth place. Russ Nelson holds the league record with 1,770.1 innings logged. Gray also became the eighth pitcher to eclipse the 800-strikeout plateau after striking out 71 batters this year to come to 868 for his career. Nelson also holds the record for career strikeouts with 1,162 over his 35-season career. Gray also moved into third place all-time with 13 career shutouts after hurling one shutout this season. The league career shutout mark is held by Jim Hoepner with 19.
Beef River manager Scott Sorenson upped his career games managed mark to 301, good for second place all-time to longtime Bloomer manager Scott Stuckert (486). Sorenson also moved to fourth in career wins (171), a category led by Augusta'a Jan Krueger (186).
Saturday's title game
The Osseo Merchants host the Eau Claire Cavaliers on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the league championship.
The game is a rematch from last season, a game the Merchants won 3-2 with pitcher Logan Boettcher earned Most Valuable Player honors. Osseo is making its fourth appearance in the title game and third in a row and has won the last three South Division championships. In their second year in the CRBL, the Cavaliers are making their second appearance in the title game and have won back-to-back North Division crowns.
Osseo will try to become the first team to win three straight titles since the Cadott Red Sox accomplished the feat in 1980-82. The league's first title 'game' was actually a best-of-three series in 1928, the second year in which the league functioned after an unexplained 18-year hiatus. In the series the Eagleton Eagletons swept the Eau Claire Union 2-0.
Niese earns 12th All-CRBL Award
Eau Claire Rivermen catcher Andy Niese earned his 12th All-CRBL Team award this year, the most in league history. Beef River outfielder Todd Lasher made the team for an eighth time while Osseo outfielder Ryan Freitag and Whitehall pitcher Alex Byom each made the team for the sixth time.
Eau Claire Cavaliers first baseman Tom Mewhorter and Eau Claire Rivermen pitcher Tyler Gray each earned their fifth selection while Tilden outfielder Jon Schoch and Osseo pitcher Jake Peterson were named to the team for the third time.
Beef River third baseman Jimmy Anderson, Eau Claire Bears designated hitter Sam Janni and Bloomer pitcher Curtis Dachel were chosen to the team for a second time. Bloomer shortstop Corey Poirier and Tilden second baseman Alex Ruf each made the team for the first time.
Byom, Mewhorter and Schoch were all unanimous selections while Byom and Freitag were selected to the team for a record sixth consecutive season. Lasher is tied for third all-time with his eight team selections.
Augusta outfielder Matthew Gilbertson, Beef River second baseman Kyle Balish, Bloomer pitcher James Palmer, Cadott catcher Jake Arneson, Eau Claire Bears outfielder Reed Pecha, Eau Claire Cavaliers pitcher Jake Jenneman, Eau Claire Rivermen utility player Matt Alley, Jim Falls catcher Steve Nelson, Osseo outfielder Dakota Clouse, Stanley catcher Brandon Wright, Tilden pitcher Carl Krumenauer and Whitehall outfield Trent Vondrasek were each named All-CRBL honorable mentions. Gilbertson and Nelson were each named honorable mentions for the third time while Vondrasek was chosen as an honorable mention for the second time. The rest of the honorable mentions all made their first appearance.
Whitehall's Byom earns second MVP
Whitehall pitcher Alex Byom earned league Most Valuable Player honors for the second time, he also won the award in 2016.
Eau Claire Cavaliers' Paul Petit was named the league's Rookie of the Year while Bloomer's Sam Elling won the Jan Krueger Manager of the Year award for the first time and the Cadott Red Sox earned the CRBL Sportsmanship Award for the third time in team history and the first since 1991.
