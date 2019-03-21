His older brother created a path.
Grisha Gotovets is hoping a similar route will work for him.
The rookie forward for the Chippewa Steel left his home country of Belarus searching for athletic and academic achievement.
Leaving his hometown of Minsk at age 14, Gotovets enrolled at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, a boarding school in Faribault, Minn. He hopes a top-notch high school education and and a well-rounded hockey skillset will give him the chance to earn a college scholarship.
Gotevets’ brother, Kirill, left Belarus in 2008 and played his final two seasons of high school at Shattuck-St. Mary’s. He later attended and played hockey at Cornell University for four years before going pro.
“He’s always been an example for me,” Grisha said of Kirill. “He was my biggest mentor. I’ve always looked up to him.”
Kirill is now playing in the Kontinental Hockey League, a professional league viewed just below the NHL and the premier hockey league in Europe.
Kirill helped Grisha learn about what he would be experience with his move to the U.S. and while Grisha was quite nervous about moving overseas he found comfort in knowing his brother had already been through it.
Even with his brother’s guidance, Gotovets still had much to adapt to in a new country.
When he first arrived in the U.S., Gotovets said adjusting to the language barrier was the most challenging aspect. Learning English was already hard enough but putting it into practice was significantly more difficult.
While Gotovets was adjusting to a new culture he was still able to find comfort on the ice.
“Off the ice was more like an adventure, a different world for me,” Gotovets said. “On the ice I was doing the same thing.”
While the game is the same, the way it is played can be different in other parts of the world. Gotovets said coaches in Europe are looking for the highest quality shots and high conversion percentage on shots, where he has found an American style of offense features a high quantity of attempts on net.
“It’s more a shooting first mentality in the United States,” Gotovets said. “But in Europe, especially in Russia a lot of coaches try to give more skill to their players so with that they are looking for that really good play.”
The culture of hockey in Belarus forged his love of the sport and Steel interim coach Carter Foguth said it’s common to see European players have a unique bond with the game and that fuels their drive to improve.
“They’re brought up from an early age where they’re constantly on the ice. Hockey is their life,” Foguth said of some international players. “Here we have football, basketball, the other big sports and a lot of these European guys all they have is hockey and that’s their big sport.”
While Gotovets noted sports like soccer, tennis and biathlon are popular, hockey is certainly one of the most popular sports in Belarus and he knew from an early age it was something he wanted to play for as long as he could.
Gotovets is hoping another strong season in junior hockey will lead to more interest from college hockey programs. Being healthy and on the ice will certainly help with that as Gotovets missed some time in October and November. Despite missing that chunk of time, he has bounced back and put together a quality rookie season. He is seventh on the team with 18 points.
“He’s battled through adversity,” Foguth said. “He’s had quite a few injuries that had kept him out of the lineup to start the season, but he didn’t let it slow down.”
It’s all about creating some momentum and confidence for Gotovets and the Steel as they near the close of the season in the coming weeks. Chippewa (17-34-2-1) hosts a two-game set against Springfield in what is the fifth and sixth of eight straight games against the Junior Blues (29-21-3-1). The Steel took last Saturday’s matchup 6-2 but Springfield still holds a 3-1 advantage in the season series.
Gotovets is hoping Chippewa is able add some wins in the final six games of the year and that he along with some of his teammates return next season to improve upon what has been a challenging first year for the Steel.
“I know it’s been tough season for us and we didn’t get to where we wanted to,” Gotovets said, “but I would say it’s more about getting some wins right now and have some confidence for next year.”
