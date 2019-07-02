The second North American Hockey League season for the Chippewa Steel will open on Friday, Sept. 13 with a road game at rival Janesville at 7:05 p.m.
The NAHL released the season schedule for the league on Tuesday afternoon.
The Steel host the Jets in the team’s home opener one day later on Sept. 14 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena at 7:10 p.m.. Overall fans will have plenty of chances to see the Steel at home early in the season as Chippewa plays five of its first six games of the season at home with a five-game homestand following the opener. Chippewa hosts Kenai River on Oct. 4 and 5 before welcoming Springfield on Oct. 11 and 12.
Twenty five of the team’s 28 home games will be held on Fridays and Saturdays with Thursday games on Feb. 6 and March 5 and a Sunday afternoon contest on March 1 against the Minnesota Magicians also on the schedule. The Steel will make one trip to Alaska this season and it comes early with two games at Kenai River on Nov. 8 and 9 before a pair of games against Fairbanks on Nov. 15 and 16.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Chippewa returns to play in the Midwest Division along with Janesville, Minnesota, Springfield, Fairbanks and Kenai River. In addition to those divisional matchups, the Steel will square off against the Aberdeen Wings, Austin Bruins, Minnesota Wilderness and St. Cloud Blizzard. Chippewa finished with a 19-38-2-1 overall record last season, sixth in the Midwest Division during the team’s first season in Chippewa Falls.
Earlier this month the team announced the hiring of Connor White as assistant coach. White most recently worked for the Morrisville State Mustangs at the NCAA Division III level from 2016-19. Looking ahead, the Steel will be hosting its main camp from July 22-26 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.