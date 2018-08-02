Increasing numbers in youth soccer participation are forcing the Chippewa Strikers Youth Soccer club to develop solutions.
To accommodate that growth the club is working with the Village of Lake Hallie to build a soccer complex to provide more convenient facilities capable of hosting tournaments locally.
The Lake Hallie village board decided Tuesday to move forward with “working out an agreement with the Strikers” regarding the complex, said village president Wayne Walkoviak.
The village will not use tax-collected dollars to fund the complex.
Club president Ryan Normand said the Strikers have seen an 18 percent increase in athlete participation over the past two years and new soccer fields will help prepare them if that trend continues.
“If (participation) continues to grow at double-digit numbers we’re going to need more space, so the Chippewa Strikers found ourselves with a great opportunity,” Normand said. “We had the right people in place with the right enthusiasm to get this project done now instead of after when it’s too late.”
Normand said the next step is looking at the local water table of the area to determine whether the complex would bring in village water or if a separate well would need to be dug.
The timeline of completion has been pushed back from the original goal of completion by the fall of 2019. Normand said he now wants to have games and tournaments at the complex by the spring of 2020.
Construction will not begin this fall, Walkoviak said.
Any type of excavation on the land has been delayed beyond that because the club hasn’t reached their funding goal and the land is currently in use.
The plot of land, located south of the ball fields at Hallie Park, which is owned by the village is currently being leased to a local farmer to grow crops, but Normand said they have an agreement in place that will allow the Strikers to build a soccer complex at that location.
Normand said the club has raised about two-thirds of their funding goal.
“The support we’ve had so far has been real great,” Normand said. “I’ve been real happy with the people who have come on board and provided financial donations, ideas and thoughts.”
The Strikers include players ages 8-19 primary from Chippewa Falls, but includes others from surrounding communities. They are members of both the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association and the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association.
The club currently shares fields at Casper Park and with the Chippewa Fall Area Unified School District. Normand said other teams and programs are given priority to these fields making scheduling a challenge. He also said the Strikers haven’t been able to host tournaments because of this.
A new soccer complex would change that.
Normand said the the project would allow them to host tournaments which bring extra tourism dollars to the community and the fields would provide more opportunities to expand the club thereby increasing competitive summer soccer for area youth. Normand said the Strikers are one of the few independent soccer clubs that doesn’t have a homefield. He said building a storage area on site would allow for the club to get new equipment as current equipment is being stored in his and other volunteer’s garages.
The Chippewa Strikers aren’t just growing in size. Their recent success on the field speaks to the growth of the team’s abilities. The MYSA is divided by skill level and most of the Strikers teams previously competed at the classic 3 level. This year, Normand said a majority of teams competed at the classic 2 level and five teams made it to state qualifier rounds. The U14 girls and the U18 boys made it to the state tournament during the early part of last week and Normand said he’s happy with how the teams have been competitive against tougher level teams.
“To see the success of having five of our teams able to go into the qualifying round at the (classic) 2 level was phenomenal,” Normand said. “They might not have won it, but from a club president standpoint it was a huge success.”
Normand said the Strikers have had a great relationship with city of Chippewa Falls and the school district but he said they have outgrown the current facilities that are available and he hopes a new soccer complex provides more opportunities for young athletes to get involved with soccer.
“It’s been a great community type program,” Normand said. “We are seeing more and more people wanting to help out and wanting to do things. From a club aspect more people are helping trying to grow the Chippewa Strikers, which is ultimately going to help our young kids and athletes in the area.”
To learn more about the soccer complex project visit the club’s website at chippewastrikers.com
