Ronny Ponick is part of a well-oiled machine that operates as a part of an even larger well-oiled machine.
The Stanley-Boyd graduate and UW-Whitewater senior is a piece of the Warhawks’ powerful ground game that has averaged nearly 200 yards rushing per game and scored 31 total touchdowns entering Friday’s Division III National Championship matchup with North Central (Ill.) in the Stagg Bowl.
Ponick is third on the team with 389 rushing yards on 88 carries to go with four touchdowns. The 200-pound running back ran for 37 yards on 10 carries in Whitewater’s 35-32 victory over St. John’s (Minn.) last Saturday to advance to the national title game as the Warhawks take aim at the program’s seventh national championship.
Whitewater boasts a deep and strong group of runners, allowing the team to mix and match carries with whoever has the hot hand on any given day.
“The main thing to say about that is we have a lot of selfless guys in our (running back) room,” Ponick said. “Guys know that we do play the hot hand, and we do have a lot of talent. So depending on the day and the week if you’re feeling it, we’re going to let you run all day.”
Ponick has logged at least 10 carries in the team’s last two playoff victories over defending champion Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) and St. John’s (Minn.) while running and catching a touchdown in the team’s second-round playoff victory over Wartburg (Iowa) on Nov. 30.
Ponick attended Augsburg College (Minn.) in his first year after graduating from Stanley-Boyd in 2015 before transferring to Whitewater. Since then he’s played in 38 games across four seasons for the Warhawks, rushing for more than 1,600 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns. Ronny’s younger brother Ryan, also a Stanley-Boyd graduate, is a sophomore running back on the team and got into the game during the victory over Mary Hardin-Baylor while Chi-Hi graduate Nate Custer is a first-year kicker/punter for the Warhawks.
Last Saturday’s win was a wild one for the Warhawks as they used strong special teams play with four field goals from Wojciech Gasienica and some late defensive heroics to move on to the national championship game for the first time since the program’s last title in 2014.
“Coach (Kevin) Bullis preached it to us every day for the past two weeks; it’s about the next punch. It’s going to be a fist fight the deeper you go into the playoffs, and they took a couple punches at us, but we just had a little more in the tank,” Ponick said of the win.
Ponick said the buzz around campus from the other students has been strong for the team’s return to the title game. But the players and coaches are doing all they can to simply treat it as the next game.
“We feel it’s just another game. We don’t want to give it another title, it’s just the last game of the year, and we’re going to give it our best shot,” Ponick said.
“But definitely around campus everybody’s very excited, just scheduling flights, and everybody is trying to get down there the best they can.”
Ponick played both ways for the Stanley-Boyd football team in high school, helping the program win a Division 5 state championship in 2013 with the program advancing to the Division 5 semifinals in 2014. He also finished third at the Division 2 state individual wrestling championships twice and was a varsity letterwinner with the baseball team.
UW-Whitewater is one of the premier DIII programs in the country with 10 national championship game appearances, second only to Mount Union (Ohio) with a staggering 21. The Warhawks advanced to the semifinals last season and quarterfinals during Ponick’s freshman season.
“It’s bittersweet. It’s a great opportunity. It’s something that was set when you come in as a freshman and you want to achieve that goal,” Ponick said as he prepares for his final game. “Obviously it’s our long-term goal at the end of the season. Our first goal is to win a conference championship, graduate all seniors and win a national title.”
North Central pummeled Muhlenberg (Penn.) 45-14 on its way to the title game. North Central and UW-Whitewater received two of the five at-large bids in the 32-team field, but knocked off high-profile teams on their way to the championship game.
Ponick said plenty of hard work and sacrifice has gone into his team’s run to the Stagg Bowl. The team is already in Texas preparing for Friday’s game and Bullis said it will take a unique ability to finish the job with a title.
“He says our superpower is adversity management. We have a tough group,” Ponick said. “I would say we’re more substance than flash. We have a complete team. It’s been a complete team effort these last two weeks and that’s the same mentality we’re going to have coming into this last one with.”