College Men's Basketball: Retzlaff enjoys 'fun run' in first season as graduate manager with Louisiana Tech

“There’s just so much more that goes into it to get the team ready to be on the floor and be ready to participate in practice and games,” Retzlaff said.

As a graduate manager, Retzlaff assists with in-game statistical work for the program, working out with players in one-on-one practice situations as well as office work in helping with recruiting materials such as graphics, statistics, pitches and presentations. Those are the things the staff has quickly turned its attention to with the season coming to an end on Sunday.

Another aspect Retzlaff has needed to adjust to is the culture change in moving from Wisconsin to Louisiana. Players on the team were quick to pick up on Retzlaff’s northern accent but the McDonell grad joined a staff with plenty of roots in Wisconsin and the Midwest.

Konkol just finished up his sixth season leading the Bulldogs and has a 129-65 record as coach for the team. A native of Amherst, Konkol was a 2000 graduate of UW-Eau Claire in helping the Blugolds reach the Division III national championship game that season and prior to that spent two years at UW-Platteville playing for future Wisconsin Badgers coach Bo Ryan.

While Retzlaff moved to a completely unfamiliar part of the country chasing his team, he quickly realized he had found a family with the Bulldogs program.