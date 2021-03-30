College Men's Basketball: Retzlaff enjoys 'fun run' in first season as graduate manager with Louisiana Tech

The Louisiana Tech University men’s basketball team had an exciting conclusion to its season on Sunday.
But by Monday, the focus was already on next year.
The Bulldogs wrapped up a successful season on Sunday with a 76-74 come-from-behind victory over Colorado State in the third-place game at the National Invitational Tournament in Frisco, Texas. Louisiana Tech trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half before mounting a charge before Kenneth Lofton Jr. put the Bulldogs ahead for good with his go-ahead bucket with 0.3 seconds to go.
McDonell graduate Ben Retzlaff had a great seat for the comeback on the sidelines as a graduate manager for the program.
Retzlaff accepted the position on head coach Eric Konkol’s staff after previously serving as a student assistant manager for the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team with coach Matt Siverling while Retzlaff completed his bachelor’s degree in public relations. He had also spent previous summers working at basketball camps around the country including with programs such as Wisconsin, Marquette, Dayton, Iowa State and Texas A&M and assisted with the operations of the inaugural NCAA Academy in 2019 at the University of Illinois.
Retzlaff made the move to Ruston, Louisiana to continue working his way up the coach ladder and quickly noticed the additional responsibilities needed to coach at the Division I collegiate level, especially in a season with extra precautions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s just so much more that goes into it to get the team ready to be on the floor and be ready to participate in practice and games,” Retzlaff said.
As a graduate manager, Retzlaff assists with in-game statistical work for the program, working out with players in one-on-one practice situations as well as office work in helping with recruiting materials such as graphics, statistics, pitches and presentations. Those are the things the staff has quickly turned its attention to with the season coming to an end on Sunday.
Another aspect Retzlaff has needed to adjust to is the culture change in moving from Wisconsin to Louisiana. Players on the team were quick to pick up on Retzlaff’s northern accent but the McDonell grad joined a staff with plenty of roots in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
Konkol just finished up his sixth season leading the Bulldogs and has a 129-65 record as coach for the team. A native of Amherst, Konkol was a 2000 graduate of UW-Eau Claire in helping the Blugolds reach the Division III national championship game that season and prior to that spent two years at UW-Platteville playing for future Wisconsin Badgers coach Bo Ryan.
While Retzlaff moved to a completely unfamiliar part of the country chasing his team, he quickly realized he had found a family with the Bulldogs program.
“The team is like your family too. I was brought into a team with Midwestern people so they were able to show me the ropes there,” Retzlaff said.
Louisiana Tech finished the season 24-8 and won the Conference USA’s West Division championship. But following a 54-48 defeat in the Conference USA conference tournament semifinals, the Bulldogs boarded the bus to head home from Frisco feeling as though their season might be over.
But a few days later Louisiana Tech learned it had been selected for the NIT and won three of its four games in the tourney. The Bulldogs bested Ole Miss (70-61) and Western Kentucky (72-65) to advance to the semifinals before an 84-62 defeat to Mississippi State on Saturday. But the Bulldogs rebounded to rally past the Rams one day later with Lofton Jr.’s shot serving as an exclamation point on the season.
“Overall it’s been a resilient group,” Retzlaff said of the team. “(We had) some misfortune with Cobe Williams injuring his hand right at the end of the season in the conference tournament and we had some other team issues we had to work through. The word I think of is resilient and continuing to push.”
Retzlaff is planning on returning to the Bulldogs for a second season as he completes his Masters Degree in Business Administration from the university.
“I’m very content,” Retzlaff said of where he is. “I think I’m in a great spot with great people and it is year-to-year in this business. Things change so quickly too but as we talk right now I’m real set and comfortable where I’m at.”
Ultimately, Retzlaff wants to continue to climb the ladder in the coaching ranks but knows that the next rung down the line could come from a wide variety of places. So Konkol has told him not to worry about it too much, saying that putting in the time and effort will ultimately lead to an opportunity that will be Retzlaff’s liking.
So Retzlaff and the rest of the Bulldog staff already have eyes forward on the 2021-22 season and beyond and the Chippewa Falls native is thankful for the encouragement he’s getting from back home.
“I just appreciate the support from back home,” Retzlaff said. “I get numerous texts and numerous pictures of people watching the game on TV or wearing some Louisiana Tech gear and stuff like that.”