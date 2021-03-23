College Men's Hockey: Steinmetz endures highs and lows of conference championship, then COVID ending season for St. Lawrence University

“I’m extremely sorry that this group has lost the opportunity to compete in the NCAA Tournament,” St. Lawrence University coach Brent Brekke said in a release from the university on Sunday. “It was my own test that came back positive today. The roller coaster of emotions in the last 24 hours for everyone is unimaginable. Last night we are holding the trophy above our heads and today we are shaking our heads in disbelief that the season is over. This hurts. But the one thing that can’t be taken away from this team — they are champions.”

Steinmetz scored two goals with one assist on 22 shots in 15 games in his sophomore season with the Saints. He scored five goals and assisted on eight others in 35 games as a freshman in 2019-20, earning the program’s Mike Pelletier-Richie Stewart Rookie of the Year Award.

The Saints opened the season at the end of December and played a schedule mostly made of up league foes Quinnipiac, Colgate and Clarkston University as other teams in the league opted out from competition for the season. St. Lawrence played the fewest games of any team in the league and endured a few COVID shutdowns during the regular season, including one leading up to the conference tournament.