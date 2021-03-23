College Men's Hockey: Steinmetz endures highs and lows of conference championship, then COVID ending season for St. Lawrence University

Saturday and Sunday provided a 24-hour roller coaster of emotions for Jordan Steinmetz.
On Saturday night, the Chi-Hi grad’s St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team wrapped up a berth in the NCAA Division I Tournament with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over Quinnipiac University in the Eastern College Athletic Conference championship game. The Saints celebrated the win and looked ahead to Sunday evening when they would see who they would face later this week in the opening round.
But on Sunday afternoon, St. Lawrence had to back out of the bid due to a positive COVID-19 test result within the team’s Tier 1 personnel.
In less than one day, Steinmetz and his teammates went from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows.
“You win a championship on Saturday night and take a seven, seven-and-a-half hour bus ride back with your teammates absolutely euphoric (with) the highest of heights,” Steinmetz said. “Then the news that came on Sunday afternoon was just devastating in a way because we win a championship and can’t really go to the NCAA Tournament. But it’s a crazy year. You don’t expect what’s going to happen a lot because everything’s dependent on the virus right now.”
Steinmetz registered a pair of shots for the Saints in Saturday’s win over Quinnipiac, who will represent the conference instead as they face Minnesota State at 4 p.m. on Saturday to start the tournament.
“I’m extremely sorry that this group has lost the opportunity to compete in the NCAA Tournament,” St. Lawrence University coach Brent Brekke said in a release from the university on Sunday. “It was my own test that came back positive today. The roller coaster of emotions in the last 24 hours for everyone is unimaginable. Last night we are holding the trophy above our heads and today we are shaking our heads in disbelief that the season is over. This hurts. But the one thing that can’t be taken away from this team — they are champions.”
Steinmetz scored two goals with one assist on 22 shots in 15 games in his sophomore season with the Saints. He scored five goals and assisted on eight others in 35 games as a freshman in 2019-20, earning the program’s Mike Pelletier-Richie Stewart Rookie of the Year Award.
The Saints opened the season at the end of December and played a schedule mostly made of up league foes Quinnipiac, Colgate and Clarkston University as other teams in the league opted out from competition for the season. St. Lawrence played the fewest games of any team in the league and endured a few COVID shutdowns during the regular season, including one leading up to the conference tournament.
But the Saints headed into the league tournament confident they could make a run. Despite a losing record in league play, St. Lawrence had played competitive hockey throughout the season with only one loss by more than two goals. The Saints owned victories over the other teams in the tourney, and Steinmetz he could see a sense of swagger developing for the team in its abbreviated prep time.
“I think it speaks to our team’s character and work ethic throughout the season,” Steinmetz said of the team’s run to the league title. “We had a couple shutdowns throughout the year because of COVID cases. We had one right before the playoffs. We practiced only for four days leading up to (the conference tournament opener against) Colgate. I think it speaks to our leadership from our two captains, our leadership from our top down from our head coach to everyone who was involved with our program this year.”
Competing in college athletics in an unprecedented year has been challenging to athletes in all sports, and Steinmetz is no different. The Chi-Hi grad spent around 50 days in quarantine this season and focused on staying positive and looking at the bigger picture, and thinks working through the circumstances of this season will be helpful for him in future seasons.
“I think the mental piece of the game is so important,” Steinmetz said. “Obviously hockey happens at a very fast pace. I think mentally my game and going forward to keep growing the mental side of the game is going to be huge.”
Steinmetz was a three-sport standout at Chi-Hi, lettering in hockey, baseball and football for the Cardinals. He graduated as the Chi-Hi hockey program’s career scoring leader before moving on to play one season with the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League in 2017-18.
From there Steinmetz moved up to the Tier I United States Hockey League with the Sioux City Musketeers in 2018-19 where he scored eight goals and assisted on 18 others in 60 games as an assistant captain for the team.
St. Lawrence finishes the season with a 6-8-3 record overall as the Saints endured an up-and-down regular season before coming together when it mattered most to earn two overtime wins in the conference tournament, defeating Colgate 5-4 last Thursday before David Jankowski’s winner 3:44 into overtime delivered the program its seventh league title overall and first championship since 2001.
“Our coach said it best,” Steinmetz said. “Obviously we don’t get a chance to play in the playoffs but we ended our season as champions.”